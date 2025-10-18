Jennifer Lawrence, Harry Styles, Zoë Kravitz and More

Here are the best photos of celebs out and about this week. Come back tomorrow for more of the latest A-list outings!

Celebrities have been everywhere this week. In London, Jennifer Lawrence and Sydney Sweeney stun on the red carpet at the London Film Festival, and in New York City, Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz cozy up for a date night. Meanwhile, Lucy Liu and Demi Moore have a Charlie’s Angles reunion at a screening of Liu’s new film Rosemead in Hollywood.

Woman of the Hour Jennifer Lawrence.

Kate Green/Getty

Jennifer Lawrence is all smiles at the headline gala for her new film Die My Love at the 69th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on Oct. 17.

Twinning Is Winning Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz.

TheImageDirect.com

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz cozy up for a date night in New York City on Oct. 16, twinning in oversized trench coats.

Angels Reunited Lucy Liu and Demi Moore.

Jordan Strauss/JanuaryImages

Charlie’s Angels alums Lucy Liu and Demi Moore reunite for a screening of Liu’s new film Rosemead at the AMC Century City on Oct. 16 in Los Angeles.

Pretty in Pink Sydney Sweeney.

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Sydney Sweeney is a vision in baby pink while attending the headline gala for her new biographical film, Christy, at the BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 17.

Father and Son Daniel Day-Lewis and Ronan Day-Lewis.

Maria Moratti/Getty

Father-son duo Daniel Day-Lewis and Ronan Day-Lewis attend the red carpet for their new drama feature Anemone during the Rome Film Festival on Oct. 17.

Star Power Whoopie Goldberg.

David Doobinin

Whoopi Goldberg poses with Lukas Nelson on Oct. 16 after watching the Grammy-winner perform at the SoHo Sessions in New York City, where he raised funds for nonprofit Envision, on Oct. 16.

Look Sharp Luke Evans.

Lia Toby/amfAR/Getty

Luke Evans looks rather dapper attending the Foundation for AIDS Research 2025 gala in London at The Chancery Rosewood on Oct. 17.

Kisses! Jodie Turner-Smith and Sabrina Dhowre Elba.

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Jodie Turner-Smith and Sabrina Dhowre Elba share a cheeky greeting at the Foundation for AIDS Research 2025 gala in London on Oct. 17.

Baby on Board Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone.

BACKGRID

Charlie Puth and wife Brooke Sansone are glowing in Hollywood on Oct. 16, where they were spotted for the first time since announcing they were expecting.

On Set Monica Barbaro and Callum Turner.

BG048/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Monica Barbaro and Callum Turner sparkle on the streets of New York City while filming One Night Only on Oct. 17.

Game of (Panel) Thrones Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

Noam Galai/Getty

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau speaks at the season 2 premiere of Bloomberg Originals’ An Optimist’s Guide to the Planet on Oct. 16.

Power Pantsuit Meghan Markle.

Courtesy of Emma Grede & Google

Meghan Markle spends her night at Emma Grede’s A Seat at the Table dinner in Los Angeles on Oct. 16.

You’re Doing Amazing, Sweetie Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner.

Amy Sussman/Getty

Kim Kardashian takes mom Kris Jenner as her date to the All’s Fair premiere in Los Angeles on Oct. 16.

Theater’s Best Rachel Zegler and Audra McDonald.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Rachel Zegler and Audra McDonald are all smiles at the opening night performance of Ragtime on Broadway in New York City on Oct. 16.

Dynamic Duo Leighton Meester and Adam Brody.

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Nobody Wants This costars and married couple Leighton Meester and Adam Brody arrive at the season 2 premiere in Los Angeles on Oct. 16.

Royal Dispatch Prince William.

Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty

Prince William meets with call handlers and dispatchers during a visit to the London Ambulance Service on Oct. 17.

Everything Is Blue Andrew Rannells.

Kevin Winter/Getty

Andrew Rannells dons a blue outfit for the premiere of Nobody Wants This season 2 in Los Angeles on Oct. 16.

Cheek to Cheek Joe Gillette and Jackie Tohn.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Joe Gillette and Jackie Tohn cozy up on the red carpet of the Nobody Wants This season 2 premiere in L.A. on Oct. 16.

Three’s a Crowd Kaitlin Olson, Kristen Bell and Rob Mac.

Monica Schipper/WireImage

Kaitlin Olson and Rob Mac throw their couple’s support behind Kristen Bell at the Nobody Wants This season 2 premiere in L.A. on Oct. 16.

Teal Her Something Good Simon Tikhman and Erin Foster.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Erin Foster takes her husband Simon Tikhman as her plus-one to the Nobody Wants This season 2 premiere in Los Angeles on Oct. 16.

Brooch the Subject Glenn Close.

Savion Washington/WireImage

The legendary Glenn Close looks majestic at the premiere of All’s Fair in Los Angeles on Oct. 16.

All That Glitters Niecy Nash-Betts.

Amy Sussman/Getty

Niecy Nash-Betts shines in a strapless red dress with a shawl at the All’s Fair premiere in Los Angeles on Oct. 16.

Talk of the Gown Teyana Taylor.

Amy Sussman/Getty

Teyana Taylor continues her style streak into the All’s Fair press run at the premiere in Los Angeles on Oct. 16.

Latex Lady Jessica Simpson.

Amy Sussman/Getty

Jessica Simpson wears a skin-tight gown to the All’s Fair premiere in Los Angeles on Oct. 16.

Friends for Life Sarah Paulson and Amanda Peet.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Amanda Peet supports longtime friend Sarah Paulson at the All’s Fair premiere in Los Angeles on Oct. 16.

Decades of Devotion Greg Lauren and Elizabeth Berkley.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Elizabeth Berkley and her husband of 22 years Greg Lauren arrive at the All’s Fair premiere in Los Angeles on Oct. 16.

Couple of Stars Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Naomi Watts brings her husband Billy Crudup to the All’s Fair premiere in Los Angeles on Oct. 16.

Radio Run Jeremy Allen White.

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Jeremy Allen White enjoys a beverage on his way to BBC Radio One to promote Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere in London on Oct. 16.

Mad About the Gal Renée Zellweger.

Tiffany Rose/Getty

Renée Zellweger beams at the opening night of the Newport Beach Film Festival in California on Oct. 16.

Woman in White Garcelle Beauvais.

Randy Shropshire/Getty

Garcelle Beauvais appears at a screening of Lifetime’s Taken At A Truck Stop: A Black Girl Missing in Los Angeles on Oct. 16.

Loving Olive It Jacob Elordi.

Tiffany Rose/Getty

Jacob Elordi coordinates his tie to his suit at the Newport Beach Film Festival opening night in California on Oct. 16.

A Piece of ‘Wisdom’ Alejandra Silva and Richard Gere.

Theo Wargo/Getty

Richard Gere and his wife Alejandra Silva arrive for a screening of Wisdom of Happiness in New York City on Oct. 16.

Quick Thanos Snap Josh Brolin.

Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort

Thanos actor Josh Brolin reunites with Iron Man at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, on Oct. 16.

Breaking Bread Tony Shalhoub.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Tony Shalhoub co-hosts an evening with Chef Edward Hong during the ood Network Wine & Food Festival in New York City on Oct. 16.

Easy Breezy Keri Russell.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Keri Russell flashes a smile to the camera while boarding her vehicle in New York City’s Midtown on Oct. 16.

Holiday Cheer Lacey Chabert.

Tibrina Hobson/Getty

Lacey Chabert walks the carpet of Hallmark Channel’s “Countdown to Christmas” kick-off in Nashville on Oct. 16.

King of the Court Justin Bieber.

BACKGRID

Justin Bieber plays basketball with his League team SKYLARK in Los Angeles.

Toast to That Vashtie.

Nigil Crawford

Vashtie Kola celebrates the launch of Glenmorangie’s Altus 25-Year-Old.

Keeping It a Bang Kristen Stewart.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Kristen Stewart touches down at The Chronology of Water premiere at the 69th BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 16.

Handsome Trio Callum Turner, Bobby Cannavale and Pete Davidson.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Callum Turner, Bobby Cannavale and Pete Davidson are clearly having a blast while filming One Night Only on Oct. 16 in New York City.

Date Night Brendan Fraser and Jeanne Moore.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty

Brendan Fraser and his girlfriend Jeanne Moore attend the Rental Family American Express Gala at the 69th BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 16.

Sarah Jessica and the City Sarah Jessica Parker.

Jared Siskin/amfAR/GC Images

Sarah Jessica Parker serves major Carrie Bradshaw vibes in statement shades while out and about in New York City on Oct. 16.

Star Appearance Ethan Hawke.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty

A handsome Ethan Hawke is all smiles as he walks the red carpet at the Blue Moon Headline Gala during the 69th BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 16.

Oh-So-Posh Victoria Beckham.

Cindy Ord/Getty

Victoria Beckham strikes a pose as she heads to Andy Cohen Live at SiriusXM Studios on Oct. 16, in New York.

Lover of Spice Emma Bunton and Jade Jones.

Mattpapz / BACKGRID

Emma Bunton holds on to her husband, Jade Jones, as the pair step out of Heart radio on Oct. 16.

Taking Flight Chelsea Handler.

Gold Bond

Chelsea Handler takes to the skies with Gold Bond at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in New Mexico.

Go Twitch! Tamera Mowry.

BKNYC / BACKGRID

Tamera Mowry is seasonally dressed in a cream jacket paired with a brown mini skirt and knee boots while stepping out of her hotel in New York.

At the Ball Game Dave Matthews.

MLB

Dave Matthews and some friends are spotted enjoying the Mariners vs. Blue Jays playoff game at T-Mobile Park on Oct. 16.

Mr. 106 Ashley Nicole Moss and Bow Wow.

Derek White/Getty

Ashley Nicole Moss and Bow Wow attend BET’s 106 & Sports watch party at Illuminarium on Oct. 15 in Atlanta.

Feelin’ Floral Lili Reinhart.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images

Lili Reinhart brings the flowy florals while in New York on Oct. 16.

Vacay Time Abbey Romeo and her mom Christine Romeo and brother Ben Romeo.

Getty Images for Beaches Resorts

Love on the Spectrum star Abbey Romeo (center) and her mom, Christine as well as her brother Ben enjoy a sun-soaked vacation at Beaches Resort in Turks and Caicos.

On the Decks Ty Dolla $ign.

Dakota Kass

Ty Dolla $ign takes over the decks with DJ Toney Handsome at Zouk LA, in West Hollywood.

Making a Mark Allison Williams.

Jason Mendez/Getty

Allison Williams is draped in all black at the Bookmarked by Reese’s Book Club Screening of Colleen Hoover’s Regretting You on Oct. 16, in New York.

Husband Together Patrick Schwarzenegger and Dylan Sprouse.

Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty

Patrick Schwarzenegger and Dylan Sprouse cheer on their wives Barbara Palvin and Abby Champion at the Victoria’s Secret show in N.Y.C. on Oct. 15.

Comedian’s Best Friend Sabrina Carpenter.

Rosalind O’Connor/NBC via Getty

Sabrina Carpenter prepares for double duty on Oct. 14 ahead of this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live in New York City.

Night on the Town Victoria Beckham and David Beckham.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham stroll side-by-side during an evening in New York City on Oct. 15.

Flip It and Reverse It Missy Elliott.

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Missy Elliott brings the house down as a performer at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City on Oct. 15.

Spread Her Wings Gigi Hadid.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

Gigi Hadid blows kisses to the crowd in her massive angel wings during the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City on Oct. 15.

Blondes Have More Fun Bella Hadid.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

A blonde Bella Hadid dons an all-red set for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City on Oct. 15.

Best Believe She’s Still Bejeweled Ashley Graham.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Ashley Graham poses backstage at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City on Oct. 15.

Spotted and Sparkling Jeremy Pope and Jodie Turner-Smith.

Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty

Jeremy Pope and Jodie Turner-Smith sit stage-side at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City on Oct. 15.

Pretty in Pink Amy Sedaris and Chloë Sevigny.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Amy Sedaris and Chloë Sevigny match in frilly pink outfits backstage at the Victoria’s Secret show in N.Y.C. on Oct. 15.

How Cheeky Iris Law.

TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic

Iris Law reps Victoria’s Secret PINK on the runway in New York City on Oct. 15.

Wind Was a Paid Actor Behati Prinsloo.

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Victoria’s Secret veteran Behati Prinsloo walks the runway during the show in New York City on Oct. 15.

For the Culturistas Sarah Jessica Parker and Matt Rogers.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Matt Rogers reunites with podcast guest Sarah Jessica Parker at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in N.Y.C. on Oct. 15.

Glam Squad Alessandra Ambrosio and Adriana Lima.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Alessandra Ambrosio and Adriana Lima swap robes while getting ready for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in N.Y.C. on Oct. 15.

California Girl Kris Jenner.

Michael Simon/GC Images

Kris Jenner looks happy while out and about in Beverly Hills, California, on Oct. 15.

Dress to Impress Priyanka Chopra.

Dave Benett/Getty

Priyanka Chopra wears a lacy look to an evening celebration with Johnnie Walker Blue Label and Rahul Mishra in London on Oct. 15.

Vision of Elegance Allison Janney.

Jason Mendez/Getty

Allison Janney adorns her ensemble with feathers at The Diplomat season 3 screening in New York City on Oct. 15.

Stars Are Out Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell.

Jason Mendez/Getty

Costars Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell hang out at The Diplomat season 3 screening in New York City on Oct. 15.

Stay a Supermodel Helena Christensen.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Helena Christensen is all business while out in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood on Oct. 15.

Under the Same ‘Roofman’ Channing Tatum and Kirsten Dunst.

Tristan Fewings/Getty

Channing Tatum and Kirsten Dunst continue their Roofman press tour in London on Oct. 15.

Here Comes the Sun Jackie Tohn.

PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jackie Tohn pairs boots with an off-the-shoulder dress in Los Angeles on Oct. 15.

Singer and Ready to Mingle Cher and Michael Bublé.

Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty

Cher and Michael Bublé beam on the red carpet of City of Hope’s Spirit of Life Gala in West Hollywood, California, on Oct. 15.

Celtic Scene Mark Wahlberg and Indie DesRoches.

Maddie Meyer/Getty

Mark Wahlberg and Indie DesRoches film for their movie Weekend Warriors during halftime at a Celtics game in Boston on Oct. 15.

Strut Her Stuff Nina Dobrev.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Nina Dobrev strolls around New York City’s SoHo neighborhood at night on Oct. 15.

In Full Garb Jada Pinkett Smith.

Michael Simon/GC Images

Jada Pinkett Smith rocks a full-length coat while out in Beverly Hills, California, on Oct. 15.

Red-dy for It Lacey Chabert.

Tibrina Hobson/Getty

Hallmark queen Lacey Chabert attends the channel’s Countdown to Christmas takeover in Nashville on Oct. 15.

Work It Out John Summit.

Revive Pilates

John Summit and his mom join Pilates instructor Ramona Peker at Reveve Pilates in Miami on Oct. 15.

Star in Stripes Lili Reinhart.

John Lamparski/Getty

Lili Reinhart stops by 92NY for a conversation with Hal & Harper costar Cooper Raiff and Alan Sepinwall in New York City on Oct. 15.

Night at the Museum Jeff Goldblum.

Rebecca Sapp/Getty

Jeff Goldblum sports a spotted tie during an evening at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles on Oct. 14.

Ready for the Catwalk Emily Ratajkowski and Pat McGrath.

Sansho Scott/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Emily Ratajkowski gets her face perfected by Pat McGrath as she gets ready to hit the Victoria’s Secret runway on Oct. 15.

On the Block Jennifer Lopez.

Cindy Ord/Getty

Jennifer Lopez brings her bright smile to The Howard Stern Show at SiriusXM Studios on Oct. 15 in New York City.

Born to Be Great Daniel Day-Lewis.

Raphael Pour-Hashemi / BACKGRID

Daniel Day-Lewis gets ready to sit down with Mark Kermode for an interview at BFI Southbank during the BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 15.

Boss Talk Jeremy Allen White and Bruce Springsteen.

Tim P. Whitby/Getty

Jeremy Allen White and Bruce Springsteen have some fun on the carpet as they bring Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere to the 69th BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 15.

Secret’s Out Lila Moss, Iris Law.

Sansho Scott/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Lila Moss and Iris Law show off some decolletage backstage at the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York on Oct. 15.

Mother-Daughter Quality Time Meg Ryan and her daughter Daisy True Ryan.

TheImageDirect.com

Meg Ryan and daughter Daisy True Ryan make a rare appearance in Notting Hill, London on Oct. 11.

Showing Support Bradley Cooper.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty

Bradley Cooper attends the Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere headline gala at the 69th BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 15.

In the Concrete Jungle Bella Hadid.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Bella Hadid is seen out and about in SoHo, New York on Oct. 15.

Hot Mama Halle Bailey.

Koury Angelo

Halle Bailey looks radiant at the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles on Oct. 11.

In Plaid Sight Olivia Palermo and Sean Kaufman.

Craig Barritt/Getty

Olivia Palermo and Sean Kaufman are model-perfect at the Woolrich x Target Collection Launch Celebration on Oct. 14 in New York City.

Family Friends Warren Elgort, Arthur Elgort, Ansel Elgort, Keith Richard.

Jessica Dalene

Warren Elgort and Ansel Elgort support their dad, Arthur Elgort’s documentary, Models & Muses, along with Keith Richards at the Hamptons International Film Festival on Oct. 14.

Family’s Day Out Kevin Connolly.

Tyler Middendorf Photography for Night Of The Jack

Kevin Connolly and his fiancée Zulay Hena, bring their adorable daughter Kennedy to the Night of the Jack Halloween experience at King Gillette Ranch in Los Angeles.

Always Colorful Gayle King.

TheImageDirect.com

Gayle King puts on a colorful display while stepping out in New York City on Oct. 15.

Something Different Julia Fox.

Dave Benett/Getty

Julia Fox rocks an avant-garde look at the Liberatum Cultural Honour Gala honouring Chief Raoni in London on Oct. 15.

Bottoms Up Kendall Jenner.

Sophie Sahara + Nick Wiesner

Kendall Jenner surprises students from UT Austin with 818 Tequila and Uber Eats tailgate supplies ahead of Tailgate with 818 in Dallas.

Reaching the Summit Meghan Markle.

Leigh Vogel/Getty

Meghan Markle arrives at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 14.

Feeny Forever Danielle Fishel, William Daniels and Pasha Pashkov.

Disney/Eric McCandless

Danielle Fishel and her Dancing with the Stars partner Pasha Pashkov dedicate their week 5 dance to her Boy Meets World costar William Daniels in L.A. on Oct. 15.

Game Face Justin Bieber.

Cassy Athena/Getty

Justin Bieber sports a star on his forehead as he plays a futsal game at The League in Los Angeles on Oct. 14.

Pier Evaluation Toby Huss and Mariska Hargitay.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Mariska Hargitay and Toby Huss film Law & Order: SVU on Coney Island in New York City on Oct. 14.

Have a Cuppa Prince William.

Andrew Matthews – WPA Pool/Getty

Prince William chats with trainee aircrew and staff during a visit to Benson, England, on Oct. 15.

Queen Holding Court Queen Camilla.

Aaron Chown – Pool/Getty

Queen Camilla talks to attendees of a centenary celebration for BookTrust at Clarence House in London on Oct. 14.

And Then Handsome Jacob Elordi.

Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty

Jacob Elordi looks dapper in three layers at the opening of the “Frankenstein: Crafting a Tale Eternal” exhibition in London on Oct. 14.

In Black and White Mia Goth.

Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty

Mia Goth arrives at the launch of the “Frankenstein: Crafting a Tale Eternal” exhibition in London on Oct. 14.

Woman in Black Demi Moore.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Demi Moore stops by the Bobbi Brown x Sara Foster event in West Hollywood, California, on Oct. 14.

Matching Sets Sara Foster and Katharine McPhee Foster.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Sara Foster and her step-mom Katharine McPhee Foster twin at a Bobbi Brown x Sara Foster event in West Hollywood, California, on Oct. 14.

The Swamp Is Alive Doechii.

Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty

Doechii kicks off her Live from the Swamp Tour in Chicago on Oct. 14.

Wine and Dine Martha Stewart.

Jeff Schear/Getty

Martha Stewart enjoys a glass during the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival on Oct. 14.

Golden Girl Sabrina Carpenter.

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images

Sabrina Carpenter steps out in monochrome for a night in New York City on Oct. 14.

In the Grey’s Area Shonda Rhimes and Robin Roberts.

Manny Carabel/Getty

Shonda Rhimes has a 92NY conversation with Robin Roberts in New York City on Oct. 14.

Suit and Shine Colin Farrell and Fala Chen.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Colin Farrell and Fala Chen are all dressed up for a special screening of Ballad of a Small Player in Los Angeles on Oct. 14.

Town and Gowns Becky G and Coco Jones.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

Becky G and Coco Jones look luxe at The DKMS gala in New York City on Oct. 14.

Raise Your Glass Jane Krakowski.

Bruce Glikas/Getty

Jane Krakowski celebrates her first Oh, Mary! performance in New York City on Oct. 14.

Off-Broadway, Baby Nicholas Braun and Kara Young.

Bruce Glikas/Getty

Gruesome Playground Injuries costars Nicholas Braun and Kara Young snap a photo together at a press day in New York City on Oct. 14.

Staying ‘Diplomat’-ic Janel Moloney, Bradley Whitford and Allison Janney.

Jenny Anderson/Getty

Janel Moloney, Bradley Whitford and Allison Janney arrive at a season 3 tastemaker screening for The Diplomat in New York City on Oct. 14.

Longtime Loves Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell.

Jenny Anderson/Getty

Keri Russell receives support from her partner of 11 years Matthew Rhys at The Diplomat tastemaker screening in N.Y.C. on Oct. 14.

Jersey Jam Ice Cube.

Paras Griffin/Getty

Ice Cube performs during his Truth 2 Power tour stop in Atlanta on Oct. 14.

Making Waves Naomi Watts.

PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Naomi Watts greets the cameras as she heads around Los Angeles on Oct. 14.