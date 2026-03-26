Miami QF Preview: Can Jannik Sinner extend perfect Masters set streak against Frances Tiafoe? | ATP Tour

Miami

Miami QF Preview: Can Sinner extend perfect Masters sets streak against Tiafoe?

ATPTour.com previews the second two quarter-finals at the ATP Masters 1000 event

March 25, 2026

ATP Tour Jannik Sinner and Frances Tiafoe will meet on Thursday in Miami.

By Sam Jacot

Quarter-final action at the Miami Open presented by Itau continues on Thursday when Jannik Sinner faces Frances Tiafoe and Alexander Zverev takes on Francisco Cerundolo.

[2] Sinner vs. [19] Tiafoe (1:00 p.m. EDT)

The last time Sinner dropped a set at an ATP Masters 1000 event? 5 October 2025 in Shanghai. Fourteen matches and 28 sets have passed since.

Next up to challenge the World No. 2’s remarkable run is Tiafoe, who has reached his first Masters 1000 quarter-final since falling to Sinner in the Cincinnati final in 2024.

Sinner arrived in Indian Wells earlier this month still searching for his first title of 2026, after semi-final exits at the Australian Open and in Doha. Yet the Italian has rediscovered top form on North American hard courts and now stands just three wins from completing the ‘Sunshine Double’ — lifting the trophies in Indian Wells and Miami in the same season. The feat has been achieved by just seven men, most recently Roger Federer in 2017.

The 2024 Miami champion Sinner holds a 4-1 Lexus ATP Head2Head lead against Tiafoe ahead of their quarter-final clash, scheduled for Thursday at 1 p.m. on Stadium Court. Tiafoe has battled his way into the last eight, saving two match points in a dramatic third-round victory against 2025 titlist Jakub Mensik, before adding wins over Arthur Cazaux and Terence Atmane. The American has climbed two spots to No. 18 in the PIF ATP Live Rankings and would rise further with an upset win.

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[3] Zverev vs. [18] Cerundolo (not before 7:00 p.m. EDT)

For a period of time, Cerundolo had Zverev’s number. The Argentine won the pair’s first three meetings before Zverev came roaring back to level their H2H series at 3-3. On Thursday night in Miami, the 27-year-old Cerundolo will try to sway momentum back his way at an event where he has continuously played well at throughout his career.

In 2022, Cerundolo enjoyed a breakthrough run to the semi-finals in Miami, climbing from outside the Top 100 in the PIF ATP Rankings to No. 51. He then backed up that success with quarter-final showings in 2023 and 2025. This fortnight, the 18th seed has taken down Daniil Medvedev, Ugo Humbert and Thiago Agustin Tirante to reach his third tour-level quarter-final of the season.

Zverev, meanwhile, has spoken about adopting a more aggressive approach in 2026. While the World No. 3 is yet to capture a title this year, he has impressed with semi-final runs at both the Australian Open and Indian Wells.

Now chasing his eighth Masters 1000 crown, and first since Paris in 2024, Zverev will aim to maintain his recent edge over Cerundolo and set up a semi-final showdown with either Sinner or Tiafoe.

Read More from Miami:

Lehecka ends Landaluce’s Miami run

Sinner on five-set QF set in Miami: ‘Miami has been good for me’

When are the Miami tennis quarter-finals?

The second two quarter-finals of the Miami Open presented by Itau will take place on Thursday 26 March. Jannik Sinner will face Frances Tiafoe at 1:00 p.m. EDT, while Alexander Zverev plays Francisco Cerundolo not before 7:00 p.m. EDT.

Who is playing in the Miami tennis quarter-finals?

The quarter-finals in the bottom half of the draw features Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, Francisco Cerundolo and Frances Tiafoe. The top half quarter-finals were played on Wednesday 25 March.

How can I watch the Miami tennis quarter-finals?

Watch live on TennisTV

TV Schedule