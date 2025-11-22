Latest on Jaylon Johnson, Kyler Gordon, LBs

By / November 22, 2025

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for their Week 12 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, where Chicago is looking to win their eighth game in the last nine and stay in sole possession of first place in the NFC North.

The Bears released their final injury report of the week, and it’s a devastating blow for the defense. Chicago will be without all three starting linebackers in Tremaine Edmunds (groin), T.J. Edwards (hand/hamstring) and Noah Sewell (elbow). That means it’ll be D’Marco Jackson, rookie Ruben Hyppolite and Amen Ogbongbemiga seeing extensive action, potentially against Aaron Rodgers, which is a matchup nightmare.

But there is encouraging news on the backend of the defense with cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson (groin) and Kyler Gordon (calf) both questionable for Sunday’s game. It feels like Johnson has a better chance to play this week than Gordon, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Bears rest them for a short week against the Eagles next Friday.

Left tackle Theo Benedet (quad) and safety Jaquan Brisker (shoulder) are also questionable.

Here’s a look at the final injury reports for the Bears and Steelers:

Bears injury report

Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Status
DB Jaquan Brisker shoulder DNP FP FP Questionable
DB Kevin Byard II nir (rest) DNP FP FP
LB Tremaine Edmunds groin DNP DNP DNP Out
LB TJ Edwards hand/hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out
DL Grady Jarrett nir (rest) DNP FP FP
LB Noah Sewell elbow DNP DNP DNP Out
OL Drew Dalman knee LP LP FP
DB Kyler Gordon* calf LP LP FP Questionable
RB Travis Homer hamstring/knee LP DNP DNP Out
DB Jaylon Johnson* groin LP FP FP Questionable
DB Tyrique Stevenson hip/calf LP LP FP
RB D’Andre Swift hip LP FP FP
OL Darnell Wright pectoral LP LP FP
OL Joe Thuney rest DNP FP
OL Theo Benedet quad LP LP Questionable
RB Roschon Johnson thumb DNP O Out

Steelers injury report

Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Status
QB Aaron Rodgers left wrist DNP LP
CB Darius Slay concussion FP FP
RB Jaylen Warren ankle DNP LP
LB Cole Holcomb illness FP LP
LB Alex Highsmith pectoral DNP LP
OG Isaac Seumalo pectoral LP LP
TE Jonnu Smith nir (rest) DNP FP
LB TJ Watt nir (rest) DNP FP
DT Cameron Heyward nir (rest) DNP DNP

