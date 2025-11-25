Kathy Griffin reacts to Andy Cohen revealing their email exchange

Kathy Griffin was not happy that her nemesis, Andy Cohen, revealed their private email exchange during BravoCon 2025.

Earlier this month, Cohen told the crowd at the Bravo fan convention in Las Vegas that he and Griffin had “emailed the other day,” adding of the possibility of making amends following a years-long feud, “Never say never.”

The comedian, 65, was admittedly shocked to receive the email — and hear the TV personality mention it publicly.

“Andy Cohen was my boss at Bravo, and he was, in my opinion, a difficult boss,” Griffin said during a stand-up show in Los Angeles on Saturday, according to Just Jared.

“I really tried to do a good job at Bravo, and I had a great time there. I kind of helped build the channel,” the “My Life on the D-List” star added. (Her reality show ran on Bravo from 2005 to 2010.)

Griffin went on to share that “out of the blue last week,” she “got an email from Andy Cohen for the first time in eight years.”

She said the email came through around 10 p.m. and “was sort of nice,” theorizing that he “vetted it with lawyers,” knowing she would likely “read it on stage.”

Griffin told the audience that Cohen, 57, was “civil” but “didn’t really apologize.” Instead, he allegedly hit her with something along the lines of: “Sorry, not sorry.”

The actress said she “wrote him back very quickly” and “was kind of emotional,” though she didn’t specify what she replied.

However, she explained to attendees, “I thought, ‘I don’t really need to be in any more beefs. I’ve been in so many f–king beefs with so many people.’”

Not only did Griffin acknowledge that Cohen is “a powerful guy,” but she also confessed, “I wish I were back at Bravo. It was a fun place to work, and it was a great place to do specials and all that stuff.”

But after hearing Cohen bring up their email exchange at BravoCon, Griffin thought to herself, “Hold on, girl. You emailed me for the first time in eight years after f–king doing me dirty and taking my job [as co-host of CNN’s New Year’s Eve special] and firing me from Bravo, but OK.”

(Griffin’s career and reputation took major hits after she posed for photos holding a fake decapitated head of President Trump.)

Though Griffin doesn’t “want to have a beef” with Cohen, she lamented that his disclosure of their private conversation “did hurt,” as did her “whole experience” with him.

However, she seemingly didn’t close the door on a possible reconciliation with the network exec, as she teased, “I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

In fact, asked point-blank whether she would make up with Cohen, Griffin responded, “Let’s go with ‘maybe.’”

Cohen’s reps did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.