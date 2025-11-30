Josh Giddey clashes with fan, video, stats in Chicago Bulls vs Charlotte Hornets

Josh Giddey’s impressive return to form on Saturday (AEDT) in Charlotte has been marred by a fan altercation.

Giddey fell one assist shy of a triple-double as the Chicago Bulls lost 123-116 to the lowly Charlotte Hornets, scoring 25 points on 50 per cent shooting and adding 11 rebounds and nine assists with zero turnovers.

But a late-game back-and-forth with a fan close to the front row captured the attention of all at the Spectrum Centre.

On the Chicago Sports Network broadcast, Giddey could be seen taking umbrage to something the fan said; needing to be restrained by a referee as his teammates quickly came to his aid.

“He just said something I didn’t like and I went over to him — that was it,” Giddey said, according to AAP, after the game.

“Security took him out and that was the end of it.”

The fan was promptly escorted out of the arena, before broadcast callers Adam Amin and Stacey King gave their thoughts on the events which unfolded.

“Oh wow, somebody said something to Giddey … they must have said something, because I don’t think Josh would have reacted unless something bad was said to him,” play-by-play caller Amin said.

Expert analyst King added: “Some of these people just want to go viral … he did that for a viral moment; he looked like an idiot.

“Getting escorted out, may not be able to get back in the arena ever again … you’re able to say whatever you want to say, but when a guy is that close to you, don’t get personal with the guy.”

But as it pertained to on-court activity, Giddey made a dazzling return to form despite another Bulls’ loss in which it became the 11th team in league history to give up 120-plus points in 11 straight games, and the first team to do so in 35 years.

Giddey’s first assist of the night came after a heads-up pass to a baseline-cutting Matas Buzelis, who slammed it home.

“They’ve got to get the ball in Josh Giddey’s hands more often,” King said in the first quarter.

“They got away from it in New Orleans. He’s the guy that makes this engine go; he gets everybody involved.

“They’ve got to get back to doing that. His assists were down in the last game (against the Pelicans).”

Giddey, who impressively spun and drove for a crafty bucket to open his account, was back to his facilitative best after being limited against New Orleans a few days ago.

The floor general managed six assists against the Pelicans but committed five turnovers and finished a -13 overall.

But with big man Nikola Vucevic back in the starting lineup, the Bulls’ foremost ball-handler was able to create more driving lanes with the Montenegrin spacing the floor.

At half-time on Saturday, Giddey had 10 points on 50 per cent shooting with five rebounds and five assists, on track for a triple-double return to form.

Giddey sank his first three-ball of the night to start the Bulls on the right foot in the second half, and he soon had his second to get Chicago to within two points halfway through the third.

“He is shooting that shot with so much confidence, compared to last season,” King said.

And when he wasn’t letting fly from outside, Giddey was using his six-foot-eight frame to his advantage with calculated moves inside the key.

In the fourth quarter, when the Bulls simply had to make a run, Giddey knocked down another three before later getting fouled on a shot from distance; bringing his team back to within six points with just under five minutes left.