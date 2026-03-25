Kendra Wilkinson Reveals Why She’s Starting GLP-1 Shots

Kendra Wilkinson is ready to start a new wellness journey — with a little help.

“There’s nothing worse than being in a gym every single day, working out and not seeing any progress,” Wilkinson, 40, exclusively shared with Us Weekly while playing in Aaron Rodgers and RX3 Growth Partners’ charity flag football event on Saturday, March 21. “I hit 40. I’m happy. I’m at peace, but I noticed that my jeans are a little tighter lately, so I don’t want to go out and shop anymore. Mama is on a budget, so I have to fit back in my jeans. So I actually signed up for a shot company that will be delivering my shot next week. So I’ll start my journey next week.”

According to Wilkinson — who has said goodbye to the bright lights of reality TV to focus on her real estate career — she isn’t determined to “go all in.” Instead, she just wants to lose a few pounds safely.

“I just want to slightly, like, ease my way into it,” she explained from Saddleback College in Mission Viejo, California. “I just want to be balanced out. I don’t really want to be skinny, but I just want to be balanced and fit in my jeans again.”

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Over the weekend, Wilkinson joined Rodgers, 42, and other NFL athletes like Bryce Young, Jarrett Stidham, Will Howard and Matt Leinart in a flag football tournament that raised a record-breaking $4.2 million for more than 30 charity organizations.

Although Wilkinson admitted that she isn’t the greatest athlete in the world, that didn’t stop her from suiting up in her BYLT jersey and playing on the field for worthy causes.

“What we’re doing here is all about staying youthful, and longevity is the biggest word I’ve been hearing a lot lately,” she explained. “I think a big part of longevity is to get out and play, have fun. Smile, be in the sun.”

“Look, I’m a little bit overweight at the moment, so I’m gonna start taking my weight loss shots,” Wilkinson continued. “I’m starting that journey next week. But other than that, just get out and play. You know, it’s beautiful out in life.”

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Besides, being around a football field may have another positive that Wilkinson didn’t think of until it was game time. As a single mom, the best-selling author couldn’t help but acknowledge that “it’s raining men.”

“Look, I’m a single mama,” she joked before playfully asking if Rodgers is single. “I’m not saying I’m out looking for love, but mama’s got to get her groove back at some point.”

(For the record, Rodgers is not single — the NFL quarterback announced his marriage to a woman named Brittani, who has remained out of the media spotlight.)