Listen to Josh Groban Sing The Lion King’s ‘Can You Feel the Love Tonight’ From New Album Cinematic

Josh Groban, most recently on Broadway in a Tony-nominated turn in the title role of the 2023 revival of Stephen Sondheim’s Sweeney Todd, will release his latest album, Cinematic, May 8 via Reprise Records.

A tribute to the world of the silver screen, the 10-track album was produced by Greg Wells, recorded in both Los Angeles and London, and includes a duet of “Unchained Melody” with EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson, and a rendition of “Moon River” featuring his dad, Jack Groban, on the trumpet. Listen to Groban’s take on The Lion King‘s “Can You Feel the Love Tonight”—joined by the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles—in the lyric video above.

“There’s

something incredibly powerful about the way a song or score can elevate

a story and stay with you long after the credits roll,” Groban says in a statement. “With Cinematic, I wanted to honor that feeling—the nostalgia, the drama,

the romance—while bringing my own voice and perspective to these

timeless songs. Recording this album felt like stepping into some of the

most iconic moments in film history, and I hope listeners are

transported the same way I have always been when the lights go down and

the music begins.”

The album is available to pre-save or pre-order here.

The complete track listing follows:

1. “As Time Goes By” (Casablanca)

2. “Skyfall” (James Bond’s Skyfall)

3. “Brucia La Terra” (The Godfather)

4. “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” (The Lion King) featuring the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles

5. “When You Wish Upon a Star” (Pinocchio)

6. “Unchained Melody” (Ghost) with Jennifer Hudson

7. “Remember Me” (Coco)

8. “Moon River” (Breakfast at Tiffany’s) featuring Jack Groban

9. “Against All Odds” (Against All Odds)

10. “Stand By Me” (Stand By Me)

Groban—also Tony-nominated for his Broadway debut in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812—kicked off his Gems World Tour last month with a sold-out performance in Honolulu and is set to continue

the tour later this month with performances in Dublin, London, Paris,

Berlin, Frankfurt, Düsseldorf, and Amsterdam.

In June, the tour

continues through North America with special guest Hudson (Dreamgirls, The Color Purple), including stops at TD Garden in Boston June 6, Madison Square Garden in New York City June 12, and Bridgestone Arena in Nashville June 16. Additionally, Groban will return to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace this fall for Gems The Las Vegas Residency.

For tickets and more information, visit JoshGroban.com.

