Khamzat Chimaev trolls Alex Pereira and his coach with evidence of the one thing that separates them

Follow us on Google Discover

The UFC’s middleweight champion aimed a series of posts at a fellow titleholder.

Chimaev recently said that ‘nobody wants to fight’ when he was asked when fans can expect to see him step back inside the Octagon.

‘Borz’ had originally hoped to make a quick turnaround after winning the title in August, though his plans were disrupted by an injury.

Some had concerns about how active he would be as a champion based on his track record in recent years.

Despite the fact that he hasn’t defended his belt, Chimaev’s pursuit of Alex Pereira has made it very clear that he would rather move up a division than stay at 185 pounds.

Is there anyone who can beat Khamzat Chimaev? The UFC middleweight champion has looked unstoppable throughout his 15-0 MMA career. Khamzat Chimaev poses with his UFC middleweight title post-fight at UFC 319. Credit: Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC

Khamzat Chimaev claims that Alex Pereira’s team ‘talk too much’

Khamzat Chimaev has previously named Nassourdine Imavov as his next opponent when he returns to defend his middleweight title for the first time.

While there are plenty of names that he hasn’t fought at 185 pounds, ‘Borz’ doesn’t seem interested in clearing out the division before moving on to other challenges.

Chimaev suggested that he will have one more fight at middleweight before making the move up to light heavyweight.

In a series of posts on social media, ‘Borz’ once again took aim at the 205 pound champion, Alex Pereira.

He said that his issue with ‘Poatan’ is that there isn’t mutual respect between them, writing, “Chama team talk too much, that’s why no respect anymore,” on X.

Before this, Chimaev posted images of Pereira and his coach, Glover Teixeira, being stopped in the UFC after pointing out the one thing that separates him from the Brazilian champion.

“‘Borz’ 15 W. ‘Chama’ 13 W, and 3 losses. Only this is the difference between us,” he explained.

Who should Alex Pereira fight next? Should he defend the light-heavyweight title, or do you want to see him make an historic move up to heavyweight? Four-way split image of Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall, Khamzat Chimaev and a question mark. Credit: Jeff Bottari/Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Khamzat Chimaev’s title reign isn’t off to a great start

Din Thomas got heat for his take that Khamzat Chimaev being a UFC champion would be a ‘disaster’ for the sport.

‘Borz’ not fighting regularly is one thing, but his plans to move up a division after just one title defense is sure to frustrate a lot of fans.

With his dominant title win also receiving a fair amount of criticism, the undefeated champion’s reign isn’t off to the best of starts.

Chimaev can obviously undo this by putting on impressive performances but the wait for that to happen is already feeling long.