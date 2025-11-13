Lenox pushes the limits in the fall finale

The Chicago Med season 11 fall finale has arrived, and there’s no telling what twists and cliffhangers could be in store to keep us waiting for answers until the new year. Going into the episode, we know that there has already been a major loss for a main character, but that doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t gear up for more surprises that could change everything for the Gaffney staff.

As the synopsis for the episode teased, Chicago Med season 11 episode 7, which is titled “Double Down,” Lenox will continue to be the steadfast doctor we know and love, but she might be taking her passion a bit too far and crossing lines. Charles appears to still be conflicted with Rabari, while Asher and Archer help an expecting couple who are also battling cancer.

Hopefully, another patient storyline involving a pregnancy doesn’t have some sort of foreshadowing for Asher, since that has been seemingly teased throughout the season. Let’s find out what the fall finale brings with a recap!

CHICAGO MED — “Double Down” Episode 1107 — Pictured: (l-r) Jessy Schram as Dr. Hannah Asher, Zach Appelman as Jeremy Lockhart, Tetona Jackson as Esme Lockhart | Photo by: George Burns Jr/NBC

Chicago Med season 11 episode 7 recap

The fall finale begins with Asher waking up from a nightmare during a storm and rubbing her bump. Well, we should buckle up. At the hospital, Archer begins caring for Jeremy Lockhart when his pregnant wife Esme brings him in as his condition has worsened. Frost consults with Charles about a young girl who broke her ankle, but it’s his latest flirtatious run-in with Novak that has our attention. Finally, he asks for her number. She writes “911” on his forearm. Ha!

Lenox arrives as the ED has become overrun with patients thanks to a flood at a neighboring hospital. She steps in to assist with Ripley’s patient and cuts his pacemaker out of his chest. Perhaps we have already seen the line that Lenox crossed. As Ripley tells Lina Martinez, the med student helping, don’t ever do that. Is Lenox about to get into a lot of trouble? She seemingly hurt her hand, but she’s playing it off and pushing Ripley away in the process.

Asher and Charles team up to support a narcoleptic patient, and when she falls asleep, they connect over their shared lack of sleep. In case you forgot, Ripley and Frost are still roommates, and Ripley’s doing well after Sadie broke up with him last week. Charles also teams up with Rabari to compare notes on Angelica’s ankle and the anxiety medication she has been taking. Once again, they differ on how to move forward, but agree to an initial plan before making decisions.

Archer and Kingston break the news to the Lockharts that Jeremy’s cancer isn’t responding to the chemo and there aren’t any options left. He has a few weeks or about month left to live, which won’t be enough time to meet their baby. Esme asks Asher if she can be induced early, but that’s not an option. She’s desperate to buy Jeremy more time to be a family at least for a little bit. Archer’s son Sean drops by to hear his dad’s big baby news, which he’s excited about.

CHICAGO MED — “Double Down” Episode 1107 — Pictured: (l-r) Oliver Platt as Dr. Daniel Charles, Manish Dayal as Dr. Theo Rabari | Photo by: George Burns Jr/NBC

What’s going on with Dr. Charles?

Charles asks Frost to call him first over Rabari when Angelica’s MRI results come back. After their near miss moment last week, Frost and Howard find themselves in an awkward entanglement when she finds out he asked Novak for her number. Per Esme’s request to Asher, Kingston and Archer join her in trying a risky method that could help Jeremy, but it could also change his quality of life. The Lockharts agree to the surgery, which preparations begin for immediately.

Lina brings Lenox to check out a John Doe, and she identifies him as Devon Carter (Jack Falahee). In case you forgot, he was the husband who brought his wife, Faye, into the ED a few weeks ago for a “burn.” He had been beating Faye, and Lenox tried to go out of her way to help her. Ripley works on Devon’s injuries while Frost informs Charles that Rabari has ordered a different test on Angelina. What’s going on with Charles? He’s looking a little more than tired.

Clearly, Devon’s lying to Ripley about how he got his injuries. He asks if he wants to call Faye, and he reacts very oddly. Devon claims she’s out of town visiting her dad. Ripley and Lenox both know that he’s lying. Lenox decides to go into Faye’s chart and call her phone. They hear her phone ringing and see that Devon has her phone. Lenox writes down Faye’s address, and in spite of Ripley’s insistence to have the fire department do a welfare check, Lenox does it herself.

CHICAGO MED — “Double Down” Episode 1107 — Pictured: (l-r) Abrial Bonilla as Med Student Lina Martinez, Sarah Ramos as Dr. Caitlin Lenox | Photo by: George Burns Jr/NBC

Lenox puts herself in danger to help Faye

Esme and Jeremy have a tearful goodbye before he’s wheeled away for surgery. Asher’s by her side to comfort her. Charles and Rabari figure out that Angelica’s vitamin A poisoning comes from the products that she uses to apply glitter for gymnastics competitions. Howard admits to Frost that she has feelings for him and wanted to go out with him. She doesn’t expect anything from him now, though. During the surgery, Archer and Kingston seem to be connecting.

Charles apologizes to Rabari and admits there’s something going on with him that he’s looking into it. Ripley checks in on Devon when the nurse alerts him that he’s trying to leave and talk his way out of testing. Due to the storm, there’s a power outage at the hospital, but the backup generator doesn’t kick in. It’s touch and go for Jeremy’s surgery. Lenox arrives at Faye’s house, and when she doesn’t answer, Lenox turns to leave but finds broken bloody glass on the ground.

Lenox breaks the front window and enters the home, carefully searching each room. Still calling out for Faye, Lenox walks down the hallway and hears wailing in the basement. She finds Faye at the bottom of the stairs with severe injuries and coughing up blood. Lenox doesn’t have service and returns upstairs to make a call, but she hears noises in the house. She’s relieved to see that it’s just the door banging in the wind. When she turns around, Devon hits her with a gun.

Chicago Med returns with new episodes in January 2026 on NBC.