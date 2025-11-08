Kash Patel’s girlfriend files defamation suit against suggestion she’s an Israeli spy

Kash Patel’s girlfriend Alexis Wilkins sued a failed U.S. Senate candidate in Utah who, she alleges, defamed her in suggesting that she’s a secret Israeli agent assigned to manipulate and compromise Donald Trump’s FBI director.

In her federal complaint, Wilkins’ lawyers deemed what they called Samuel Parker’s “insidious assertion” to be “categorically false,” writing that she “is a Christian, American-born, United States citizen, and is unaffiliated with any intelligence agency, much less the government of Israel.”

They wrote that Wilkins “has never even been to Israel.”

Filed in Utah last week, the complaint points to Parker’s social media posts that, her lawyers wrote, imply “that Ms. Wilkins is an agent of a foreign government who began a relationship with Dir. Patel to manipulate and compromise him in dereliction of his sworn duty as FBI Director.”

Among the posts listed in the complaint is one in which Parker asked, “why is a 24-yr devout Christian, hooking up with a Hindu Indian, old enough to be her dad, at a Christian Nationalist conference? Weird.” The complaint said another post “reaffirmed his intention on February 28, 2025, when he suggested Ms. Wilkins’ presumed Israeli status is why the Epstein files have not yet been publicly released.”

To get a sense of other things Parker posts, on Thursday, he called white nationalist Nick Fuentes’ comments “strong” when Fuentes said, “White people need to make a decision we’re not going to be bullied anymore.”

As for Wilkins’ lawsuit against him, Parker has a chance to respond before a judge weighs in.

Notably, this isn’t Wilkins’ first suit filed regarding claims or suggestions that she’s a secret “honeypot” spy trying to ensnare Patel, who’s been the subject of several controversies throughout his tenure, including his recent use of an FBI jet to see Wilkins sing the national anthem at a wrestling event.

Wilkins previously sued Kyle Seraphin in Texas, writing that he “maliciously lied about” about her being “an agent of a foreign government, assigned to manipulate and compromise the Director of the FBI.” In a motion to dismiss filed this week, Seraphin, a former FBI agent himself, said Wilkins filed her suit “to silence a critic of her and Director Patel”; he called his statements “non-actionable imaginative expressions, satire, and rhetorical hyperbole.”

At the end of October, Wilkins similarly filed suit in Florida against Elijah Schaffer, accusing him of inferring that Wilkins is a Mossad agent. Schaffer doesn’t appear to have responded yet on that docket but, like Parker, he has the opportunity to do so, as well.

