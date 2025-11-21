Broncos Player Appears to Taunt Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift After Beating Chiefs

NEED TO KNOW Denver Bronco Jahdae Barron called out Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after his team beat the Chiefs on Sunday

Denver Broncos cornerback Jahdae Barron had a message for Travis Kelce’s fiancée Taylor Swift after the Broncos beat the Chiefs on Sunday.

On Nov. 19, SI’s Broncos beat reporter Zack Kelberman shared a screenshot on X of a now-deleted Instagram Story Barron, 23, posted after Denver’s 22-19 win over Kansas City on Nov. 16.

Barron’s Story showed a picture of him defending Kelce, 36, during the game on Sunday, with the Bronco leaping into the air as Kelce appears to be losing his footing.

“Tell swift put me on a song,” he wrote under the picture, adding, “RIGHT NOW” below.

Jahdae Barron on Sept. 7, 2025 in Denver, Colorado.

Justin Edmonds/Getty



The Story no longer appears to be on Barron’s account as of Thursday morning, but additional screenshots have circulated on social media as Swift’s fans call out Barron. “If he’s not afraid of the Swifties he should be. Good luck to him,” said one user on X. “It would be the only thing he’s famous for,” wrote another.

Others accused Barron of looking for his “15 minutes of fame” by calling out Swift and Kelce.

“Did he forget the CJ Gardner-Johnson episode?,” asked one fan referring to Swifties’ beef with the former Philadelphia Eagle who wore a vulgar sweatshirt referencing the singer’s fanbase after defeating the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Kelce and the Chiefs suffered another frustrating loss on Sunday. The tight end declined to address the media after the game as the Chiefs’ playoff hopes dropped with their 5-5 record.

However, the game marked a new high for Kelce, who surpassed running back Priest Holmes’ record for most touchdowns in Chiefs history. The tight end earned the record after catching a short pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes and running it in for a 21-yard touchdown.

Travis Kelce on Nov. 16, 2025 in Denver.

Justin Edmonds/Getty



The tight end wasn’t eager to talk about it after the game, though, telling reporters, “If you’re going to ask me about the record, I could care less about that right now.”

Quarterback Mahomes, 30, told reporters, including ESPN, the Chiefs’ success “starts with” him after the loss. “I think it starts with me. There’s times where I’m firing and we’re moving the ball down the field at ease. But there’s times where we go in spurts where I miss a throw or a [pass] protection call. We haven’t been consistent enough to win games. It starts with me.”

As the Chiefs look to keep their playoff hopes alive, Mahomes said it’s “going to be tough to get back in the division race” on Sunday, but the Chiefs want to “try to make a run at it.”

The Chiefs will face the 8-2 Indianapolis Colts at home on Sunday.