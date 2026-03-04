Julian Reese Signs Two-Way Contract With Washington Wizards

COLLEGE PARK, MD – Former Maryland standout and Baltimore native Julian Reese has signed a two-way contract agreement with the Washington Wizards as announced today. Reese has spent the bulk of the 2025-26 season playing with Toronto’s Raptors 905 G-League team where he has averaged 8.6 points and 7.8 rebounds in 24 games.



In his 24 games with Raptors 905, Reese has started a pair of games, averaged 17.5 minutes per game, and has shot 61.1 percent from the field this year. He signed a Summer League deal with the Los Angeles Lakers before then signing with Toronto at the start of the NBA season.

Reese becomes the sixth active NBA player from Maryland alongside Kevin Huerter (Detroit), Derik Queen (New Orleans), Jalen Smith (Chicago), Aaron Wiggins (Oklahoma City), and Jahmir Young (Miami).



The last Terp to play for the Wizards was Alex Len during the 2020-21 season. Other notable recent Terps who have played with the Wizards organization include: Lonny Baxter (2004), Steve Blake (2002-05, 2008-09), Juan Dixon (2002-05, 2008-09), Obinna Ekezie (2000-01), and Laron Profit (1999-01, 2004-05).



The 6-foot-9 forward concluded a standout, four-year career for the Terps in 2024-25 where he helped Maryland reach the NCAA Sweet 16 and finish ranked No. 9 nationally in the final AP Poll.



The Baltimore native finished his career as a Terp playing in 134 games with 102 starts. The power forward scored 1,488 career points to go with 1,015 rebounds making him one of just two players in program history, alongside Len Elmore, to post 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds.



He ranks 20th all-time in career scoring and is second all-time for rebounds. Reese also finished with 179 career blocks which ranks eighth, 133 assists and 113 steals. His career shooting percentage of .557 ranks seventh all-time. Additionally, his 37 career double doubles are the fifth most in program history. His 325 rebounds this past season are the ninth most for a single-year at Maryland.



Last season, Reese helped Maryland reach the NCAA Sweet 16 for the first time since 2016. He averaged 13.3 points and 9.0 rebounds after starting all 36 games of the season. Maryland finished the year with a 27-9 overall record and a second-place finish in the Big Ten. He was also named to the All-Star Team of the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament.



Reese was a three-time All-Big Ten Honorable Mention selection during his career. Only Melo Trimble and Anthony Cowan earned all-conference honors three times during a career in the Big Ten era for Maryland. Overall, he was the 16th Terp in program history to earn all-conference honors three times during a career.

