Kevin James’ Cult Classic Comedy and Its Sequel Just Arrived to Peacock

Kevin James has been making audiences laugh for over 25 years. Through his stand-up comedy, beloved sitcoms like The King of Queens and Kevin Can Wait, and laugh-out-loud movies like Grown Ups and Hitch, the actor and comedian has proven himself as one of the funniest men in Hollywood today. Fans of the actor looking for a laugh can now stream one of James’ best movies ever and its sequel on Peacock.

On December 1st, the NBCUniversal streamer added both Paul Blart: Mall Cop and its sequel, Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2, to its catalog. The movie star James in his iconic role as Paul Blart, a single suburban father and overzealous mall security guard who rises up to the occasion and becomes an unlikely hero when he finds himself in the middle of a heist. As he reaps the benefits of his heroism in the sequel, Blart unintentionally finds himself uncovering a criminal threat to the Wynn Las Vegas hotel.

Paul Blart: Mall Cop Is a Low-Brow Comedy With Heart



Play video

Paul Blart: Mall Cop was critically panned at the time of its release, earning just a 34% critic score and 43% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but it has developed a dedicated cult following over the years as a movie that is simple fun. Much of what works in Paul Blart boils down to James’ performance as the titular character, a lovable loser and true underdog who is easy to root for and brings a balance of humor and genuine emotion to the film. The role allowed James to blend slapstick comedy that avoids mean-spirited or crude humor, making it suitable and hilarious for all ages, with genuine action sequences that are highly entertaining.

The movie’s cult following and massive $183 million box office haul proved the demand for more Blart, and the character returned just a few years later in Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2. That film ultimately underperformed, grossing just $107 million and earning an even worse 6% critic score and 34% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie was another goofy, over-the-top comedy, but with weaker humor, an uncreative plot, and a more unlikable Blart. The film’s underperformance and poor reception seemingly dashed hopes of a Paul Blart 3, though James told Screen Rant in 2022 that he “would love” to return for a third movie.

What’s New on Peacock?

Both Paul Bart: Mall Cop and Paul Bart: Mall Cop 2 are just some of the latest additions to Peacock’s growing content catalog. The streamer kicked off the month by bringing everything from The Addams Family to the Rocky franchise to streaming. Other December 1st arrivals included 10 Cloverfield Lane, Cheaper by The Dozen, Gladiator, Miracle On 34th Street, and Pixels. Throughout the month, Peacock has also added movies like The Croods: A New Age, Renfield, and The Fabelmans.

