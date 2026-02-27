Lisa Rinna Has Moved On From Traitors’ Rob To Take Shots At Andy Cohen

When you buy through links on our articles, Future and its syndication partners may earn a commission.

Bravo is responsible for some of the best reality shows ever, with a number of Real Housewives cities airing at any time on the network (and streaming with a Peacock subscription). Beverly Hills‘ Lisa Rinna returned to our TVs as part of The Traitors Season 4, and she recently took a break from shading her castmates to throw some barbs at none other than Andy Cohen.

The cast of The Traitors Season 4 was stacked, and Lisa made some great TV during her time in Scotland. While Rinna got emotional talking about returning to reality TV after RHOBH, she brought the drama in her new memoir You Better Believe I’m Going To Talk About It. In one excerpt (via Page Six) she addressed how Andy Cohen warned her about her being mentioned in his book The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up. As she put it:

Andy had given me a heads-up that I was in his new book. When anyone gives you a heads-up that you’re in their book, you know you’re f—ked.

Well, she certainly didn’t mince her words. Andy Cohen has written about many of the Real Housewives before throughout his various memoirs. Sometimes that even includes their private texts with the Bravo boss, which is exactly what went down with Lisa. And clearly she knew she was in danger when getting that heads up.

Lisa Rinna left Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after Season 12, and broke the news to Andy Cohen via a text. That’s exactly what he published in The Daddy Diaries, something that the actress/reality TV star took umbrage with. She shared her reaction in her own memoir, writing:

It was so shady, so Andy, so Bravo, so unnecessary. After I read it, I was so mad, I threw his book in my fireplace and watched it burn gleefully.

Now that is some Housewife behavior. I only wish that there were cameras up to capture the moment when she threw Andy’s book into a fire. There’s a reason why she’s one of the most iconic Housewives of all time.

As previously mentioned, Lisa Rinna went from RHOBH to The Traitors, and was lucky enough to be one of the titular killers of Season 4. Fans are gearing up for the reunion, as it’s rumored that Lisa went full Housewives on folks like Colton and Rob.

The Traitors airs new episodes Thursdays on Peacock as part of the 2026 TV schedule. We’ll just have to see how Lisa’s relationship with Andy is affected by her new memoir.