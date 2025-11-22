Latest on Jaylon Johnson, Kyler Gordon, LBs

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for their Week 12 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, where Chicago is looking to win their eighth game in the last nine and stay in sole possession of first place in the NFC North.
The Bears released their final injury report of the week, and it’s a devastating blow for the defense. Chicago will be without all three starting linebackers in Tremaine Edmunds (groin), T.J. Edwards (hand/hamstring) and Noah Sewell (elbow). That means it’ll be D’Marco Jackson, rookie Ruben Hyppolite and Amen Ogbongbemiga seeing extensive action, potentially against Aaron Rodgers, which is a matchup nightmare.
But there is encouraging news on the backend of the defense with cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson (groin) and Kyler Gordon (calf) both questionable for Sunday’s game. It feels like Johnson has a better chance to play this week than Gordon, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Bears rest them for a short week against the Eagles next Friday.
Left tackle Theo Benedet (quad) and safety Jaquan Brisker (shoulder) are also questionable.
Here’s a look at the final injury reports for the Bears and Steelers:
Bears injury report
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Status
|DB Jaquan Brisker
|shoulder
|DNP
|FP
|FP
|Questionable
|DB Kevin Byard II
|nir (rest)
|DNP
|FP
|FP
|—
|LB Tremaine Edmunds
|groin
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|LB TJ Edwards
|hand/hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|DL Grady Jarrett
|nir (rest)
|DNP
|FP
|FP
|—
|LB Noah Sewell
|elbow
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|OL Drew Dalman
|knee
|LP
|LP
|FP
|—
|DB Kyler Gordon*
|calf
|LP
|LP
|FP
|Questionable
|RB Travis Homer
|hamstring/knee
|LP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|DB Jaylon Johnson*
|groin
|LP
|FP
|FP
|Questionable
|DB Tyrique Stevenson
|hip/calf
|LP
|LP
|FP
|—
|RB D’Andre Swift
|hip
|LP
|FP
|FP
|—
|OL Darnell Wright
|pectoral
|LP
|LP
|FP
|—
|OL Joe Thuney
|rest
|—
|DNP
|FP
|—
|OL Theo Benedet
|quad
|—
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|RB Roschon Johnson
|thumb
|—
|DNP
|O
|Out
Steelers injury report
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Status
|QB Aaron Rodgers
|left wrist
|DNP
|LP
|CB Darius Slay
|concussion
|FP
|FP
|RB Jaylen Warren
|ankle
|DNP
|LP
|LB Cole Holcomb
|illness
|FP
|LP
|LB Alex Highsmith
|pectoral
|DNP
|LP
|OG Isaac Seumalo
|pectoral
|LP
|LP
|TE Jonnu Smith
|nir (rest)
|DNP
|FP
|LB TJ Watt
|nir (rest)
|DNP
|FP
|DT Cameron Heyward
|nir (rest)
|DNP
|DNP
Bears vs. Steelers odds in Week 12
