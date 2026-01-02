Kelsey Grammer’s Daughter Greer Reveals the ‘Meanest Thing’ He Said After 12-Year Estrangement

NEED TO KNOW Greer Grammer opened up about her relationship with her dad, actor Kelsey Grammer

The Awkward actress, who reconnected with her dad at 16 after a 12-year estrangement, said he once suggested to her mother that Greer should change her last name so it would “be easier” for her growing up

“I think I was like 19 when he told me that and I just started sobbing,” she said.

Greer Grammer is sharing some insight into her relationship with her dad, Kelsey Grammer.

The Awkward alum, 33, revealed during a recent appearance on the Pretty Basic Podcast what she considered to be the “meanest thing” her dad, 70, said to her following their time apart. The Frasier alum split from Greer’s mom, stylist Barrie Buckner, when Greer was 4. Greer later reconnected with Kelsey when she was 16.

“[Grammer] was always my last name. I guess my dad did ask my mom — he told me this later — but he was like, ‘I told your mom… I said it might be better for you to not have my last name. It would be easier for you growing up,'” Greer said.

She added, “I think I was like 19 when he told me that and I started sobbing, because to me that was like the meanest thing you could ever say to somebody, like… ‘I knew I wasn’t gonna be in your life, so I told my mom it would probably be easier for you to not have my last name.'”

Greer Grammer and Kelsey Grammer attend the premiere of Lionsgate Films’ ‘The Expendables 3’ at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 11, 2014 in Hollywood.

Kevin Winter/Getty



Though Greer admitted that the suggestion was “fair,” saying her dad was “not wrong.”

Elsewhere on the podcast, Greer said that the biggest misconception about her was the fact that she didn’t know her dad until she was 16.

While she had some “very specific” memories of spending time with her dad before he “left,” she said they reconnected when she was a teen as she was doing community service as Miss Teen Malibu at a Christmas tree lot. “He came up to me and said, ‘Are you Greer?’ And I said, ‘Yes, I am,'” she recalled. “Then he went, ‘I’m —.” And I was like, ‘I know who you are. Duh.'”

At the time, Kelsey lived in Malibu with then-wife Camille Grammer and their two kids Mason, 24, and Jude, 21. He also shares kids Faith, 12, Gabriel, 10, James, 8, and newborn Christopher with wife Kayte Walsh, as well as daughter Spencer, 42, with ex-wife Doreen Alderman.

“That’s kind of what started our relationship,” she said of meeting for lunch a week later. “It took a couple of days to call him, because my mom was like, ‘Give them some time.’ I was ready to call him that day, like, ‘Let’s do this thing. I got a dad now, woohoo!’ She was kind of like, ‘Take some time to think about it over the weekend. Let them process it as a family and then call.'”

Greer later said that she and her father “have a good relationship now” and while he did pay for her college, she does not have a trust fund: “I wish.”

Kelsey Grammer and Greer Grammer attend the premiere of ‘The Last Tycoon’ on July 27, 2025.

Barry King/Getty



Kelsey also told PEOPLE in May that he’s been “playing catch up with some of the older” kids. “I have neglected a couple of the kids in my life, especially the first two,” he said at the time. “I’m trying to make up for a little of it now. I’m still their dad, so you can always have [a] chance to show up.”

The actor welcomed his eight child, a baby named Christopher, with Walsh, he announced in October. Speaking with TMZ this month, Kelsey said it had been “absolutely wonderful” having a little one at home again.

“You forget what a blessing it is to have a small child in life,” he added. “As I left tonight, I turned and looked at my four kids and my beautiful wife. It does not get better.”