Kelly Brook’s family furiously hit back at I’m A Celebrity bullying accusations – insisting Jack Osbourne feud is ‘a load of rubbish’ amid mounting backlash

The family of Kelly Brook hit back today after Kelly Osbourne accused her of being a ‘bully’ following a clash with her brother Jack on I’m A Celebrity.

Osbourne tore into the actress, model and radio presenter for bad-mouthing Jack in the Bush Telegraph after he stepped in to help her slice an eel which had earlier left her gagging in disgust.

Speaking at the family home in Rochester, Kent, Brook’s stepdad leapt to her defence and of Osbourne’s bullying claims he said simply: ‘It’s a load of rubbish.’

I’m A Celebrity viewers watched the awkward encounter between Jack and Brook on Wednesday’s show, the second fiery exchange between the pair.

Jack, 40, had stepped in to help his campmate as she struggled to prepare dinner, politely asking: ‘Would you like me to cut up the fish?’

Although Brook, 45, accepted his offer, she later claimed to camera that Jack had ‘elbowed’ her aside, saying: ‘I saw Jack’s eyes light up, it was like Christmas to Jack, and he came running over and elbowed me out of the way to get to this fish like a caveman, and I was like, no, I’m going to do it.’

Brook insisted on chopping the fish herself but repeatedly gagged and retched at the smell, prompting Jack’s elder sister to slam her behaviour as ‘performative’.

Speaking on Instagram, Osbourne said: ‘Kelly Brook… I don’t think I like you.

‘Elbowing out of the way to get to the fish… you’re so performative, with all the gagging and the over‑dramatics.

‘You bring out my big‑sister vibes where I want to attack you because I feel like you’re a bit of a bully.’

Brook and Jack have already clashed once before when Jack criticised her potato slicing while preparing a previous meal.

It comes after their feud took a new twist, thanks to late arrivals Vogue Williams and Tom Read Wilson.

The pair made their jungle debut during Thursday’s episode as the annual latecomers and are staying in a luxury ‘Leader’s Lodge’, with comfy beds and control all goings-on in the camp.

In their new roles, the pair had to assign duties and chores to their fellow campmates.

I’m A Celebrity’s late arrivals Tom Read Wilson and Vogue Williams made their debut tonight

The pair’s arrival marks a big shake-up for the existing campmates

Jack Osbourne had unofficially taken on the role of camp chef, but has now been given a rather different role by the new camp leaders

They decided Kelly would be one of the camp chefs – saying she looked like Nigella Lawson – with Martin Kemp joining her.

As for Jack, he and ex-EastEnders actress Shona McGarty ultimately ended up with dunny duty.

The other pairings are Ruby Wax and Lisa Riley on washing up, Eddie Kadi and AngryGinge on water duty and Alex Scott and Aitch on wood duty.

Having sensed the shake-up, Jack had confided in his fellow campmates: ‘I feel resistance to Vogue and Tom, I’m just kinda like, “Hey you don’t get to walk in halfway through the movie and decide to turn it off or change it.”‘

Kelly previously complained that she felt displaced by Jack in the kitchen and said: ‘I’m not gonna lie, last night I just felt, I just felt a bit lost.

‘I just want to be so useful, I’m just still trying to find my place in the camp in terms of what to do.’

In Wednesday’s episode, Kelly was branded ‘insufferable’ by viewers after falling out with Jack over how to cook their eel for dinner – then gagging over the smell

Justifying her attempts to steer Jack in the kitchen, she added: ‘I’m so sorry Jack if I’m coming at you and if I’m cutting potatoes wrong, but honestly it’s only coming from a place where I just want to help.’

Jack fired back: ‘That’s just because in my world at home I’ve got four kids and I’m always just doing, doing, doing.’

But claiming the cooking wasn’t his to delegate in the first place, Kelly said to Alex and Shona: ‘So he’s not in charge but then he’s in charge of everything, choosing who’s gonna be in charge.’

The disagreement between the pair even sparked fears among viewers that he might quit the jungle amid the rising ‘stress’ and his emotional start to the series.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.