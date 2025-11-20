Lily Allen’s Massive Comeback to Continue With West End Girl Arena Dates: Here’s Where She’ll Play

Just when it seemed that Lily Allen’s West End Girl campaign couldn’t get any bigger, the singer has added a run of arena shows to her 2026 U.K. tour.

The new dates, which include a night at London’s 20,000-capacity O2 Arena, will join Allen’s previously announced shows, which take place in theaters across the country throughout March.

More from Billboard

The arena leg of the tour will kick off at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena on June 2. She’ll head to Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds, Nottingham, Cardiff, Birmingham and London before traveling to Ireland for a night at Dublin’s 3Arena on June 30. It will mark the biggest headline tour of Allen’s career.

Tickets go on sale on Nov. 27 at 10 a.m. GMT. Fans can find further ticketing information on Allen’s website.

The show – Lily Allen Performs West End Girl – will see the British star perform her new album front to back. Released Oct. 24, the LP hit a peak of No. 2 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart, marking her highest placement on the list since 2014’s Sheezus. Prior to the arena gigs, Allen will also perform West End Girl for a headline slot at Mighty Hoopla festival in London’s Brockwell Park on May 30.

West End Girl has repeatedly hit the headlines in recent weeks. The album appears to tell the story of the dissolution of Allen’s marriage to Stranger Things actor David Harbour in chronological order, traversing the start of an open relationship, scenes of alleged infidelity and a subsequent breakdown of trust.

Speaking to British Vogue prior to its release, Allen likened the album to a work of autofiction. She told the publication that its lyrical content was inspired by her marriage, but “that’s not to say it’s all gospel.” Allen and Harbour tied the knot in Las Vegas in 2020 after meeting on dating app Raya the year prior.

West End Girl is Allen’s first album since 2018’s No Shame and her fifth full-length release overall. Allen’s debut LP, Alright, Still hit No. 2 on the U.K. charts in 2006, while its predecessor, It’s Not Me, It’s You (2009) reached the summit.

Allen will return to Saturday Night Live on Dec. 13, appearing on the show as a musical guest for the first time since 2007. Actor Josh O’Connor is set to make his debut as host that night.

Check out the updated list of Lily Allen Performs West End Girl tour dates below:

March 2: Glasgow, Scotland @ Royal Concert Hall

March 3: Liverpool, England @ Philharmonic Hall

March 5: Birmingham, England @ Birmingham Symphony Hall

March 7: Sheffield, England @ Sheffield City Hall

March 8: Newcastle, England @ Newcastle City Hall

March 10: Manchester, England @ Aviva Studios, The Hall

March 11: Manchester, England @ Aviva Studios, The Hall

March 14: Nottingham, England @ Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

March 15: Cambridge, England @ Corn Exchange

March 17: Bristol, England @ Bristol Beacon

March 18: Cardiff, Wales @ Cardiff New Theatre

March 20: London, England @ London Palladium

March 21: London, England @ London Palladium

May 30: London, England @ Mighty Hoopla Festival

June 16: Newcastle, England @ Utilita Arena (new date)

June 17: Glasgow, Scotland @ OVO Hydro (new date)

June 19: Manchester, England @ AO Arena (new date)

June 21: Leeds, England @ First Direct Arena (new date)

June 23: Nottingham, England @ Motorpoint Arena (new date)

June 24: Cardiff, Wales @ Utilita Arena (new date)

June 26: Birmingham, England @ BP Pulse Live (new date)

June 27: London, England @ The O2 (new date)

June 30: Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena (new date)

Billboard VIP Pass

Best of Billboard

Sign up for Billboard’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.