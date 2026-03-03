Josh Duhamel makes rare comment on why he and Fergie divorced: ‘No regrets’

Josh Duhamel and Fergie called it quits over “different views.”
The actor gave rare insight into his 2017 split from the Black Eyed Peas member, 50, during Monday’s “The Skinny Confidential” podcast.
“We’re just very different,” the “Ransom Canyon” star, 53, told listeners. “She and I just have different views of the world, and that’s OK.”
Duhamel clarified, however, that he has “no regrets about” his failed marriage to the singer, whom he divorced in 2019.
“We have a beautiful son,” he gushed, referencing 12-year-old Axl.
The former soap star went on to compare Fergie to wife Audra Mari, noting that the Grammy winner and the model, 32, are “both very different in a lot of ways but both really, really great women.”
“Fergie is also very wholesome, believe it or not, especially since she stepped away from it all,” he added.
“She’s a great mom, very kind, very non-confrontational, thank God.”
As for where the former couple stands now, Duhamel explained, “[Fergie and I] have a great relationship. She and Audra have a great relationship.”
Duhamel moved on with Mari in 2019, popping the question three years later.
The couple walked down the aisle in North Dakota in September 2022, and their son, Shepherd, was born in January 2024.
The following year, Duhamel gave more insight into his and Fergie’s breakup on “In Depth With Graham Bensinger.”
“There wasn’t anything wrong with [our relationship],” he insisted in the 2023 interview.
“We had a great time. I think we kind of outgrew each other and had very different interests.”
Additionally, the “All My Children” alum noted he didn’t “ever really get comfortable” with Fergie’s fame because he’s “just not a guy who is comfortable going to red carpets [and] doing all the Hollywood stuff.”