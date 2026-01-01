Netflix Movie Reboot to Star Emily Bader, Logan Lerman

13 Going on 30 is still thriving.

Emily Bader and Logan Lerman are set to star in director Brett Haley’s feature reboot of the property for Netflix. Jennifer Garner, who starred in the original 2004 comedy, serves as executive producer on the new film.

Plot details have not been revealed for the movie that has a script from Hannah Marks (Mark, Mary, & Some Other People), with revisions by Flora Greeson (The Princess Diaries 3). Producers include Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum for RK Films.

Sony released director Gary Winick’s original 13 Going on 30 in theaters April 23, 2004, and the film earned $96 million at the global box office. Also featuring Mark Ruffalo, Judy Greer and Andy Serkis, the movie centered on teenage Jenna Rink, who gets embarrassed at a party and makes a wish that transforms her into her 30-year-old self, played by Garner.

The new project reunites Haley — who helmed this year’s People We Meet on Vacation for the streamer — with Bader, who starred in that adaptation of author Emily Henry’s best-selling romantic novel.

“13 Going on 30 is one of those rare, perfect films,” Haley said in a statement. “Funny, emotional, deeply human, with unforgettable performances from Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo and Judy Greer. I’m a longtime fan, so stepping into this reimagining comes with tremendous responsibility. Jennifer Garner being on board as an executive producer, after playing such a big part of what made the original special, is especially meaningful.”

Haley added, “I also couldn’t be more excited to reunite with Emily Bader after People We Meet on Vacation. She and the amazingly talented Logan Lerman are a magical pairing. I feel incredibly lucky to be trusted with something that means so much to so many people.”

During a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter for the film’s 20th anniversary in 2024, screenwriter Josh Goldsmith — who penned the original with Cathy Yuspa — said that there had been talks over the years of bringing the property back to life.

“Just over the years when people are thinking about IP and thinking about movies that worked and that they loved,” Goldsmith said in recalling conversations about a potential reboot. “Probably soon after [the release] — and fairly recently, too. Nothing has quite clicked yet.”

Deadline was first to report on Netflix’s film.