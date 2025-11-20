Wolverines Back Home for Military Appreciation Game, Midweek Test vs. MTSU

Promotions

• Military Appreciation Game — Join us as we celebrate those who have served and continue to serve in defense of our country. » Military Appreciation photo submission

• Community Heroes Pack — For just $14, you get a ticket to the game and the opportunity to shoot a free throw on the court after the game. The deadline to purchase the pack is Tuesday, Nov. 18, at 11:59 p.m. ET. » Purchase the Pack

• Halftime Entertainment — Youth basketball scrimmage

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The seventh-ranked University of Michigan men’s basketball team (3–0) returns to Crisler Center for a midweek matchup against Middle Tennessee (3-0) on Wednesday night (Nov. 19). Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m., with the Big Ten Network carrying the broadcast featuring Jason Ross Jr. on play-by-play and former Wolverine great Nik Stauskas as the analyst.

Notes

• Michigan will honor our nation’s troops as part of Military Appreciation Night at Crisler Center. Fans can submit a photo of someone in their life who has served or is currently serving in the military for a chance to have them featured on the videoboard.

• Michigan is averaging 91 points per game and has scored 40+ points in five of six halves, highlighted by a program-record 69 points in the first half vs. Oakland (Nov. 3). Morez Johnson Jr. (14.7 ppg) and Roddy Gayle Jr. (11.3 ppg) have opened the season with three straight double-figure games, and U-M has five players averaging double digits overall.

• The Wolverines are averaging 22 assists per game, powered by Elliot Cadeau ‘s 7.3 per game.

• U-M is pulling down 44.7 rebounds per game — a +15.3 margin over opponents (29.3). The Wolverines have posted three straight 40+ rebound games, including a season-best 50 in an OT win vs. Wake Forest.

• The Blue Raiders are 3-0 for the first time since 2019-20, winning all three games by 12-plus points while averaging 95.3 points per contest. Defensively, MTSU has allowed just 61.3 points per game, holding opponents below 42 percent shooting and generating 12 steals per outing. The Blue Raiders also average 11 offensive rebounds and 34 paint points per game, leaning on physicality, rim pressure and second-chance scoring.

• Middle Tennessee plays one of the nation’s deepest rotations — 11 players averaging 10-plus minutes, including six at 20-plus per game. The Blue Raiders feature five double-digit scorers, led by Kamari Lands (17.7 ppg) and Jahvin Carter (14.7 ppg). Nearly half their shots have come from long range (107 of 221 attempts), and they enter the game shooting 35.5 percent from three.

• Michigan and Middle Tennessee have met just once, with MTSU earning an 86-83 win on Dec. 29, 1986, in the UAB Classic at the Birmingham-Jefferson Coliseum. U-M trailed by as many as seven in the second half and rallied late, but the Blue Raiders sealed the game at the line. The matchup featured 11 lead changes — six after halftime — and standout efforts from Glen Rice (26 points, 11 rebounds) and Gary Grant (25 points, six rebounds), but the Wolverines ultimately came up just short.

• Former Wolverine great Nik Stauskas returns to Ann Arbor as the Big Ten Network analyst for Michigan’s matchup with Middle Tennessee. As a freshman, he helped U-M reach the 2013 Final Four, drilling six threes in the Elite Eight win over Florida. A year later, he was named Big Ten Player of the Year, led U-M to a Big Ten title and guided the Wolverines back to the Elite Eight. Stauskas was selected No. 8 overall in the 2014 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings and went on to play for six NBA teams.