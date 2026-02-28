Lisa Rinna name-drops ‘biggest bully in Hollywood’ who made her life ‘living hell’ on set

These are the worst days of her life.

Lisa Rinna called out her former soap opera co-star Robert Kelker-Kelly as the “biggest bully in Hollywood,” who made her life a “living hell” on the “Days of Our Lives” set in her new memoir.

The actor notably played Bo Brady on the show, Rinna’s character Billie Reed’s love interest — but the cast members “hated each other … behind the scenes.”

Lisa Rinna labeled her former “Days of Our Lives” co-star Robert Kelker-Kelly the “biggest bully in Hollywood” in her new memoir. NBCUniversal via Getty Images

She and the actor played Billie Reed and Bo Brady, respectively, on the soap opera. NBCUniversal via Getty Images

In “You Better Believe I’m Gonna Talk About It,” the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star claimed Kelker-Kelly, 61, “was horrible to” her.

“I’d go so far as to say verbally abusive,” she alleged. “He was passive aggressive, manipulative and played weird mind games.

“I had to work with him every day, often half-naked to do love scenes,” the Bravolebrity, 62, continued. “If I didn’t do what he wanted, he’d give me the silent treatment.”

Rinna told “You Better Believe I’m Gonna Talk About It” readers Kelker-Kelly “was horrible” to her. NBCUniversal via Getty Images

She accused him of being “verbally abusive” and “manipulative.” NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Rinna dubbed him “a ticking time bomb,” adding, “I never knew when I arrived on set each morning if I’d get nice Robert Kelker-Kelly or dark Robert Kelker-Kelly. He was unpredictable and it was exhausting.”

When her onscreen partner “disappeared” from set one day, Rinna and co-star Kristian Alfonso were given their “own full-time security detail.”

Rinna told readers, “I wasn’t worried about physical harm, but NBC had to cover their ass. We had rent-a-cops parked outside our houses and trailers for three weeks and were driven to and from work.”

Kelker-Kelly was replaced by Peter Reckell, who had previously played Brady.

Rinna described Kelker-Kelly as a “ticking time bomb.” NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Rinna received a security detail after he “disappeared” from set and was replaced. NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Rinna, for her part, left the series in 1995 after three years.

A spokesperson for NBC did not immediately respond to Page Six’s requests for comment.

Elsewhere in her book, Rinna slammed “shady” Bravo executive Andy Cohen for publishing their personal texts in his 2023 memoir, “Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up.”

She wrote, “After I read it, I was so mad, I threw his book in my fireplace and watched it burn gleefully.”

The Bravolebrity (pictured above on Wednesday) spoke about her marriage, her reality TV career and more in the book. Elder Ordonez/INSTARimages

“You Better Believe I’m Gonna Talk About” hit bookshelves Tuesday. Dey Street Books

The “Melrose Place” alum also set the record straight “once and for all” on her husband Harry Hamlin’s sexuality.

“He is not a gay man in any way, shape or form, not that there’s anything wrong with that,” Rinna insisted. “When you’re a good-looking man in Hollywood with a good sense of style, that adds up to ‘is he gay?’”

She and Hamlin, 74, have been married since 1997 and have two daughters — Delilah Belle, 27, and Amelia Gray, 24.