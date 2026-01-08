The High Score 100: The biggest rankings risers and fallers as we navigate Week 12 in fantasy basketball

The High Score 100 — the top 100 players in Yahoo’s newest fantasy basketball format — is a running reflection of year-to-date performance and trending production. Each weekly update captures who’s actually delivering value and who’s fading.

Here’s a breakdown of the biggest risers and fallers through the 11th week of fantasy basketball — with the complete High Score 100 at the bottom of the article. I’ll be updating my rankings every Tuesday throughout the fantasy basketball season.

Advertisement

📈 The Risers: Young players seizing their opportunity

None Player Team Previous Rank Current Rank Rank Change 1. Anthony Black ORL 105 90 +15 2. Onyeka Okongwu ATL 85 71 +14 3. VJ Edgecombe PHI 96 87 +9

Anthony Black – G/FC, Orlando Magic: 90th overall (⬆️ 15)

Black earned his spot on the risers list while cracking the top 100 for the first time this season after amassing 65 and 60 fantasy points in the last two scoring periods in High Score. Jalen Suggs is out indefinitely, leaving a gulf of opportunity for the third-year guard. Over his previous 16 games spanning December to early January, Black’s been worthy of Most Improved Player honors, averaging 19.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game.

The game is slowing down for him as he matures into both a facilitator, scorer and defensive disruptor. Black’s fantasy relevance has shot up with his usage (around 25% in the past month) and he’s been one of the best waiver pickups of late. Don’t sell too early because this breakout is for real.

Advertisement

[It’s not too late to create or join a High Score league, a new way to play Fantasy Basketball on Yahoo with simple rosters and scoring]

Onyeka Okongwu – FC, Atlanta Hawks: 71st overall (⬆️ 14)

Okongwu’s recent productivity is no fluke. With Kristaps Porziņģis in and out of the lineup due to health issues, Okongwu is stepping up once again. Okongwu played his way into the starting lineup, averaging 17/8/4 with over 2 stocks per game with the first unit.

His jump from the mid-80s into the low-70s reflects both his production and promotion in Atlanta’s rotation. He’s posted consecutive weeks with at least 50 fantasy points in High Score and 40 fantasy points per game is becoming a conservative floor as long as he continues playing around 30 minutes per night.

Advertisement

VJ Edgecombe – G, Philadelphia 76ers: 87th overall (⬆️ 9)

Edgecombe is turning heads as a legit two-way guard, making several Dwyane Wade-like plays over the past week and for much of the season. And then, even doing things I’ve never seen before.

He’s been a top-20 player over the past week, averaging 22.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 4.5 stocks and 51.2 fantasy points per game. I was skeptical that he would continue producing at this level with Joel Embiid and Paul George healthy. However, the Bahamian Mamba is flourishing alongside Tyrese Maxey on both ends of the floor, while becoming a reliable backcourt option for fantasy managers in High Score. Keep him locked in your lineups.

Advertisement

📉 Fallers: Injuries with an underperforming star

None Player Team Previous Rank Current Rank Rank Change 1. Kristaps Porziņģis ATL 70 81 -11 2. P.J. Washington DAL 95 100 -5 3. Bam Adebayo MIA 54 58 -4

Kristaps Porziņģis – FC, Atlanta Hawks: 81st overall (⬇️ 11)

Porziņģis took a dip in the rankings this week because he (rightfully) hasn’t done much since returning to play. He’s been dealing with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), which has made it challenging to be available for his typical workload. In his two games in Week 10, KP put up an average of 21 fantasy points. On a per-minute basis, he’s been quite effective in the second unit; however, coming off the bench with a minutes restriction that tops out at 20 minutes is far from ideal in fantasy.

Fantasy managers have no choice but to leave him on the bench until his minutes trend up again. He’s becoming one of the hardest players to trust in fantasy, so if he has a spike game, use that as an opportunity to sell.

Advertisement

P.J. Washington – FC, Dallas Mavericks: 100th overall (⬇️ 5)

Washington hasn’t eclipsed 40 fantasy points since Dec. 18. The Mavs forward suffered an ankle injury over the weekend and is looking doubtful to start Week 12. Despite leaving his last game early and scoring 7 fantasy points, his other two performances in Week 11 were very underwhelming, scoring 21 fantasy points versus the Trail Blazers and 27 points against the Sixers.

It was a frustrating week for anyone expecting the 30+ fantasy point output and his latest injury leaves no other recourse but benching or dropping him.

Bam Adebayo – FC, Miami Heat: 58th overall (⬇️ 4)

Adebayo’s fall is more subtle but still noticeable. He’s gone for a longer stretch than Washington in failing to hit 40 fantasy points. The last time Bam did it was on Dec. 9. He hasn’t scored 20 points in a game since Dec. 15. Adebayo is on pace for a career low in field goal percentage; his assist and steal rates are his lowest since his rookie season. All this to say that Adebayo is underperforming. He missed a couple of games in Week 10 with a back injury, and perhaps that’s still bothering him. Either way, fantasy managers would like to see Bam perform at least at his ADP (32.3), but he’s pacing to be more of a top-60 guy right now.

Advertisement

Complete High Score 100 rankings

The High Score 100 is a running reflection of year-to-date performance and trending production.

The top player in High Score (and across all formats), Nikola Jokić remains out with a hyperextended knee. Even though he’ll be out for multiple weeks, he’s far and away the best fantasy player in High Score. He’s the only player averaging north of 70 fantasy points per game and since his injury isn’t expected to keep him out long term, he should still be the No. 1 overall pick if drafting a team right now.

Stay tuned for the next look at the High Score 100!