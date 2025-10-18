Jennifer Lawrence, Harry Styles, Zoë Kravitz and More

By / October 18, 2025

Celebrities have been everywhere this week. In London, Jennifer Lawrence and Sydney Sweeney stun on the red carpet at the London Film Festival, and in New York City, Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz cozy up for a date night. Meanwhile, Lucy Liu and Demi Moore have a Charlie’s Angles reunion at a screening of Liu’s new film Rosemead in Hollywood.

Here are the best photos of celebs out and about this week. Come back tomorrow for more of the latest A-list outings!

Woman of the Hour

Jennifer Lawrence.

Kate Green/Getty


Jennifer Lawrence is all smiles at the headline gala for her new film Die My Love at the 69th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on Oct. 17.

Twinning Is Winning

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz.

TheImageDirect.com


Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz cozy up for a date night in New York City on Oct. 16, twinning in oversized trench coats.

Angels Reunited

Lucy Liu and Demi Moore.

Jordan Strauss/JanuaryImages


Charlie’s Angels alums Lucy Liu and Demi Moore reunite for a screening of Liu’s new film Rosemead at the AMC Century City on Oct. 16 in Los Angeles.

Pretty in Pink

Sydney Sweeney.

Mike Marsland/WireImage


Sydney Sweeney is a vision in baby pink while attending the headline gala for her new biographical film, Christy, at the BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 17.

Father and Son

Daniel Day-Lewis and Ronan Day-Lewis.

Maria Moratti/Getty


Father-son duo Daniel Day-Lewis and Ronan Day-Lewis attend the red carpet for their new drama feature Anemone during the Rome Film Festival on Oct. 17.

Star Power

Whoopie Goldberg.

David Doobinin


Whoopi Goldberg poses with Lukas Nelson on Oct. 16 after watching the Grammy-winner perform at the SoHo Sessions in New York City, where he raised funds for nonprofit Envision, on Oct. 16.

Look Sharp

Luke Evans.

Lia Toby/amfAR/Getty


Luke Evans looks rather dapper attending the Foundation for AIDS Research 2025 gala in London at The Chancery Rosewood on Oct. 17.

Kisses!

Jodie Turner-Smith and Sabrina Dhowre Elba.

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty


Jodie Turner-Smith and Sabrina Dhowre Elba share a cheeky greeting at the Foundation for AIDS Research 2025 gala in London on Oct. 17.

Baby on Board

Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone.

BACKGRID


Charlie Puth and wife Brooke Sansone are glowing in Hollywood on Oct. 16, where they were spotted for the first time since announcing they were expecting.

On Set

Monica Barbaro and Callum Turner.

BG048/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images


Monica Barbaro and Callum Turner sparkle on the streets of New York City while filming One Night Only on Oct. 17.

Game of (Panel) Thrones

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

Noam Galai/Getty


Nikolaj Coster-Waldau speaks at the season 2 premiere of Bloomberg Originals’ An Optimist’s Guide to the Planet on Oct. 16.

Power Pantsuit

Meghan Markle.

Courtesy of Emma Grede & Google


Meghan Markle spends her night at Emma Grede’s A Seat at the Table dinner in Los Angeles on Oct. 16.

You’re Doing Amazing, Sweetie

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner.

Amy Sussman/Getty


Kim Kardashian takes mom Kris Jenner as her date to the All’s Fair premiere in Los Angeles on Oct. 16.

Theater’s Best

Rachel Zegler and Audra McDonald.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage


Rachel Zegler and Audra McDonald are all smiles at the opening night performance of Ragtime on Broadway in New York City on Oct. 16.

Dynamic Duo

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody.

Emma McIntyre/Getty


Nobody Wants This costars and married couple Leighton Meester and Adam Brody arrive at the season 2 premiere in Los Angeles on Oct. 16.

Royal Dispatch

Prince William.

Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty


Prince William meets with call handlers and dispatchers during a visit to the London Ambulance Service on Oct. 17.

Everything Is Blue

Andrew Rannells.

Kevin Winter/Getty


Andrew Rannells dons a blue outfit for the premiere of Nobody Wants This season 2 in Los Angeles on Oct. 16.

Cheek to Cheek

Joe Gillette and Jackie Tohn.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic


Joe Gillette and Jackie Tohn cozy up on the red carpet of the Nobody Wants This season 2 premiere in L.A. on Oct. 16.

Three’s a Crowd

Kaitlin Olson, Kristen Bell and Rob Mac.

Monica Schipper/WireImage


Kaitlin Olson and Rob Mac throw their couple’s support behind Kristen Bell at the Nobody Wants This season 2 premiere in L.A. on Oct. 16.

Teal Her Something Good

Simon Tikhman and Erin Foster.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic


Erin Foster takes her husband Simon Tikhman as her plus-one to the Nobody Wants This season 2 premiere in Los Angeles on Oct. 16.

Brooch the Subject

Glenn Close.

Savion Washington/WireImage


The legendary Glenn Close looks majestic at the premiere of All’s Fair in Los Angeles on Oct. 16.

All That Glitters

Niecy Nash-Betts.

Amy Sussman/Getty


Niecy Nash-Betts shines in a strapless red dress with a shawl at the All’s Fair premiere in Los Angeles on Oct. 16.

Talk of the Gown

Teyana Taylor.

Amy Sussman/Getty


Teyana Taylor continues her style streak into the All’s Fair press run at the premiere in Los Angeles on Oct. 16.

Latex Lady

Jessica Simpson.

Amy Sussman/Getty


Jessica Simpson wears a skin-tight gown to the All’s Fair premiere in Los Angeles on Oct. 16.

Friends for Life

Sarah Paulson and Amanda Peet.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic


Amanda Peet supports longtime friend Sarah Paulson at the All’s Fair premiere in Los Angeles on Oct. 16.

Decades of Devotion

Greg Lauren and Elizabeth Berkley.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic


Elizabeth Berkley and her husband of 22 years Greg Lauren arrive at the All’s Fair premiere in Los Angeles on Oct. 16.

Couple of Stars

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic


Naomi Watts brings her husband Billy Crudup to the All’s Fair premiere in Los Angeles on Oct. 16.

Radio Run

Jeremy Allen White.

Neil Mockford/GC Images


Jeremy Allen White enjoys a beverage on his way to BBC Radio One to promote Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere in London on Oct. 16.

Mad About the Gal

Renée Zellweger.

Tiffany Rose/Getty


Renée Zellweger beams at the opening night of the Newport Beach Film Festival in California on Oct. 16.

Woman in White

Garcelle Beauvais.

Randy Shropshire/Getty


Garcelle Beauvais appears at a screening of Lifetime’s Taken At A Truck Stop: A Black Girl Missing in Los Angeles on Oct. 16.

Loving Olive It

Jacob Elordi.

Tiffany Rose/Getty


Jacob Elordi coordinates his tie to his suit at the Newport Beach Film Festival opening night in California on Oct. 16.

A Piece of ‘Wisdom’

Alejandra Silva and Richard Gere.

Theo Wargo/Getty


Richard Gere and his wife Alejandra Silva arrive for a screening of Wisdom of Happiness in New York City on Oct. 16.

Quick Thanos Snap

Josh Brolin.

Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort


Thanos actor Josh Brolin reunites with Iron Man at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, on Oct. 16.

Breaking Bread

Tony Shalhoub.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty


Tony Shalhoub co-hosts an evening with Chef Edward Hong during the ood Network Wine & Food Festival in New York City on Oct. 16.

Easy Breezy

Keri Russell.

Raymond Hall/GC Images


Keri Russell flashes a smile to the camera while boarding her vehicle in New York City’s Midtown on Oct. 16.

Holiday Cheer

Lacey Chabert.

Tibrina Hobson/Getty


Lacey Chabert walks the carpet of Hallmark Channel’s “Countdown to Christmas” kick-off in Nashville on Oct. 16.

King of the Court

Justin Bieber.

BACKGRID


Justin Bieber plays basketball with his League team SKYLARK in Los Angeles.

Toast to That

Vashtie.

Nigil Crawford 


Vashtie Kola celebrates the launch of Glenmorangie’s Altus 25-Year-Old.

Keeping It a Bang

Kristen Stewart.

David Fisher/Shutterstock


Kristen Stewart touches down at The Chronology of Water premiere at the 69th BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 16.

Handsome Trio

Callum Turner, Bobby Cannavale and Pete Davidson.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images


Callum Turner, Bobby Cannavale and Pete Davidson are clearly having a blast while filming One Night Only on Oct. 16 in New York City. 

Date Night

Brendan Fraser and Jeanne Moore.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty


Brendan Fraser and his girlfriend Jeanne Moore attend the Rental Family American Express Gala at the 69th BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 16.

Sarah Jessica and the City

Sarah Jessica Parker.

Jared Siskin/amfAR/GC Images


Sarah Jessica Parker serves major Carrie Bradshaw vibes in statement shades while out and about in New York City on Oct. 16.

Star Appearance

Ethan Hawke.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty


A handsome Ethan Hawke is all smiles as he walks the red carpet at the Blue Moon Headline Gala during the 69th BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 16.

Oh-So-Posh

Victoria Beckham.

Cindy Ord/Getty


Victoria Beckham strikes a pose as she heads to Andy Cohen Live at SiriusXM Studios on Oct. 16, in New York.

Lover of Spice

Emma Bunton and Jade Jones.

Mattpapz / BACKGRID


Emma Bunton holds on to her husband, Jade Jones, as the pair step out of Heart radio on Oct. 16.

Taking Flight

Chelsea Handler.

Gold Bond


Chelsea Handler takes to the skies with Gold Bond at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in New Mexico.

Go Twitch!

Tamera Mowry.

BKNYC / BACKGRID


Tamera Mowry is seasonally dressed in a cream jacket paired with a brown mini skirt and knee boots while stepping out of her hotel in New York.

At the Ball Game

Dave Matthews.

MLB


Dave Matthews and some friends are spotted enjoying the Mariners vs. Blue Jays playoff game at T-Mobile Park on Oct. 16.

Mr. 106

Ashley Nicole Moss and Bow Wow.

Derek White/Getty


Ashley Nicole Moss and Bow Wow attend BET’s 106 & Sports watch party at Illuminarium on Oct. 15 in Atlanta.

Feelin’ Floral

Lili Reinhart.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images


Lili Reinhart brings the flowy florals while in New York on Oct. 16.

Vacay Time

Abbey Romeo and her mom Christine Romeo and brother Ben Romeo.

Getty Images for Beaches Resorts


Love on the Spectrum star Abbey Romeo (center) and her mom, Christine as well as her brother Ben enjoy a sun-soaked vacation at Beaches Resort in Turks and Caicos.

On the Decks

Ty Dolla $ign.

Dakota Kass


Ty Dolla $ign takes over the decks with DJ Toney Handsome at Zouk LA, in West Hollywood.

Making a Mark

Allison Williams.

Jason Mendez/Getty


Allison Williams is draped in all black at the Bookmarked by Reese’s Book Club Screening of Colleen Hoover’s Regretting You on Oct. 16, in New York.

Husband Together

Patrick Schwarzenegger and Dylan Sprouse.

Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty


Patrick Schwarzenegger and Dylan Sprouse cheer on their wives Barbara Palvin and Abby Champion at the Victoria’s Secret show in N.Y.C. on Oct. 15.

Comedian’s Best Friend

Sabrina Carpenter.

Rosalind O’Connor/NBC via Getty


Sabrina Carpenter prepares for double duty on Oct. 14 ahead of this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live in New York City.

Night on the Town

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images


Victoria Beckham and David Beckham stroll side-by-side during an evening in New York City on Oct. 15.

Flip It and Reverse It

Missy Elliott.

Taylor Hill/WireImage


Missy Elliott brings the house down as a performer at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City on Oct. 15.

Spread Her Wings

Gigi Hadid.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty


Gigi Hadid blows kisses to the crowd in her massive angel wings during the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City on Oct. 15.

Blondes Have More Fun

Bella Hadid.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty


A blonde Bella Hadid dons an all-red set for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City on Oct. 15.

Best Believe She’s Still Bejeweled

Ashley Graham.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty


Ashley Graham poses backstage at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City on Oct. 15.

Spotted and Sparkling

Jeremy Pope and Jodie Turner-Smith.

Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty


Jeremy Pope and Jodie Turner-Smith sit stage-side at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City on Oct. 15.

Pretty in Pink

Amy Sedaris and Chloë Sevigny.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty


Amy Sedaris and Chloë Sevigny match in frilly pink outfits backstage at the Victoria’s Secret show in N.Y.C. on Oct. 15.

How Cheeky

Iris Law.

TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic


Iris Law reps Victoria’s Secret PINK on the runway in New York City on Oct. 15.

Wind Was a Paid Actor

Behati Prinsloo.

Taylor Hill/WireImage


Victoria’s Secret veteran Behati Prinsloo walks the runway during the show in New York City on Oct. 15.

For the Culturistas

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matt Rogers.

Kevin Mazur/Getty


Matt Rogers reunites with podcast guest Sarah Jessica Parker at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in N.Y.C. on Oct. 15.

Glam Squad

Alessandra Ambrosio and Adriana Lima.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty


Alessandra Ambrosio and Adriana Lima swap robes while getting ready for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in N.Y.C. on Oct. 15.

California Girl

Kris Jenner.

Michael Simon/GC Images


Kris Jenner looks happy while out and about in Beverly Hills, California, on Oct. 15.

Dress to Impress

Priyanka Chopra.

Dave Benett/Getty


Priyanka Chopra wears a lacy look to an evening celebration with Johnnie Walker Blue Label and Rahul Mishra in London on Oct. 15.

Vision of Elegance

Allison Janney.

Jason Mendez/Getty


Allison Janney adorns her ensemble with feathers at The Diplomat season 3 screening in New York City on Oct. 15.

Stars Are Out

Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell.

Jason Mendez/Getty


Costars Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell hang out at The Diplomat season 3 screening in New York City on Oct. 15.

Stay a Supermodel

Helena Christensen.

Raymond Hall/GC Images


Helena Christensen is all business while out in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood on Oct. 15.

Under the Same ‘Roofman’

Channing Tatum and Kirsten Dunst.

Tristan Fewings/Getty


Channing Tatum and Kirsten Dunst continue their Roofman press tour in London on Oct. 15.

Here Comes the Sun

Jackie Tohn.

PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images


Jackie Tohn pairs boots with an off-the-shoulder dress in Los Angeles on Oct. 15.

Singer and Ready to Mingle

Cher and Michael Bublé.

Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty


Cher and Michael Bublé beam on the red carpet of City of Hope’s Spirit of Life Gala in West Hollywood, California, on Oct. 15.

Celtic Scene

Mark Wahlberg and Indie DesRoches.

Maddie Meyer/Getty


Mark Wahlberg and Indie DesRoches film for their movie Weekend Warriors during halftime at a Celtics game in Boston on Oct. 15.

Strut Her Stuff

Nina Dobrev.

Raymond Hall/GC Images


Nina Dobrev strolls around New York City’s SoHo neighborhood at night on Oct. 15.

In Full Garb

Jada Pinkett Smith.

Michael Simon/GC Images


Jada Pinkett Smith rocks a full-length coat while out in Beverly Hills, California, on Oct. 15.

Red-dy for It

Lacey Chabert.

Tibrina Hobson/Getty


Hallmark queen Lacey Chabert attends the channel’s Countdown to Christmas takeover in Nashville on Oct. 15.

Work It Out

John Summit.

Revive Pilates


John Summit and his mom join Pilates instructor Ramona Peker at Reveve Pilates in Miami on Oct. 15.

Star in Stripes

Lili Reinhart.

John Lamparski/Getty


Lili Reinhart stops by 92NY for a conversation with Hal & Harper costar Cooper Raiff and Alan Sepinwall in New York City on Oct. 15.

Night at the Museum

Jeff Goldblum.

Rebecca Sapp/Getty


Jeff Goldblum sports a spotted tie during an evening at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles on Oct. 14.

Ready for the Catwalk

Emily Ratajkowski and Pat McGrath.

Sansho Scott/BFA.com/Shutterstock 


Emily Ratajkowski gets her face perfected by Pat McGrath as she gets ready to hit the Victoria’s Secret runway on Oct. 15.

On the Block

Jennifer Lopez.

Cindy Ord/Getty


Jennifer Lopez brings her bright smile to The Howard Stern Show at SiriusXM Studios on Oct. 15 in New York City.

Born to Be Great

Daniel Day-Lewis.

Raphael Pour-Hashemi / BACKGRID


Daniel Day-Lewis gets ready to sit down with Mark Kermode for an interview at BFI Southbank during the BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 15.

Boss Talk

Jeremy Allen White and Bruce Springsteen.

Tim P. Whitby/Getty


Jeremy Allen White and Bruce Springsteen have some fun on the carpet as they bring Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere to the 69th BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 15.

Secret’s Out

Lila Moss, Iris Law.

Sansho Scott/BFA.com/Shutterstock 


Lila Moss and Iris Law show off some decolletage backstage at the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York on Oct. 15.

Mother-Daughter Quality Time

Meg Ryan and her daughter Daisy True Ryan.

TheImageDirect.com


Meg Ryan and daughter Daisy True Ryan make a rare appearance in Notting Hill, London on Oct. 11.

Showing Support

Bradley Cooper.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty


Bradley Cooper attends the Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere headline gala at the 69th BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 15.

In the Concrete Jungle

Bella Hadid.

Raymond Hall/GC Images


Bella Hadid is seen out and about in SoHo, New York on Oct. 15.

Hot Mama

Halle Bailey.

Koury Angelo


Halle Bailey looks radiant at the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles on Oct. 11.

In Plaid Sight

Olivia Palermo and Sean Kaufman.

Craig Barritt/Getty


Olivia Palermo and Sean Kaufman are model-perfect at the Woolrich x Target Collection Launch Celebration on Oct. 14 in New York City.

Family Friends

Warren Elgort, Arthur Elgort, Ansel Elgort, Keith Richard.

Jessica Dalene


Warren Elgort and Ansel Elgort support their dad, Arthur Elgort’s documentary, Models & Muses, along with Keith Richards at the Hamptons International Film Festival on Oct. 14.

Family’s Day Out

Kevin Connolly.

Tyler Middendorf Photography for Night Of The Jack


Kevin Connolly and his fiancée Zulay Hena, bring their adorable daughter Kennedy to the Night of the Jack Halloween experience at King Gillette Ranch in Los Angeles.

Always Colorful

Gayle King.

TheImageDirect.com


Gayle King puts on a colorful display while stepping out in New York City on Oct. 15.

Something Different

Julia Fox.

Dave Benett/Getty


Julia Fox rocks an avant-garde look at the Liberatum Cultural Honour Gala honouring Chief Raoni in London on Oct. 15.  

Bottoms Up

Kendall Jenner.

Sophie Sahara + Nick Wiesner


Kendall Jenner surprises students from UT Austin with 818 Tequila and Uber Eats tailgate supplies ahead of Tailgate with 818 in Dallas.

Reaching the Summit

Meghan Markle.

Leigh Vogel/Getty


Meghan Markle arrives at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 14.

Feeny Forever

Danielle Fishel, William Daniels and Pasha Pashkov.

Disney/Eric McCandless


Danielle Fishel and her Dancing with the Stars partner Pasha Pashkov dedicate their week 5 dance to her Boy Meets World costar William Daniels in L.A. on Oct. 15.

Game Face

Justin Bieber.

Cassy Athena/Getty


Justin Bieber sports a star on his forehead as he plays a futsal game at The League in Los Angeles on Oct. 14.

Pier Evaluation

Toby Huss and Mariska Hargitay.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images


Mariska Hargitay and Toby Huss film Law & Order: SVU on Coney Island in New York City on Oct. 14.

Have a Cuppa

Prince William.

Andrew Matthews – WPA Pool/Getty


Prince William chats with trainee aircrew and staff during a visit to Benson, England, on Oct. 15.

Queen Holding Court

Queen Camilla.

Aaron Chown – Pool/Getty


Queen Camilla talks to attendees of a centenary celebration for BookTrust at Clarence House in London on Oct. 14.

And Then Handsome

Jacob Elordi.

Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty


Jacob Elordi looks dapper in three layers at the opening of the “Frankenstein: Crafting a Tale Eternal” exhibition in London on Oct. 14.

In Black and White

Mia Goth.

Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty


Mia Goth arrives at the launch of the “Frankenstein: Crafting a Tale Eternal” exhibition in London on Oct. 14.

Woman in Black

Demi Moore.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty 


Demi Moore stops by the Bobbi Brown x Sara Foster event in West Hollywood, California, on Oct. 14.

Matching Sets

Sara Foster and Katharine McPhee Foster.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty


Sara Foster and her step-mom Katharine McPhee Foster twin at a Bobbi Brown x Sara Foster event in West Hollywood, California, on Oct. 14.

The Swamp Is Alive

Doechii.

Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty


Doechii kicks off her Live from the Swamp Tour in Chicago on Oct. 14.

Wine and Dine

Martha Stewart.

Jeff Schear/Getty


Martha Stewart enjoys a glass during the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival on Oct. 14.

Golden Girl

Sabrina Carpenter.

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images


Sabrina Carpenter steps out in monochrome for a night in New York City on Oct. 14.

In the Grey’s Area

Shonda Rhimes and Robin Roberts.

Manny Carabel/Getty


Shonda Rhimes has a 92NY conversation with Robin Roberts in New York City on Oct. 14.

Suit and Shine

Colin Farrell and Fala Chen.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic


Colin Farrell and Fala Chen are all dressed up for a special screening of Ballad of a Small Player in Los Angeles on Oct. 14.

Town and Gowns

Becky G and Coco Jones.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty


Becky G and Coco Jones look luxe at The DKMS gala in New York City on Oct. 14.

Raise Your Glass

Jane Krakowski.

Bruce Glikas/Getty


Jane Krakowski celebrates her first Oh, Mary! performance in New York City on Oct. 14.

Off-Broadway, Baby

Nicholas Braun and Kara Young.

Bruce Glikas/Getty


Gruesome Playground Injuries costars Nicholas Braun and Kara Young snap a photo together at a press day in New York City on Oct. 14.

Staying ‘Diplomat’-ic

Janel Moloney, Bradley Whitford and Allison Janney.

Jenny Anderson/Getty


Janel Moloney, Bradley Whitford and Allison Janney arrive at a season 3 tastemaker screening for The Diplomat in New York City on Oct. 14.

Longtime Loves

Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell.

Jenny Anderson/Getty


Keri Russell receives support from her partner of 11 years Matthew Rhys at The Diplomat tastemaker screening in N.Y.C. on Oct. 14.

Jersey Jam

Ice Cube.

Paras Griffin/Getty


Ice Cube performs during his Truth 2 Power tour stop in Atlanta on Oct. 14.

Making Waves

Naomi Watts.

PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images


Naomi Watts greets the cameras as she heads around Los Angeles on Oct. 14.

They Know Ball

Blake Griffin and Dwyane Wade.

Phillip Faraone/Getty


Blake Griffin and Dwyane Wade strike matching poses at the unveiling of Prime Video’s new NBA On Prime Studio in Culver City, California, on Oct. 14.

