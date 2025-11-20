Jay Cutler’s Ex-Wife Kristin Cavallari Spotted on Date With NBA Head Coach

Former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler and his ex-wife, reality television star Kristin Cavallari, divorced in 2022 after nearly a decade of marriage and three children together. After the split, Cavallari has not shied away from trying again with athletes.

Back in April, Cavallari, 38, revealed she had a brief relationship with a former NHL player. Now, news is out that she recently spent one date with a current NBA head coach.

No Jazz connection for Cavallari

According to a new report from Us Weekly, Cavallari went out with Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy “many months ago” in Nashville.

Ultimately, there was no love connection between the Laguna Beach star and the 37-year-old coach.

“It was one date and that was it,” the Us Weekly source said. “She never saw him again.”

Despite their apparent lack of connection, Cavallari had spoken highly of Hardy–without naming him–on a previous episode of her podcast last month.

“He is represented by CAA. So am I. Our two agents made it happen,” she said. “He flew to Nashville, took me to dinner, such a great guy.”

“I know after the first date if I’m going to like someone or not,” Cavallari added. “I was trying to make it work, and I kept talking to him, and I was going to see him again and everything in me was telling me not to. When I’m out of alignment for what is meant for me, everything in my body screams at me. He is such a good guy. I enjoyed talking to him. … It just wasn’t right.”

What has Jay Cutler been up to lately?

Cutler, who played for the Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins during a 12-year NFL career between 2006-17, also spent time in Tennessee lately, but not for anything related to his love life.

In late September, Cutler began serving a four-day jail sentence in Franklin, Tennessee stemming from his October 2024 DUI arrest. He was reportedly released after less than three days.

Cutler was originally charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving that caused a crash, violating implied consent laws, and possessing a firearm while intoxicated. Police found two guns in his vehicle during the traffic stop, one of which was loaded.

The 2008 Pro Bowler also had his license suspended for one year, faced a $350 fine and was assigned one year of unsupervised probation and mandatory DUI safety classes.

When Cutler pleaded guilty to the DUI charge and the brief jail stint, prosecutors dropped the firearms charges.

