Kelsey Grammer praises Donald Trump as ‘maybe the greatest’ president

Dec. 7, 2025Updated Dec. 8, 2025, 2:44 p.m. ET

Kelsey Grammer is giving three cheers for President Donald Trump.

The “Frasier” star, 70, praised Trump in an interview with Fox News Digital on Saturday, Dec. 6, ahead of the Kennedy Center Honors dinner in Washington. D.C. “I think he’s extraordinary,” Grammer told Fox. “He’s one of the greatest presidents we’ve ever had. Maybe the greatest. There are some things he still wants to get done, and I think that’s terrific, but there was a big hill to climb.”

Grammer, best known for his role as Dr. Frasier Crane on the classic sitcom “Cheers” and its spin-off “Frasier,” is an outspoken Republican who has previously shared his support for Trump.

Speaking to The Times earlier this year, the “X-Men: The Last Stand” star said it’s “great to have somebody” as president who “actually means what they say.”

Grammer also told PBS in May that he believes Trump’s “focus is really on the common man” and argued this is true of the modern Republican Party as a whole.

In 2023, Grammer was asked in an interview on BBC Radio 4’s “Today” show whether he was still a supporter of Trump, to which he replied, “I am. And I’ll let that be the end of it.” At the time, BBC host Justin Webb alleged representatives for Paramount+, the streamer behind the “Frasier” revival, cut the interview short, apparently over the Trump talk.

“Kelsey Grammer himself was perfectly happy to go on talking about it,” Webb said. “The Paramount+ PR people, less happy that he talked about it at some length so we… They decided that we’d had plenty of time for our interview. But I should stress that he was absolutely perfectly happy to talk about why he supports Donald Trump and still does in the coming election.”

In a 2012 interview with ABC News, the actor wondered if the reason he wasn’t nominated for an Emmy for his Starz series “Boss” was because he’s an “openly Republican guy,” adding that a Republican is the “worst thing you can be” in the entertainment industry.

“The thing is, I have always been a rebel,” he said. “If you ever tell me the way to think, I’m bound to think the other way.”

Other stars who have been vocally supportive of Trump include Zachary Levi, who endorsed the president during the 2024 election and moderated an event with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Earlier this year, the “Shazam!” actor told Variety that “there are people that would prefer not to work with me now because of my” political beliefs.

“My team has let me know,” Levi said. “They haven’t given me any specific names, but there are people who prefer not to work with me at this time. And it’s unfortunate. I knew that was probably going to happen. I didn’t make this decision blindly or casually.”

Actor Jon Voight is another vocal supporter of Trump and in 2019 described him as the “greatest president since Abraham Lincoln.”

Grammer, who welcomed his eighth child in October, will soon be seen on the big screen as part of the massive cast of Marvel’s “Avengers: Doomsday,” which hits theaters in December 2026. He’s reprising his role of Beast from the “X-Men” films after making a surprise cameo in 2023’s “The Marvels.”

Contributing: Edward Segarra