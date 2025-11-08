WWE Smackdown Charlotte Flair: WWE SmackDown shock: Charlotte Flair’s top slips mid-fight against Nia Jax, did WWE block the live feed?

An Eventful Night Turns Embarrassing for Flair

The November 7 episode of WWE SmackDown turned unexpectedly chaotic for wrestling superstar Charlotte Flair, who suffered a wardrobe malfunction during her highly physical bout against Nia Jax. The incident, which took place at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, quickly became one of the most discussed moments of the night, overshadowing much of the in-ring drama.

The night began with tension already brewing as Flair had a backstage confrontation with Alexa Bliss and Jade Cargill, setting the tone for a dramatic evening. However, it was during her showdown with Nia Jax that things took an unfortunate turn.

Midway through the match, as the two superstars exchanged a series of powerful blows, Flair’s top slipped due to the intensity of the action. The Charlotte Flair wardrobe malfunction occurred in the middle of a grapple, leading WWE’s production crew to cut away from the camera feed immediately.

Despite the quick reaction, the moment was noticed by fans both at the venue and watching live, with social media buzzing shortly after the broadcast.

Flair Maintains Professionalism Despite the Setback

Despite the wardrobe mishap, Flair showcased immense professionalism, recovering instantly and continuing the match without breaking focus. The WWE veteran brushed off the incident and fought until the very end.

Live Events



Nia Jax, who had dominated most of the match with her power moves, ultimately secured the victory after interference from Lash Legend, who ambushed Alexa Bliss at ringside. The distraction allowed Jax to capitalize, landing a decisive finisher on Flair, as per a report by RingSide News. The wardrobe slip did not derail the flow of the match, but it added to the drama of an already chaotic WWE SmackDown episode that mixed unexpected technical glitches with fierce competition.

Live Television Risks and WWE’s Response

Wardrobe malfunctions are rare but not unheard of in professional wrestling, especially during live televised events where high-impact moves and unpredictable sequences can lead to mishaps. WWE has not issued an official comment regarding the November 7 incident, though insiders suggest the company swiftly adjusted the live broadcast to maintain viewer standards.

WWE Announces Road to WrestleMania 2026 Tour

Amid the viral moment, WWE also made headlines by announcing 11 new tour dates for its Road to WrestleMania 2026 live event series. Tickets for Raw and SmackDown events will go on sale starting Friday, November 14, at 10 a.m. local time, through WWE.com/Events.

Cities included in the lineup are Philadelphia, Charlotte, Cleveland, Dallas, Memphis, Sunrise, Atlanta, Louisville, Indianapolis, Raleigh, and St. Louis. Exclusive presales will begin on Wednesday, November 12, for registered fans.

The expanded tour is expected to set the stage for the company’s biggest annual event, WrestleMania, drawing massive attendance across major U.S. cities.

