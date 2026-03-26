Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 episode 12 release time (by each time zone), preview, and more

It’s all been building towards this moment for Jujutsu Kaisen fans. The critically-acclaimed anime series returned to TV screens earlier this year to commence its long-awaited third season. And in doing so, it kicked off the heavily-anticipated Culling Game Arc. And, as fans of the manga know, that’s not an arc to be taken lightly.

After setting the stage with the Perfect Preparation Arc, Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 kick-started the Culling Game Arc as Yuji Itadori and Megumi Fushiguru entered the Tokyo No. 1 Colony barrier – and, to say that the show put them through it would be a major understatement. And yet they both came out the other side, taking on all-powerful sorcerers like Hiromi Higuruma and Reggie Star and living to tell the tale. And now, with the midseason finale upon us, the show will once again look to surprise audiences – likely adapting some of the manga’s biggest chapters and placing a focus on a different character. Here’s when you can watch it!

Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 episode 12 release date and exact time

Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 episode 12, titled “Sendai Colony”, will release on Crunchyroll in the US on Thursday, March 25, at 12:30 a.m. ET, 9:30 a.m. PT, 10:30 a.m. MT, and 11:30 a.m. CT. Just like the previous two episodes, this will feel later compared to the rest of the season due to Daylight Savings Time in US. That said, as the Japanese clock does not observe this, the episode will still start at 12:00 a.m. JST on Friday, March 27 in Japan on the MBS/TBS nationwide network as usual.

As always, that means fans can tune into the new episode on Crunchyroll around the world simultaneously (which comes one hour after its Japanese broadcast). Speaking of which, here are all of the global release times for the next episode of Jujutsu Kaisen season 3, including in areas such as the UK, India, and Australia.

Hawaii: 6:30 a.m. HST on Thursday, March 26

Alaska: 7:30 a.m. AKST on Thursday, March 26

West Coast of the US: 9:30 a.m. PT on Thursday, March 26

Mountain Time: 10:30 a.m. MT on Thursday, March 26

Midwest of the US: 11:30 a.m. CT on Thursday, March 26

East Coast of the US: 12:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, March 26

Canada: 11:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, March 26

Brazil: 1:30 p.m. BRT on Tuesday, March 26

UK: 4:30 p.m. GMT on Thursday, March 26

France: 5:30 p.m. CET on Thursday, March 26

Germany: 5:30 p.m. CET on Thursday, March 26

India: 10:00 p.m. IST on Thursday, March 26

Italy: 5:30 p.m. CET on Thursday, March 26

Spain: 5:30 p.m. CET on Thursday, March 26

Japan: 12:30 a.m. JST on Friday, March 27

South Korea: 1:30 a.m. KST on Friday, March 27

Sydney, Australia: 3:30 a.m. AEDT on Friday, March 27

As we have seen throughout the season, this episode will be available in Japanese with English subtitles upon release, while the English dub will arrive on Crunchyroll two weeks after that.

What to expect from Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 episode 12

As you can tell from the title of the episode, the next installment of Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 will be different from its predecessors. First thing’s first: It’s the first episode not to bear the “Tokyo No. 1 Colony” title in over six weeks, as the show adapted Yuji Itadori and Megumi Fushiguro’s ordeals / battles / showdowns in the Tokyo No. 1 Colony across a five-parter, showcasing every major moment in explicit detail. And now, we’re onto another major moment in and of itself.

As fans of the manga will know, Yuta Okkotsu will be at the center of this one as he endures battles in the Sendai Colony itself. That means the episode will likely adapt chapters between 174 and 181 of the manga, as Yuta will face off against four insanely powerful jujutsu sorcerers. The episode’s synopsis reveals that the dormant Kurourushi will begin to attack people, resulting in Yuta attempting to take it on. No doubt that will provide viewers with nightmare fuel, along with some unforgettable visuals.

As this is the midseason finale of Jujutsu Kaisen season 3, it will also technically serve as the conclusion to The Culling Game, Part 1. Therefore, it will mark the end of the anime’s first cour – and that’s why it’s pretty exciting that we’re getting a slightly extended episode, as it will run for a bumper-length 27 minutes!

Needless to say, it’s going to be a big episode for JJK fans – and one that will leave us thinking about it for the whole hiatus as we await the second cour.