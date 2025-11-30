‘Kick Six’ to ‘Fourth-and-31’: Memorable Iron Bowls at Jordan-Hare

The weekend after Thanksgiving means it’s time for the Iron Bowl.

No. 10 Alabama visits Auburn on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET on ABC) for the annual rivalry game between the in-state SEC giants. The Crimson Tide lead the all-time series 51-37-1 but have a losing record (7-10 since the series shifted to on-campus stadiums) when visiting the Tigers, according to ESPN Research.

Alabama enters this matchup with five straight wins against Auburn — its longest win streak in the Iron Bowl since notching nine straight from 1973-1981. But anything can happen when the game shifts to Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The Tigers have played spoiler vs. strong Crimson Tide teams multiple times in the past decade, though most such instances have come when they’re ranked. Unranked Auburn teams are 1-29 against ranked Alabama teams — the only win coming in 2002.

Regardless, recent history suggests we should expect the unexpected when these two programs line up in Auburn. Here’s a look back at notable Iron Bowl matchups at Jordan-Hare Stadium in recent memory.

2023: Fourth-and-31

Result: 27-24 Alabama win

Alabama’s College Football Playoff hopes were on the brink of evaporation when it faced a fourth-and-31 with 43 seconds left in regulation and down 24-20. Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe had other plans.

Alabama got to Auburn’s 7-yard line with 1:43 remaining before going back 18 yards on a sack and 5 yards on a penalty. It led to a down that CBS broadcaster Brad Nessler deemed “fourth-and-a-mile.” But it was no problem for Milroe.

He stood in the pocket for a handful of seconds before firing a strike to wide receiver Isaiah Bond in the corner of the end zone. Bond leaped for the ball and managed to plant two feet down to secure the game-winning touchdown. The remarkable play was ironically called “gravedigger” and instantly etched itself in Iron Bowl lore.

“I’ll never forget this game … ever,” Milroe said after the win.

2021: Quadruple-overtime madness

Result: 24-22 Alabama win

The Crimson Tide had their backs against the wall versus the Tigers in 2021 before eventual Heisman-winning quarterback Bryce Young stepped up.

Down by seven and facing a third-and-10 with 24 seconds left, Young connected with wide receiver Ja’Corey Brooks for a stunning 28-yard touchdown. The play capped off a 12-play, 97-yard touchdown drive in which Alabama had no timeouts. It sent the game into overtime, marking the first Iron Bowl game to require OT.

The two sides traded points in the first three overtimes: touchdowns in the first, field goals in the second then a two-point pass in the third. After the Tigers failed their two-point pass attempt in the fourth overtime, the Crimson Tide converted theirs to win the game — ending the longest Iron Bowl of all time.

2017: A top-10 matchup goes the Tigers’ way

Result: 26-14 Auburn win

In 2017, No. 1 Alabama traveled to Jordan-Hare to face No. 6 Auburn in a matchup with massive College Football Playoff implications. The Tigers wound up cruising to a victory, ending the Crimson Tide’s perfect season and securing their first Iron Bowl win in four years.

Auburn running back Kerryon Johnson had 30 carries for 104 yards and a score, while also throwing a touchdown pass. Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts led the team with 194 total yards.

However, the loss didn’t have a major impact on the Crimson Tide’s title aspirations as they entered the playoff as the No. 4 seed. They defeated No. 1 Clemson then proceeded to stun No. 3 Georgia to win an epic National Championship Game.

2013: Kick Six

Result: 34-28 Auburn win

It’s arguably the most memorable game in Iron Bowl history, and for all the right reasons. Coming off back-to-back national championships, No. 1 Alabama went to Auburn undefeated and on the cusp of another title. However, the No. 4 Tigers would have the final say.

With the score tied and one second remaining, Crimson Tide kicker Adam Griffith stepped on the field to attempt a 57-yard field goal. Auburn strategically placed Chris Davis in the end zone for a return in case the kick came up short — a decision that proved prescient, sparking a play no Auburn fan will ever forget.

Davis returned the missed kick 109 yards to defeat the Crimson Tide and clinch a spot in the SEC championship game. According to 2013 NCAA records, it was only the fourth time that a missed field goal was returned for 100 or more yards.

The iconic play had an iconic call, too. As Davis came near the end zone to score, Auburn’s late play-by-play radio announcer Rod Bramblett screamed: “Auburn’s going to win the football game,” a defining Iron Bowl moment.