Lions are missing Sam LaPorta and replacing his impact won’t be simple

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — It happened quickly. Here today, gone tomorrow.

Sam LaPorta appeared on the practice report with a back injury last week. He would miss three consecutive days, until he was promptly ruled out for Sunday’s game vs. the Eagles. And then, about 24 hours before kickoff, the Lions were forced to make a move they probably hoped to avoid.

They placed LaPorta on injured reserve.

“We are talking about four weeks here,” head coach Dan Campbell said Monday of LaPorta’s status and potential return. “So, obviously, we’re going to hope that this thing calms down and after those four games we can get him back. But we’re really just taking this day-by-day, week-by-week. I’m hopeful, but I really don’t know.”

This is significant news for an offense that’s already failed to meet high expectations. LaPorta is a 2023 All-Pro tight end who set rookie records, and has maintained his status as one of the best at his position. He was putting together another strong year in 2025, despite playing on an offense loaded with skill talent. Back injuries can be tricky, and considering how important LaPorta is, the Lions could opt to err on the side of caution.

At the very least, though, LaPorta is out for three more games. Let’s take a look at where the Lions go from here.

How LaPorta has performed this season

LaPorta was among the most productive tight ends in the NFL this year. At the time of his injury, he was tied for fifth in receiving yards (489), despite ranking ninth in receptions (40) and target share (18.4 percent). He isn’t featured in this offense the way others around the league are, but he still produced like one who is.

What makes LaPorta uniquely valuable to the Lions is his ability to do damage out of any alignment. Per Next Gen Stats, LaPorta is the only player this season to record at least 80 receiving yards and a touchdown when split out wide, in the slot and in tight. LaPorta’s EPA per target of 0.77 is the third-highest among tight ends this season. Jared Goff has a passer rating of 115.3 and a completion rate of 73.7 when targeting LaPorta since he entered the league — throwing for 2,101 yards, 19 touchdowns and just five interceptions.

LaPorta is a quarterback’s best friend — with his ability to make contested catches (LaPorta’s seven contested catches are tied for third among tight ends — catching all seven of his targets) and pick up yards after the catch (sixth among qualified TEs in YAC per reception with 6.8). He also has a knack for cutting off routes and finding soft spots in zone coverage to help out Goff.

“I just think he’s one of those tight ends, he’s real savvy and boy is he really good after the catch,” Lions offensive coordiantor John Morton said of LaPorta earlier this month. “Man, is he really good. I don’t know, something with those Iowa tight ends, they’re always pretty good after the catch. His hands and his ability, his athleticism to get open as a tight end, it’s big.

“You’ve got certain tight ends. You’ve got the bigger type of guys like the Gronk’s that will bully you. I mean this guy’s like a wide receiver playing tight end. He’s really athletic, catches the ball and he’s really good. He might be one of the best tight ends after the catch with Kittle and those guys. That’s a plus now because we can catch it underneath and he can go get the first. … It’s pretty impressive the things that he does. He’s a special player.”

As for his blocking, LaPorta has gotten better each year of his career. Campbell said last month that’s where he’s seen LaPorta grow the most.

“There’s a number of guys that have taken big steps,” Campbell told Detroit’s 97.1 The Ticket. “One of the guys, the first one I think of, is Sam LaPorta. I think Sam has taken another step forward. Sometimes what not everybody sees about Sam, he’s got to do everything. He’s got to pass protect, he’s got to run block and certainly as a receiver he’s got value. The guy can do it all. Where he’s taken his biggest jump is in the run game and pass protection, and continues to be a threat in the pass game. I love where he’s at right now.”

That’s high praise for LaPorta, and Campbell’s words largely pass the eye test. But the Lions will be without him for the foreseeable future. How might they adjust?

Now what?

The next man up at tight end is obvious around these parts. Brock Wright has been here since 2021 and has full trust of the coaching staff. He’s often praised for his knowledge of Detroit’s diverse run schemes, so much so that the Lions matched a three-year, $12 million offer sheet from the San Francisco 49ers in 2024 when Wright was a restricted free agent to keep him in Detroit.

Campbell said his confidence level in Wright is “sky high.”

“Brock’s a guy we don’t talk a lot about but he’s the jack of all trades,” Campbell said. “He does everything for us — pass protect, run block, he can run some routes, he plays special teams. He’s one of the most dependable players we have on this team. And at the end of the day, what you really need in the tight end position is versatility and smarts and he’s got both of those — and he’s tough. So, he checks a lot of boxes of a well-rounded tight end and so that is always going to make me feel a lot better.”

Brock Wright has 11 receptions for 79 yards and two TDs this season. (Junfu Han / Imagn Images)

Wright’s game isn’t flashy, but he’s been there when the Lions have needed him. However, is Wright ready for the increased workload? The offense as a whole was out of sync vs. the Eagles, but Goff was just 2-of-7 for eight yards and an interception when targeting Wright.

The Lions signed veteran TE Ross Dwelley in September after Shane Zylstra was placed on IR. Dwelley has played in 109 games across eight seasons. He’s logged 52 snaps this season and has been targeted just once. He only recorded two snaps vs. the Eagles, but that could change.

“Ross has come in and embraced this place, this organization, playbook, learned at a fast rate, has been in the league. I never doubt once his number is called upon more that he’s ready.”

But when might that be? From Weeks 1 through 10, the Lions deployed 12 personnel (one running back, two tight ends) about 32.9 percent of their offensive snaps — good for seventh in the league. Without LaPorta against the Eagles, that number drastically dipped. They were logged at just one offensive snap in 12 personnel — easily a season low. When using 12 personnel, the Lions lead the league in passer rating at 138.9, rank second in yards per attempt at 10.8 and third in completion percentage at 78.7. The passing numbers out 11 personnel are still solid — 101.6 passer rating (sixth), 7.2 YPA (14th) and a 65.3 completion percentage (14th). But Goff has found success out of heavier pass sets, and the Lions might be forced to get away from that without LaPorta.

Entering Week 11, the Lions played 11 personnel 53.1 percent of the time (24th). But against the Eagles, that skyrocketed to 75 percent, which ranked second among teams last week. How much of that was part of the game plan as opposed to the Lions working to replace LaPorta on the fly? Hard to say. There’s certainly more depth at receiver right now, so it’s not surprising to see an increase there.

Maybe this is the Lions’ chance to incorporate Isaac TeSlaa into the game plan more. The Lions have experimented with rookie UDFA Jackson Meeks — a 6-2, 220-pound receiver — at tight end. Campbell said he’s held his own in practice, and Meeks was active Sunday against the Eagles. Maybe we see more of him.

Bottom line

The hope is that LaPorta will be able to return sometime in December — the earliest he can play again would be Week 15 vs. the Rams. We’ll see if that’s the case, but Campbell was noncommittal on a timeline for his star tight end.

Regardless, the Lions will need more from just about everyone to account for the loss of LaPorta. Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams have dropped passes in recent weeks that could’ve led to key conversions. Goff was all over the place vs. the Eagles. Wright will need to adjust to being the featured tight end. The offensive line is far too inconsistent week to week and needs to find a rhythm. Coaches can do a better job of incorporating David Montgomery for tough yards, so they aren’t so reliant on Jahmyr Gibbs.

Everyone can be better moving forward without LaPorta. It’s the latest adjustment for an offense that has dealt with many this year.