NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26

We have 12 games on the docket tonight, but FanDuel will be doing things a little differently tonight. Rather than have a single slate that includes all the games, the main slate covers the 10 with starts from 7:00 p.m. ET to 9:00 p.m. If you want to form a roster with the two later games — San Jose will host Calgary, beginning at 10:00, and the Kings will host Edmonton, starting at 10:30 — then the After Hours slate is an option.

Colorado, Los Angeles, Edmonton, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Toronto, Tampa Bay and Seattle are all playing in the second half of a back-to-back set, so there are plenty of teams that might be battling through fatigue. Meanwhile, Florida and Minnesota are rested but set to play again Friday, which might influence those squads’ lineup decisions tonight.

Juuse Saros, NAS vs. CHI ($8,000): Saros was fantastic for Team Finland during the 2026 Winter Games, posting a 1.66 GAA and a .940 save percentage in six appearances. He capped his run in the tournament by stopping 30 of 31 shots en route to a 6-1 victory over Slovakia on Saturday. He’ll attempt to carry that momentum now that he’s back with the Predators against Chicago, which ranks 26th in goals per game this year.

Stuart Skinner, PIT vs. NJD ($7,600): Skinner has been a mixed bag this campaign with a 19-12-5 record, 2.79 GAA and .890 save percentage in 36 appearances between Edmonton and Pittsburgh. However, he’s still worth considering because the Devils rank last in goals per game with 2.48 in 2025-26. The Devils suffered a 2-1 loss Wednesday — they have managed just three goals in their past four games — so they’re also fatigued going into tonight’s action.

Philipp Grubauer, SEA at STL ($7,300): Grubauer is having a strong season with an 11-6-3 record, 2.43 GAA and .916 save percentage in 22 appearances with Seattle. The Blues are a favorable adversary who rank 28th in goals per game with 2.56.

Jonathan Marchessault, NAS vs. CHI ($4,800): Marchessault has left plenty to be desired this campaign with 10 goals and 17 points in 38 outings in 2025-26. However, he seemed to turn a corner before the break, recording three goals and seven points across his past eight appearances. He’s playing in the top six and on the first power-play unit, so Marchessault is well positioned to carry this momentum down the stretch.

Gabriel Landeskog, COL vs. MIN ($4,700): Landeskog collected two goals and four points in five outings while serving as the captain for Team Sweden during the 2026 Winter Olympics. The tournament gave him an opportunity to get back up to speed after Colorado’s final 14 games before the break because of an upper-body injury. He made his Avalanche return Wednesday and registered an assist in a 4-2 win over Utah.

Thomas Novak, PIT vs. NJD ($4,600): Novak has been fairly solid this campaign with 11 goals and 31 points in 56 outings while averaging 13:37 of ice time. He might see a significant increase in his role while Sidney Crosby (lower body) is unavailable.

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs

Sam Bennett (C – $6,000), Matthew Tkachuk (W – $6,400), Carter Verhaeghe (W – $6,000)

Tkachuk missed the start of the campaign due to a groin injury, but he has three goals and eight points in 10 appearances with Florida since returning, and he also recorded six helpers with Team USA during the 2026 Winter Olympics. He should continue to be very productive offensively for the rest of the season.

Meanwhile, Bennett and Verhaeghe have been solid, with each of them recording 42 points across 56 and 57 outings, respectively, this campaign. This is a good line against a tired Leafs squad that ranks 27th in goals allowed per game with 3.40.

Red Wings at Senators

Dylan Larkin (C – $7,100), Lucas Raymond (W – $6,300), Marco Kasper (W – $4,400)

Raymond was fantastic with Sweden in the 2026 Winter Olympics, supplying a goal and nine points in five outings. He’ll aim to continue that momentum after rejoining the Red Wings as he looks to surpass his career high of 80 points in 82 regular-season outings, which was set in 2024-25. He’s at 60 points in 56 appearances with Detroit this season.

It helps that he’s playing alongside Larkin, who has 26 goals and 51 points in 58 outings this season. You might want to skip Kasper, though. He’s affordable, but Kasper has just six goals and 13 points through 57 appearances. If you can work it into your budget, Alex DeBrincat (W – $7,300) is set to play alongside Larkin and Raymond on the power play. DeBrincat has 30 goals and 57 points in 58 outings this season.

Quinn Hughes, MIN at COL ($7,100): Hughes was on a 10-game scoring streak (two goals, 18 points) with Minnesota going into the Olympic break. He was also strong for Team USA during the Olympics, recording a goal and eight points across six appearances.

Roman Josi, NAS vs. CHI ($7,000): Josi contributed two goals and four points in five outings for Switzerland during the 2026 Winter Olympics. He’s been great for Nashville as well, supplying 11 goals and 39 points across 45 appearances this season.

