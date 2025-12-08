Riley Leonard has knee injury, adding to Colts’ QB crisis

INDIANAPOLIS — Colts quarterback Riley Leonard, who replaced injured starter Daniel Jones after his season-ending Achilles tear on Sunday, is now dealing with an injury of his own.

Coach Shane Steichen said Leonard, a sixth-round pick from Notre Dame, reported an unspecified knee issue to the team’s medical staff Monday morning. The team, Steichen said, is “working through that right now.”

Asked whether Leonard was expected to play on Sunday, when the Colts visit the Seattle Seahawks, Steichen said, “That’s the hope. We’ll see how it goes.”

Steichen offered no details on the nature of Leonard’s injury or its severity. Leonard did not indicate he had sustained an injury during his time on the field Sunday. He finished the game after entering on the final play of the first quarter, completing 18 of 29 pass attempts for 145 yards and one interception.

Leonard has served as the Colts’ primary backup since former starter Anthony Richardson Sr. landed on injured reserve in October following a freak pregame incident involving stretching bands that left with him with a facial fracture. Richardson has not yet been cleared to return, but the Colts have not closed the door on that idea.

The Colts are widely expected to make at least one quarterback transaction this week, if not more, depending on Leonard’s status. Leonard is the only healthy quarterback on the active roster. Indianapolis does have journeyman Brett Rypien on its practice squad, and a promotion to the active roster could be in line for him.

Meanwhile, Steichen confirmed Jones’ right torn Achilles, saying he was scheduled for surgery later this week.

“Just very unfortunate,” Steichen said. “One of the toughest guys I’ve ever been around.” Jones is scheduled to hit free agency in March when his one-year contract expires. The Colts had already been plotting a plan to retain him, but the injury and its long recovery timeline could have a major impact on those plans.

Also of note, Steichen said, is that cornerback Charvarius Ward was placed in concussion protocol Monday after experiencing symptoms.

If Ward is actually diagnosed with a concussion, it would be his third of the season and would raise concerns given the severity of his last head injury. Ward was injured in an accidental collision with tight end Drew Ogletree in October during warmups before a game against the Arizona Cardinals. The impact of the hit, which blindsided Ward, caused him to lose consciousness, Ward said in a recent interview.

He added that his symptoms lingered for weeks, leaving Ward to contemplate whether he would continue playing football.

“I was getting dizzy for damn near a month,” Ward said. He later said, “I was kind of doubting if I was going to play football again. It was that scary.”

Ward’s injury compounds an existing problem at cornerback where the Colts are already missing two-time All-Pro Sauce Gardner because of a calf injury that is expected to sideline him multiple weeks.