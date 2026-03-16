Portland Trail Blazers Begin Road Trip in Philadelphia

The Portland Trail Blazers begin their six game road trip tonight against the shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers, a team with high aspirations but even an higher rate of injury.

Plodding into the final weeks of the NBA season, teams’ identities have largely been cemented. The 76ers are no exception. Behind the stellar offensive production of Tyrese Maxey, they’ve rounded into one of the league’s preeminent rim-finishing teams. Or, at least, they’ve tried to be. Despite sporting the fifth-highest rim frequency in the league, they are 29th in rim efficiency. In fact, from all spots on the floor except the long mid-range, the 76ers are below-average in efficiency.

With such a putrid offense, the standing-watchers among us may be asking “How in the world are they eighth in the Eastern Conference?” Well, for one, it’s the Eastern Conference, where there’s a non-zero chance that a random assortment of Blazer’s Edge fans could make the play-in tournament. Second, their remarkable collection of athletes makes for one of the league’s leading defenses. Second-year big man – and spiritual successor to Drew Eubanks – Adem Bona is one of the league’s preeminent shot blockers. Andre Drummond remains one of the NBA’s best rebounders. Maxey and VJ Edgecombe round out the lineup to form one of the league’s better perimeter defenses, and, shockingly, one of the league’s better shot blocking backcourts, as well.

Looking up and down their roster, you would expect the narrative to be different. Surely Maxey and Joel Embiid – alongside what remains of Paul George – should comprise, at the very least, an above-average offense. Then you realize that employing Joel Embiid also includes employing Joel Embiid’s knees (he has only played 33 games this season), and Paul George has been on drug-related suspension since January. With the 76ers losing Maxey to a tendon injury in his pinky finger, there remains little semblance of a competent NBA offense. VJ Edgecombe, despite having the most awesome name in NBA history (no disrespect to Stromile Swift), and being a supremely talented downhill force, cannot yet shoulder the responsibilities required of him to win games.

The 76ers are coming into this game the husk of a team that already felt rather husk-ish. Adem Bona stands as Philadelphia’s lone healthy center, meaning the Blazers are poised to dominate on the interior. As always, though, everyone in the NBA is, by definition, an NBA player, meaning anyone can win, lose, or go for 83 points on any given night.

After a heartbreaking loss to a red-hot Charlotte Hornets squad at home, the Blazers got their get-back against the Utah Jazz. Jrue Holiday and Scoot Henderson combined for 50 points on an efficient 18-for-30 from the field. Scoot Henderson, in particular, continues to inspire belief in the law of averages. He cashed in on 5 of his 7 threes against the Jazz.

Though the Blazers continue to face the same familiar struggles – turnovers, poor three-point shooting – they again have compiled enough healthy players to score more than 100 points a night. Deni Avdija has begun to round into shape, while Scoot Henderson has proved himself capable of scoring on high volumes. The resurgence of those players gives the Blazers two extra win-conditions night in and night out. In the same manner that Portland relies upon variance – through high three-point volume – to win basketball games, more bodies available means a greater likelihood that one of them can get hot from three.

They may not need hot shooting to topple these 76ers, though. The Blazers’ rather consistent interior presence, man-power advantage, and their size advantage on the wings, may be enough to outdo a depleted Philadelphia roster without spectacular performances.

Portland Trail Blazers (32-35) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (36-31) – Sun. Mar 14th – 3pm Pacific

How to watch via antenna or cable: See your options on the Rip City Television Network.

How to watch via streaming: BlazerVision in Oregon and Washington; League Pass or NBA TV everywhere else.

Trail Blazers injuries: Robert Williams, Chris Youngblood (Questionable). Damian Lillard, Shaedon Sharpe (Out).

Bulls injuries: Johni Broome, Andre Drummond, Joel Embiid, Paul George, Tyrese Maxey, Kelly Oubre, Jabari Walker (Out).

Tall People. It is once again Donovan Clingan’s time to shine. Against the Jazz, Clingan posted a monstrous 21 points, 15 rebounds, and 7 blocks. The Jazz, of course, are trying their very best to not win basketball games, and are very short. Similarly, though, a witch has apparently placed a hex on all 76ers players above 6’11”, so Cling Kong has another chance to demonstrate that he is a giant person. Robert Williams sat against the Jazz, with the team citing left knee injury management as the cause. If he returns, there are very few individuals with the ability to perturb his monster yamma-jammas (dunks).

Scoot Henderson. After shooting 14.2% from three over a seven-game period, from February 22nd to March 6th, Scoot Henderson has finally finished his stint for Habitat for Humanity. Similar to Kawhi Leonard’s freelance ecological work with Aspiration, Scoot Henderson had been contracted to build brick shelters. Since his contract with the nonprofit lapsed, Scoot has returned to form, shooting a red-hot 58.8% from deep over his last three contests. In those games, his energy off the bench has been a driving force in the second unit’s ability to create offense. Despite his turnover numbers beginning to sneak up, Scoot has once again proved himself to be an offensive asset, rather than a liability.