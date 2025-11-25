Waiting Until Thanksgiving Day To Start Stuffing? Here’s Why That’s A Mistake

For many hungry Americans, Thanksgiving sides can be as important as the main course, and few are as universally beloved as stuffing. This savory, bready delight is an ideal contrast to creamy mashed potatoes, tart cranberry sauce, and juicy turkey. However, if you’re waiting until Turkey Day to start whipping up your favorite recipe, you’re making a huge and avoidable mistake.

Although there are numerous mistakes everyone makes with stuffing, not preparing it soon enough is one of the most common. This is a simple recognition of the reality that most home kitchens are pretty busy on Thanksgiving; multiple dishes are competing for burners on the stove, spots in the oven, and prep space on the counter. Fortunately, it’s very easy to get a jump-start on your stuffing prep without sacrificing any quality for the final product.

Levels of pre-Thanksgiving work can vary depending on your preference and recipe. For example, if you’re using your own bread, begin drying it a few days before. Other steps you can do ahead of time include prepping the stock or even pre-cooking the vegetable and herb mixture. That way, all that’s left to do on the holiday itself is combine the ingredients and stick the dish in the oven. This saves home cooks valuable time and is even simple enough to be delegated to the most inexperienced holiday helper.

Planning ahead: a valuable Thanksgiving tradition

Busy kitchen full of cooks and guests – Marcos Elihu Castillo Ramirez/Getty Images

Getting started on your stuffing early can help prevent other problems that often plague those preparing a Thanksgiving feast. You won’t be tempted to cook the stuffing inside the turkey, which presents potential difficulties in ensuring that the stuffing and bird both reach safe temperatures and could put diners at risk of foodborne illness. Pre-cooking also helps eliminate holiday-induced stress, so you can focus on perfecting the various elements of the stuffing, from tearing your bread into bite-sized pieces to allowing the appropriate amount of time for wet and dry ingredients to combine.

To some, this tip might seem obvious. However, as daunting as prepping for Thanksgiving can be, it’s even more valuable for those looking to pull off the meal without a hitch. Some home cooks even start the process weeks before the holiday, and pull the stuffing together in the final few days.

It doesn’t matter if you’re preparing an old family recipe or experimenting with the many ways to upgrade homemade stuffing. Save yourself some hassle and give yourself the gift of a peaceful Thanksgiving Day by doing the heavy lifting for your stuffing in advance.

Read the original article on Mashed.