Juventus eye up Brazilian potential as part of Yildiz deal

Andrey Santos has been a winner with Chelsea and, despite a dismal loan spell at Nottingham Forest, is a familiar face for the cash-rich rich as an emerging star.

The 21-year-old central midfielder signed from Vasco da Gama for €12.5 million (US$14.5m) in January 2023, but remained with the club in his native Brazil until June.

He was sent out on what turned out to be a disappointing six-month loan to Nottingham Forest from August 2023. Santos played one EFL Cup game and appeared for just seven minutes in his only Premier League match.

The Brazilian spent a successful stint on loan with RC Strasbourg, which kicked off in February 2024 and ended in May 2025. Santos set Ligue 1 alight, bagging 10 goals from 32 top tier appearances, which attracted a plethora of clubs to monitor his availability.

Winning start for Santo

Santos was immediately thrown into the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup with Chelsea, where he played in four matches as the English side surprisingly lifted the prestigious trophy.

He has since become a regular face at Chelsea, with the club having slapped an asking price of €35 million (US$40.8m) on their emerging star.

With the Bianconeri looking likely to cash in on their standout Juventus Next Gen graduate Yildiz , with a cluster of European giants including Chelsea chasing the 20-year-old’s signature, a ready-made swap would be ideal to strengthen their midfield.

If Chelsea cannot tempt Turkish talent Yildiz to London, they would surely keep hold of Santos.

Juventus are arguably no longer the force they are in Italy, and especially not in Europe, so selling Yildiz seems logical in order to start building a new team.

Juventus focus on the future

Despite forking out big bucks on midfielders who have been flops at Juve, such as Douglas Luiz and Teun Koopmeiners , the Bianconeri are trying to bolster the middle of the park with versatile box-to-box players.

Youthful energy rather than those in the twilight of their career seem the best bet, as they will not command a steep salary and can be coached to bring out their potential.

Chelsea have integrated Santos into the first team, having featured in five Premier League games this season, but has yet to become a consistent starter although plays a prominent role for the manager’s rotation.