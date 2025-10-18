Jennifer Lawrence, Harry Styles, Zoë Kravitz and More

Celebrities have been everywhere this week. In London, Jennifer Lawrence and Sydney Sweeney stun on the red carpet at the London Film Festival, and in New York City, Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz cozy up for a date night. Meanwhile, Lucy Liu and Demi Moore have a Charlie’s Angles reunion at a screening of Liu’s new film Rosemead in Hollywood.
Here are the best photos of celebs out and about this week. Come back tomorrow for more of the latest A-list outings!
Woman of the Hour
Jennifer Lawrence is all smiles at the headline gala for her new film Die My Love at the 69th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on Oct. 17.
Twinning Is Winning
Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz cozy up for a date night in New York City on Oct. 16, twinning in oversized trench coats.
Angels Reunited
Charlie’s Angels alums Lucy Liu and Demi Moore reunite for a screening of Liu’s new film Rosemead at the AMC Century City on Oct. 16 in Los Angeles.
Pretty in Pink
Sydney Sweeney is a vision in baby pink while attending the headline gala for her new biographical film, Christy, at the BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 17.
Father and Son
Father-son duo Daniel Day-Lewis and Ronan Day-Lewis attend the red carpet for their new drama feature Anemone during the Rome Film Festival on Oct. 17.
Star Power
Whoopi Goldberg poses with Lukas Nelson on Oct. 16 after watching the Grammy-winner perform at the SoHo Sessions in New York City, where he raised funds for nonprofit Envision, on Oct. 16.
Look Sharp
Luke Evans looks rather dapper attending the Foundation for AIDS Research 2025 gala in London at The Chancery Rosewood on Oct. 17.
Kisses!
Jodie Turner-Smith and Sabrina Dhowre Elba share a cheeky greeting at the Foundation for AIDS Research 2025 gala in London on Oct. 17.
Baby on Board
Charlie Puth and wife Brooke Sansone are glowing in Hollywood on Oct. 16, where they were spotted for the first time since announcing they were expecting.
On Set
Monica Barbaro and Callum Turner sparkle on the streets of New York City while filming One Night Only on Oct. 17.
Game of (Panel) Thrones
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau speaks at the season 2 premiere of Bloomberg Originals’ An Optimist’s Guide to the Planet on Oct. 16.
Power Pantsuit
Meghan Markle spends her night at Emma Grede’s A Seat at the Table dinner in Los Angeles on Oct. 16.
You’re Doing Amazing, Sweetie
Kim Kardashian takes mom Kris Jenner as her date to the All’s Fair premiere in Los Angeles on Oct. 16.
Theater’s Best
Rachel Zegler and Audra McDonald are all smiles at the opening night performance of Ragtime on Broadway in New York City on Oct. 16.
Dynamic Duo
Nobody Wants This costars and married couple Leighton Meester and Adam Brody arrive at the season 2 premiere in Los Angeles on Oct. 16.
Royal Dispatch
Prince William meets with call handlers and dispatchers during a visit to the London Ambulance Service on Oct. 17.
Everything Is Blue
Andrew Rannells dons a blue outfit for the premiere of Nobody Wants This season 2 in Los Angeles on Oct. 16.
Cheek to Cheek
Joe Gillette and Jackie Tohn cozy up on the red carpet of the Nobody Wants This season 2 premiere in L.A. on Oct. 16.
Three’s a Crowd
Kaitlin Olson and Rob Mac throw their couple’s support behind Kristen Bell at the Nobody Wants This season 2 premiere in L.A. on Oct. 16.
Teal Her Something Good
Erin Foster takes her husband Simon Tikhman as her plus-one to the Nobody Wants This season 2 premiere in Los Angeles on Oct. 16.
Brooch the Subject
The legendary Glenn Close looks majestic at the premiere of All’s Fair in Los Angeles on Oct. 16.
All That Glitters
Niecy Nash-Betts shines in a strapless red dress with a shawl at the All’s Fair premiere in Los Angeles on Oct. 16.
Talk of the Gown
Teyana Taylor continues her style streak into the All’s Fair press run at the premiere in Los Angeles on Oct. 16.
Latex Lady
Jessica Simpson wears a skin-tight gown to the All’s Fair premiere in Los Angeles on Oct. 16.
Friends for Life
Amanda Peet supports longtime friend Sarah Paulson at the All’s Fair premiere in Los Angeles on Oct. 16.
Decades of Devotion
Elizabeth Berkley and her husband of 22 years Greg Lauren arrive at the All’s Fair premiere in Los Angeles on Oct. 16.
Couple of Stars
Naomi Watts brings her husband Billy Crudup to the All’s Fair premiere in Los Angeles on Oct. 16.
Radio Run
Jeremy Allen White enjoys a beverage on his way to BBC Radio One to promote Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere in London on Oct. 16.
Mad About the Gal
Renée Zellweger beams at the opening night of the Newport Beach Film Festival in California on Oct. 16.
Woman in White
Garcelle Beauvais appears at a screening of Lifetime’s Taken At A Truck Stop: A Black Girl Missing in Los Angeles on Oct. 16.
Loving Olive It
Jacob Elordi coordinates his tie to his suit at the Newport Beach Film Festival opening night in California on Oct. 16.
A Piece of ‘Wisdom’
Richard Gere and his wife Alejandra Silva arrive for a screening of Wisdom of Happiness in New York City on Oct. 16.
Quick Thanos Snap
Thanos actor Josh Brolin reunites with Iron Man at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, on Oct. 16.
Breaking Bread
Tony Shalhoub co-hosts an evening with Chef Edward Hong during the ood Network Wine & Food Festival in New York City on Oct. 16.
Easy Breezy
Keri Russell flashes a smile to the camera while boarding her vehicle in New York City’s Midtown on Oct. 16.
Holiday Cheer
Lacey Chabert walks the carpet of Hallmark Channel’s “Countdown to Christmas” kick-off in Nashville on Oct. 16.
King of the Court
Justin Bieber plays basketball with his League team SKYLARK in Los Angeles.
Toast to That
Vashtie Kola celebrates the launch of Glenmorangie’s Altus 25-Year-Old.
Keeping It a Bang
Kristen Stewart touches down at The Chronology of Water premiere at the 69th BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 16.
Handsome Trio
Callum Turner, Bobby Cannavale and Pete Davidson are clearly having a blast while filming One Night Only on Oct. 16 in New York City.
Date Night
Brendan Fraser and his girlfriend Jeanne Moore attend the Rental Family American Express Gala at the 69th BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 16.
Sarah Jessica and the City
Sarah Jessica Parker serves major Carrie Bradshaw vibes in statement shades while out and about in New York City on Oct. 16.
Star Appearance
A handsome Ethan Hawke is all smiles as he walks the red carpet at the Blue Moon Headline Gala during the 69th BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 16.
Oh-So-Posh
Victoria Beckham strikes a pose as she heads to Andy Cohen Live at SiriusXM Studios on Oct. 16, in New York.
Lover of Spice
Emma Bunton holds on to her husband, Jade Jones, as the pair step out of Heart radio on Oct. 16.
Taking Flight
Chelsea Handler takes to the skies with Gold Bond at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in New Mexico.
Go Twitch!
Tamera Mowry is seasonally dressed in a cream jacket paired with a brown mini skirt and knee boots while stepping out of her hotel in New York.
At the Ball Game
Dave Matthews and some friends are spotted enjoying the Mariners vs. Blue Jays playoff game at T-Mobile Park on Oct. 16.
Mr. 106
Ashley Nicole Moss and Bow Wow attend BET’s 106 & Sports watch party at Illuminarium on Oct. 15 in Atlanta.
Feelin’ Floral
Lili Reinhart brings the flowy florals while in New York on Oct. 16.
Vacay Time
Love on the Spectrum star Abbey Romeo (center) and her mom, Christine as well as her brother Ben enjoy a sun-soaked vacation at Beaches Resort in Turks and Caicos.
On the Decks
Ty Dolla $ign takes over the decks with DJ Toney Handsome at Zouk LA, in West Hollywood.
Making a Mark
Allison Williams is draped in all black at the Bookmarked by Reese’s Book Club Screening of Colleen Hoover’s Regretting You on Oct. 16, in New York.
Husband Together
Patrick Schwarzenegger and Dylan Sprouse cheer on their wives Barbara Palvin and Abby Champion at the Victoria’s Secret show in N.Y.C. on Oct. 15.
Comedian’s Best Friend
Sabrina Carpenter prepares for double duty on Oct. 14 ahead of this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live in New York City.
Night on the Town
Victoria Beckham and David Beckham stroll side-by-side during an evening in New York City on Oct. 15.
Flip It and Reverse It
Missy Elliott brings the house down as a performer at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City on Oct. 15.
Spread Her Wings
Gigi Hadid blows kisses to the crowd in her massive angel wings during the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City on Oct. 15.
Blondes Have More Fun
A blonde Bella Hadid dons an all-red set for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City on Oct. 15.
Best Believe She’s Still Bejeweled
Ashley Graham poses backstage at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City on Oct. 15.
Spotted and Sparkling
Jeremy Pope and Jodie Turner-Smith sit stage-side at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City on Oct. 15.
Pretty in Pink
Amy Sedaris and Chloë Sevigny match in frilly pink outfits backstage at the Victoria’s Secret show in N.Y.C. on Oct. 15.
How Cheeky
Iris Law reps Victoria’s Secret PINK on the runway in New York City on Oct. 15.
Wind Was a Paid Actor
Victoria’s Secret veteran Behati Prinsloo walks the runway during the show in New York City on Oct. 15.
For the Culturistas
Matt Rogers reunites with podcast guest Sarah Jessica Parker at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in N.Y.C. on Oct. 15.
Glam Squad
Alessandra Ambrosio and Adriana Lima swap robes while getting ready for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in N.Y.C. on Oct. 15.
California Girl
Kris Jenner looks happy while out and about in Beverly Hills, California, on Oct. 15.
Dress to Impress
Priyanka Chopra wears a lacy look to an evening celebration with Johnnie Walker Blue Label and Rahul Mishra in London on Oct. 15.
Vision of Elegance
Allison Janney adorns her ensemble with feathers at The Diplomat season 3 screening in New York City on Oct. 15.
Stars Are Out
Costars Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell hang out at The Diplomat season 3 screening in New York City on Oct. 15.
Stay a Supermodel
Helena Christensen is all business while out in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood on Oct. 15.
Under the Same ‘Roofman’
Channing Tatum and Kirsten Dunst continue their Roofman press tour in London on Oct. 15.
Here Comes the Sun
Jackie Tohn pairs boots with an off-the-shoulder dress in Los Angeles on Oct. 15.
Singer and Ready to Mingle
Cher and Michael Bublé beam on the red carpet of City of Hope’s Spirit of Life Gala in West Hollywood, California, on Oct. 15.
Celtic Scene
Mark Wahlberg and Indie DesRoches film for their movie Weekend Warriors during halftime at a Celtics game in Boston on Oct. 15.
Strut Her Stuff
Nina Dobrev strolls around New York City’s SoHo neighborhood at night on Oct. 15.
In Full Garb
Jada Pinkett Smith rocks a full-length coat while out in Beverly Hills, California, on Oct. 15.
Red-dy for It
Hallmark queen Lacey Chabert attends the channel’s Countdown to Christmas takeover in Nashville on Oct. 15.
Work It Out
John Summit and his mom join Pilates instructor Ramona Peker at Reveve Pilates in Miami on Oct. 15.
Star in Stripes
Lili Reinhart stops by 92NY for a conversation with Hal & Harper costar Cooper Raiff and Alan Sepinwall in New York City on Oct. 15.
Night at the Museum
Jeff Goldblum sports a spotted tie during an evening at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles on Oct. 14.
Ready for the Catwalk
Emily Ratajkowski gets her face perfected by Pat McGrath as she gets ready to hit the Victoria’s Secret runway on Oct. 15.
On the Block
Jennifer Lopez brings her bright smile to The Howard Stern Show at SiriusXM Studios on Oct. 15 in New York City.
Born to Be Great
Daniel Day-Lewis gets ready to sit down with Mark Kermode for an interview at BFI Southbank during the BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 15.
Boss Talk
Jeremy Allen White and Bruce Springsteen have some fun on the carpet as they bring Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere to the 69th BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 15.
Secret’s Out
Lila Moss and Iris Law show off some decolletage backstage at the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York on Oct. 15.
Mother-Daughter Quality Time
Meg Ryan and daughter Daisy True Ryan make a rare appearance in Notting Hill, London on Oct. 11.
Showing Support
Bradley Cooper attends the Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere headline gala at the 69th BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 15.
In the Concrete Jungle
Bella Hadid is seen out and about in SoHo, New York on Oct. 15.
Hot Mama
Halle Bailey looks radiant at the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles on Oct. 11.
In Plaid Sight
Olivia Palermo and Sean Kaufman are model-perfect at the Woolrich x Target Collection Launch Celebration on Oct. 14 in New York City.
Family Friends
Warren Elgort and Ansel Elgort support their dad, Arthur Elgort’s documentary, Models & Muses, along with Keith Richards at the Hamptons International Film Festival on Oct. 14.
Family’s Day Out
Kevin Connolly and his fiancée Zulay Hena, bring their adorable daughter Kennedy to the Night of the Jack Halloween experience at King Gillette Ranch in Los Angeles.
Always Colorful
Gayle King puts on a colorful display while stepping out in New York City on Oct. 15.
Something Different
Julia Fox rocks an avant-garde look at the Liberatum Cultural Honour Gala honouring Chief Raoni in London on Oct. 15.
Bottoms Up
Kendall Jenner surprises students from UT Austin with 818 Tequila and Uber Eats tailgate supplies ahead of Tailgate with 818 in Dallas.
Reaching the Summit
Meghan Markle arrives at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 14.
Feeny Forever
Danielle Fishel and her Dancing with the Stars partner Pasha Pashkov dedicate their week 5 dance to her Boy Meets World costar William Daniels in L.A. on Oct. 15.
Game Face
Justin Bieber sports a star on his forehead as he plays a futsal game at The League in Los Angeles on Oct. 14.
Pier Evaluation
Mariska Hargitay and Toby Huss film Law & Order: SVU on Coney Island in New York City on Oct. 14.
Have a Cuppa
Prince William chats with trainee aircrew and staff during a visit to Benson, England, on Oct. 15.
Queen Holding Court
Queen Camilla talks to attendees of a centenary celebration for BookTrust at Clarence House in London on Oct. 14.
And Then Handsome
Jacob Elordi looks dapper in three layers at the opening of the “Frankenstein: Crafting a Tale Eternal” exhibition in London on Oct. 14.
In Black and White
Mia Goth arrives at the launch of the “Frankenstein: Crafting a Tale Eternal” exhibition in London on Oct. 14.
Woman in Black
Demi Moore stops by the Bobbi Brown x Sara Foster event in West Hollywood, California, on Oct. 14.
Matching Sets
Sara Foster and her step-mom Katharine McPhee Foster twin at a Bobbi Brown x Sara Foster event in West Hollywood, California, on Oct. 14.
The Swamp Is Alive
Doechii kicks off her Live from the Swamp Tour in Chicago on Oct. 14.
Wine and Dine
Martha Stewart enjoys a glass during the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival on Oct. 14.
Golden Girl
Sabrina Carpenter steps out in monochrome for a night in New York City on Oct. 14.
In the Grey’s Area
Shonda Rhimes has a 92NY conversation with Robin Roberts in New York City on Oct. 14.
Suit and Shine
Colin Farrell and Fala Chen are all dressed up for a special screening of Ballad of a Small Player in Los Angeles on Oct. 14.
Town and Gowns
Becky G and Coco Jones look luxe at The DKMS gala in New York City on Oct. 14.
Raise Your Glass
Jane Krakowski celebrates her first Oh, Mary! performance in New York City on Oct. 14.
Off-Broadway, Baby
Gruesome Playground Injuries costars Nicholas Braun and Kara Young snap a photo together at a press day in New York City on Oct. 14.
Staying ‘Diplomat’-ic
Janel Moloney, Bradley Whitford and Allison Janney arrive at a season 3 tastemaker screening for The Diplomat in New York City on Oct. 14.
Longtime Loves
Keri Russell receives support from her partner of 11 years Matthew Rhys at The Diplomat tastemaker screening in N.Y.C. on Oct. 14.
Jersey Jam
Ice Cube performs during his Truth 2 Power tour stop in Atlanta on Oct. 14.
Making Waves
Naomi Watts greets the cameras as she heads around Los Angeles on Oct. 14.
They Know Ball
Blake Griffin and Dwyane Wade strike matching poses at the unveiling of Prime Video’s new NBA On Prime Studio in Culver City, California, on Oct. 14.