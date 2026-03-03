Josh Duhamel makes rare comment on why he and Fergie divorced: ‘No regrets’

Josh Duhamel and Fergie called it quits over “different views.”

The actor gave rare insight into his 2017 split from the Black Eyed Peas member, 50, during Monday’s “The Skinny Confidential” podcast.

“We’re just very different,” the “Ransom Canyon” star, 53, told listeners. “She and I just have different views of the world, and that’s OK.”

Josh Duhamel (pictured above in June 2014) gave rare insight into his and ex-wife Fergie’s breakup. Getty Images

The actor told “The Skinny Confidential” listeners Monday about the former couple’s “different views of the world.” The Skinny Confidental/Youtube

Duhamel clarified, however, that he has “no regrets about” his failed marriage to the singer, whom he divorced in 2019.

“We have a beautiful son,” he gushed, referencing 12-year-old Axl.

The former soap star went on to compare Fergie to wife Audra Mari, noting that the Grammy winner and the model, 32, are “both very different in a lot of ways but both really, really great women.”

“We’re just very different,” Duhamel said of himself and the singer (pictured above in August 2016). Getty Images

On Wednesday, Duhamel called his ex “very kind,” “very non-confrontational” and a “great mom.” The Skinny Confidental/Youtube

“Fergie is also very wholesome, believe it or not, especially since she stepped away from it all,” he added.

“She’s a great mom, very kind, very non-confrontational, thank God.”

As for where the former couple stands now, Duhamel explained, “[Fergie and I] have a great relationship. She and Audra have a great relationship.”

The duo (pictured above in August 2016) co-parent 12-year-old son Axl. Jonathan Leibson

Duhamel (pictured above in March 2013) has “no regrets” about the romance, during which their now-preteen arrived. WireImage

Duhamel moved on with Mari in 2019, popping the question three years later.

The couple walked down the aisle in North Dakota in September 2022, and their son, Shepherd, was born in January 2024.

The following year, Duhamel gave more insight into his and Fergie’s breakup on “In Depth With Graham Bensinger.”

Since their 2019 divorce, Duhamel has moved on with model Audra Mari (pictured above in September 2025). Getty Images

He and Mari (pictured above in December 2025) share son Shepherd, 2. audramari/Instagram

“There wasn’t anything wrong with [our relationship],” he insisted in the 2023 interview.

“We had a great time. I think we kind of outgrew each other and had very different interests.”

Additionally, the “All My Children” alum noted he didn’t “ever really get comfortable” with Fergie’s fame because he’s “just not a guy who is comfortable going to red carpets [and] doing all the Hollywood stuff.”