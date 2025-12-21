Joe Rogan uses three haunting words to predict Americans’ reaction to UFO disclosure

Joe Rogan invoked three words that still haunt Americans more than two decades later while discussing how the country might react to an alien threat.

Speaking on his podcast, Rogan said such a world-changing event could evoke reactions similar to those seen ‘after September 11th.’

‘It was a horrible tragedy, but there was a beautiful result temporarily, where everybody was really united,’ he said on Thursday.

‘There were American flags on everybody’s cars in Los Angeles. In New York, everyone was friendly.’

Rogan added that Americans had all decided that we were together and that we were faced with a real threat and that we had to be united, suggesting a similar reaction would unfold in the event of visitors from another world.

Along with the widespread displays of American flags, there were spontaneous memorial vigils, national unity under the ‘United We Stand’ theme, lawmakers singing ‘God Bless America,’ and a surge in support for military and first responders.

The discussion was sparked when Rogan referenced a famous moment from history, recalling Ronald Reagan’s speech at the United Nations.

‘Imagine how united we would be if faced with an alien threat from another world,’ he said. ‘We’d forget our differences and realize that, at the core, we’re all connected.’

Rogan’s guest, Michael P. Masters, a professor of biological anthropology at Montana Tech, agreed, expanding on the idea by suggesting humanity may be linked by a deeper, shared consciousness, an idea he said some researchers associate with the UFO phenomenon.

‘If we recognize that we are just fingerprints on the same hand, then we’re all iterations of the same overarching consciousness,’ Masters said.

‘And there may be aspects of that reflected in the UFO phenomenon.’

Rogan has a long-standing obsession with the topic of extraterrestrial life and UFOs, and in his stand-up comedy.

He often expresses the view that aliens ‘are out there’ and that the government might be covering up the truth.

The podcaster also believes that, given the ‘hundreds of billions of galaxies’ and stars in the universe, it is mathematically certain that ‘for sure there’s something else out here.’

While often focusing on the physical evidence, he has also explored alternative theories with guests, such as the idea that aliens might be interdimensional beings or human time travelers from the future, which aligns with Masters’ theories.

Masters, who holds a PhD in anthropology from The Ohio State University, has gained attention beyond academia for his unconventional theories about UFOs.

In his books, including Identified Flying Objects and The Extratempestrial Model, he argues that some UFO encounters may not involve extraterrestrials at all.

Instead, Masters has proposed that the beings described in many sightings could be future human descendants traveling back through time, a hypothesis he has publicly discussed for years.

‘The phenomenon may be our own distant descendants coming back through time to study us in their own evolutionary past,’ he said in a 2019 interview.

While Rogan expressed confidence that something unexplained is occurring, Masters emphasized caution, noting that many claims surrounding UFOs and alien encounters require further study as stigma around the topic continues to fade.

Masters also argued the ‘gray’ alien archetype, large heads, big eyes, thin bodies, mirrors projected human evolution amid declining robustness, fertility issues and genetic engineering.

He linked abductions involving reproductive material extraction to future humans addressing fertility crises, citing cases like Jim Penniston’s Rendlesham Forest message, claiming the need for genetic material.

Rogan and Masters touched on government reverse-engineering, whistleblowers like Bob Lazar, transmedium craft, and Peruvian tridactyl mummies resembling grays, with Masters cautious pending further study.

Rogan expressed conviction in the phenomenon, while Masters shared a personal sighting and childhood ‘tasking’ inspiring his research.

The episode framed UFOs as potentially intratemporal, urging discernment of encounter reports amid diminishing stigma.