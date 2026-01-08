LeBron says he’s fitting his game around Luka, as it should be

NEW ORLEANS — As much as LeBron James’ recent scoring surge — including 30 points in the Lakers’ 111-103 win over the Pelicans — has proved again that his career defies convention for an aging star, James reiterated the pecking order for L.A. on Tuesday night.

“Luka [Doncic] don’t need to bend his game [for me],” James said. “Luka is our [26-year-old] franchise for this ballclub. He don’t need to bend his game. It’s up to us to bend our game around him and figure it out.

“We just try to be dynamic and work off of him. We know he is an unbelievable pick-and-roll player, unbelievable shotmaker. He commands the defense. He has four eyes, sometimes six eyes on him. So, it’s up to us to put ourselves in the right position. … It’s not a problem for me; it’s not an issue for me.”

As of late, it has been an issue only for opposing defenses. Doncic also scored 30 points against the Pelicans, marking the second time in the Lakers’ past three games that the pair topped the 30-point mark together.

L.A. has won three games in a row while missing two starters in Austin Reaves (left calf) and Rui Hachimura (right calf), with James and Doncic leading the way.

“He’s been absolutely amazing,” Doncic said of James. “Just helping me out, helping others out, being super efficient on the field goals. … That’s Bron. He can do anything. Just really appreciate him. … We are playing better with each other, game by game. And this is just going to be improving more.”

After averaging only 14 points on 41.3% shooting (25.9% from 3) in his first six games after he was sidelined for the first month of the season because of sciatica, the 41-year-old James is rounding into form.

Tuesday was the seventh time in L.A.’s past 12 games that James has scored 25 points or more. During the Lakers’ current win streak, he’s averaging 29 points on 58.8% shooting.

He led an 8-0 run in the first two minutes of the fourth quarter to erase the Pelicans’ seven-point lead to start the period — hitting two 3s and finding a cutting Jarred Vanderbilt with an assist. Doncic then put the finishing touches on the game late, drawing a charge on New Orleans rookie Derik Queen and then hitting two 3s of his own — the second while falling out of bounds to beat the shot clock.

“We’re just trying to weather the storm with the guys that we have,” James said. “But, it is going to start with me and Luka, for sure. Every time we hit the floor. He has the ball in his hands. I’m going to have the ball in my hands. We have to make sure we are putting our guys in position offensively, and then defensively.”

“I think it’s just recognizing, game to game, what he has. He’s Greg Maddux at the end of his career. Every night he doesn’t have his best stuff, but he has enough to win. I’m his catcher. I’ve got to figure out how to call the pitches. Sometimes he tells me to F off and he calls his own pitch, which is fine too.” Lakers coach JJ Redick on LeBron James

Lakers coach JJ Redick said he never doubted James could get back to this level after his injury issues, but it’s Redick’s job to know what parts of James’ game are feeling better night to night in his record-setting 23rd season.

“I know LeBron, I know how much he puts into this,” Redick said. “I think it’s just recognizing, game to game, what he has. He’s Greg Maddux at the end of his career. Every night he doesn’t have his best stuff, but he has enough to win. I’m his catcher. I’ve got to figure out how to call the pitches. Sometimes he tells me to F off and he calls his own pitch, which is fine too.

“But it really is, to me it’s that. It’s like: What’s the best way to utilize him tonight based on the opponent, based on the coverage, based on how he’s moving? We have conversations sometimes in games. ‘How’s your 3-ball feel? OK? All right, I’m going to run this off-ball play for you’ … It’s really just that ongoing dialogue with him.

“What he’s doing at 41, what he did last year at 40, it’s greatness. It’s just a different form of greatness.”

As much pride as James takes in his longevity, his answer when asked about his availability Wednesday when the Lakers play the second night of a back-to-back against the San Antonio Spurs proved Redick’s approach was prudent.

“Every back-to-back, for the rest of the season, is TBD,” James said. “I am 41. I got the most minutes in NBA history. Bank [that answer] right now.”