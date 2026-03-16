Jimmy Kimmel roasts Timothée Chalamet amid ballet, opera backlash

March 13, 2026Updated March 14, 2026, 6:21 p.m. ET

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. – Jimmy Kimmel is being venerated by the president. No, not that one.

The unfiltered late-night host – and outspoken critic of President Donald Trump – was honored with the President’s Award at the International Cinematographers Guild (ICG) Publicists Awards, where he was recognized for “his strength of character, his resilience and his unwavering adherence to principle in the face of adversity,” according to a statement by the organization.

The trophy was bestowed by ICG national president John Lindley, months after “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” was suspended for six days following comments that Kimmel, 58, made about conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.

“When they told me I’d be getting the President’s Award, I said, ‘Wow, that’s great! I thought he hated me!’ He called me a ‘no talent’ and tried to force me off the air,” Kimmel told the crowd at the Beverly Wilshire hotel, where he was feted on March 13. “Then I found out the president was John, so thank you, John. I like you more than him.”

Jimmy Kimmel takes shots at Timothée Chalamet, nemesis Matt Damon

Kimmel proceeded to thank the publicists being celebrated, cracking some timely jokes about Oscar-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet, who has recently come under fire for saying that “no one cares” about ballet and opera.

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“Publicists have a very difficult job, especially when their clients have strong opinions about opera and ballet,” Kimmel quipped. “I love them. Remember when they used to say there’s no such thing as bad publicity? That was a lot of Kanyes and Diddys ago.”

The comedian received a pretaped introduction from Ben Affleck and Kimmel’s noted “rival” Matt Damon, who had an expletive-filled message for his archenemy: “ICG? More like ‘I see you, Jimmy.’ The only thing you ever do publicly is suck.”

After getting a few of his own jabs in at Damon, Kimmel earnestly thanked the audience for having his back amid the Kirk controversy and attacks from the Trump administration.

“I especially want to thank you for your support over the last year,” Kimmel said. “I heard from many of you personally. I heard from many of your clients over my brief vacation in September, and I will never forget it. I do want to thank you.”

Kate Hudson jokingly apologizes for her ‘wild years’ ahead of Oscar night

Journalists and publicists alike received trophies at the 2026 luncheon, as did “The Pitt” leading man Noah Wyle, who was given the television showperson of the year award.

Kate Hudson, who is nominated for best actress at the Oscars this weekend, also got a trial run at the podium, where the “Song Sung Blue” star was feted as the motion picture showperson of the year.

Given the occasion, she took a moment to honor Brad Cafarelli, her longtime publicist since her breakthrough role in “Almost Famous” at age 19.

“He’s seen me throughout every version of me in this industry,” Hudson, 46, said. “My early years, my learning years, my wild years − and then the ‘figuring it out’ years. He probably experienced a few interviews that he would love a redo on.”

She offered a lighthearted apology to all publicists on behalf of her fellow A-listers.

“I have a feeling that the people in this room are much more used to putting out fires than starting them,” Hudson said with a grin. “A lot of us artists have very excited amygdalas. So I’d like to thank you for being our prefrontal cortex when we need it.”