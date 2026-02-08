Klay Thompson Update Emerges After Mavericks’ Anthony Davis Trade

Klay Thompson could be the next name out of the Dallas Mavericks after the Anthony Davis trade. The Mavs fully embraced a rebuild around rookie Cooper Flagg on Tuesday after reports emerged that Davis will be traded to the Washington Wizards.

According to reports, the Mavs agreed to a blockbuster eight-player trade deal. Along with Davis, Jaden Hardy, D’Angelo Russell and Dante Exum are all heading to Washington. In exchange, the Wizards will send Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, Malaki Branham and Marvin Bagley III. The Mavs will also receive two first-round picks and three second-rounders as part of the deal.

Advertisement

Dallas Mavericks forward/center Anthony Davis (3).© Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images (© Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images)

Thompson has been relegated to a bench role in his second season with the Mavs. The five-time All-Star has grown into the role and has been providing quality minutes off the bench for head coach Jason Kidd.

In 46 games played this season (just eight starts), the four-time NBA champion shooting guard is averaging 11.6 points on 38.7% shooting, 2.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 22.2 minutes per contest. Thompson is also knocking down 2.9 triples per game on a 37.9% clip.

Advertisement

According to a new report by Grant Afseth of Dallas Hoops Journal, Thompson could be on his way out as well. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard reportedly remains as one of two “main remaining trade candidates” for the Mavs.

Thompson, 35, no longer falls within the Mavs’ new Flagg-centered timeline. However, opposing teams in win-now mode could still find value in the battle-tested veteran. Dallas may now look to move Thompson in exchange for future-facing assets.

Thompson is currently on the second season of his three-year deal with the Mavs. He is owed $17.5 million next season and will be an unrestricted free agent by the summer of 2027.

Advertisement

The other player that the Mavs may move before Thursday’s trade deadline is big man Daniel Gafford. The Atlanta Hawks were linked as a possible landing spot for Gafford, but they just traded for Jock Landale from the Utah Jazz. Either way, Gafford, like Thompson, could still be on the move ahead of the deadline.

Related: Mavericks Announce Cooper Flagg Career History in First NBA Season

This story was originally published by Athlon Sports on Feb 4, 2026, where it first appeared in the NBA section. Add Athlon Sports as a Preferred Source by clicking here.