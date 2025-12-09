Justin Theroux and Pregnant Wife Nicole Brydon Bloom Expecting First Baby

NEED TO KNOW Nicole Brydon Bloom is going to be a mom!

The Paradise actress is pregnant and expecting a baby with husband Justin Theroux

The couple is welcoming their first baby together

Nicole Brydon Bloom is pregnant!

The Paradise actress, 31, and husband Justin Theroux, 54, are expecting their first baby together, PEOPLE can confirm.

The pair tied the knot in March, with a source confirming the happy news to PEOPLE.

Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom attends the premiere of Amazon Prime Video’s “Fallout” Season 2 at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage



In photos obtained by TMZ, the newlyweds could be seen dancing and embracing on a beach. Theroux sported a classic tuxedo with a cream jacket, black pants and black bowtie, while Bloom wore a flowy white dress with an open back.

The couple initially sparked romance rumors in February 2023 when they were spotted at a Netflix event together. They were then photographed sharing a kiss months later in August during a romantic date. The couple later made their red carpet debut at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars party in sleek black coordinated ensembles.

PEOPLE exclusively reported their engagement in August 2024. Theroux had proposed in Italy with a ring that features a 4-carat emerald cut diamond and a band that includes both his and her birthstones.

Though Theroux kept his relationship with Bloom out of the spotlight when they were dating, he did mention their romance in a May 2023 interview with Esquire.

“I want all of my relationships to exist within the four walls of whatever room we’re in,” he told the publication. “Having been in a public relationship, it’s much more fun not being in a public relationship.”

Nicole Brydon Bloom arrives at the Premiere Of Amazon Prime Video’s “Fallout” Season 2 at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In May, the Gilded Age actress shared a few glimpses into her honeymoon in paradise. The pair stayed at Naviva, a resort in Punta Mita, Mexico, Bloom noted in a post to Instagram, full of whimsical moments from their idyllic trip.

The post included photos of the actress stepping into a turquoise ocean and looking off into the sunset, as well as glimpses of Theroux, first walking down a garden pathway at dusk and then spending time in a hot tub.

“Dreamy days,” Bloom wrote in the caption.