Karol G turns heads in dramatic black feathered gown with emerald accessories at the Latin Grammys

Karol G commanded the 2025 Latin Grammys red carpet in a breathtaking black gown that showcased classic glamour with modern drama. The Colombian musician made a grand entrance and posed for the cameras before entering the highly anticipated ceremony.

The figure-hugging column dress was fully embellished with shimmering black beadwork, also featuring a plunging V-neckline which created a sharp, elegant silhouette.

© Tommaso Boddi Karol G attends the 26th Annual Latin Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena

The all-black look featured a dramatic burst of black feathers at the waist, adding couture-level texture and movement. She elevated the look with striking emerald accessories, including oversized green drop earrings and a matching statement ring.

Karol G’s choice of jewelry brought a vibrant pop of color against the dark sparkle of the gown. Her beauty choices were sleek and refined, with straight, glossy hair and stunning makeup that kept the focus on the bold detailing of her ensemble.

© Christopher Polk Karol G won Best Tropical Song with ‘Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido’

With a solid presence across 60 categories at the 2025 Latin GRAMMYs, Karol G continues to reinforce her status as one of the most influential figures in Latin music. A six-time winner with 25 career nominations, she took her place on the red carpet with a level of elegance, confidence, and star power that matched her achievements.

The global superstar earned three major nominations this year, Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Best Tropical Song, reaffirming her impact on the industry.

The musician won Best Tropical Song with ‘Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido,’ marking another victory with Edgar Barrera, Andres Jael Correa Rios, and herself as songwriters.

After her dazzling entrance, the night’s musical landscape placed her appearance into even sharper focus. Meanwhile, Bad Bunny led the 2025 Latin GRAMMY nominations with 12 nods, followed by CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso with 10.

After two years of being hosted abroad, first in Miami and then in Seville, the show’s comeback to the MGM Grand Garden Arena brought a renewed sense of homecoming energy.

The shift back to Vegas also symbolized a celebration of the global reach of Latin music. The recent editions in Miami and Spain broadened the cultural footprint of the ceremony, highlighting its international influence.