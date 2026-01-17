Live Score Updates for Virginia Tech Men’s Basketball vs. Notre Dame

Virginia Tech men’s basketball faces off against Notre Dame today at 12 p.m. ET; read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

HALFTIME | Virginia Tech 45, Notre Dame 34

Mostly Hokies leading in this one. Tech 15-for-27 from the field; held Notre Dame to 3-for-13 from three-point land. Jalen Haralson, the Irish’s leading scorer right now, has been limited to four points in the first frame. Stats:

H1 0:44 | Virginia Tech 45, Notre Dame 32

Tobi Lawal tip-in. He has 10 points, five rebounds. Also, Tech’s 11-for-11 from the free-throw line.

H1 2:49 | Virginia Tech 39, Notre Dame 25

The Hokies are now up by 14. Hammond’s the first player to crack double-digits in this contest; he has a game-high 11.

H1 3:35 | Virginia Tech 36, Notre Dame 25

The Hokies lead by 11 after a Hammond and-one (FTs after the timeout). We’re now at the U-4 MTO; Tech is 8-for-12 (66%) inside.

H1 4:26 | Virginia Tech 34, Notre Dame 22

The Irish have been restrained from deep today, sporting a 2-for-9 clip. In comparison, the Hokies have been stellar, with a 4-for-8 clip. Tech leads by 12.

H1 6:10 | Virginia Tech 30, Notre Dame 20

And for the first time today, Tech’s up by double digits. Hammond and Hansberry have logged eight apiece. #Hokies

H1 6:39 | Virginia Tech 28, Notre Dame 20

Virginia Tech has the lead up to eight now off an Avdalas triple — his first points of the day.

H1 7:30 | Virginia Tech 25, Notre Dame 20

Hammond from deep; that’s his second triple of the day. Avdalas hasn’t gotten on the board yet today, but he’s proven adept in facilitation. He has four assists, and he’s done a stellar job of spacing the floor out today.

H1 9:00 | Virginia Tech 20, Notre Dame 18

7-0 run from the last update. Two-point game now as Tech’s gone over four minutes without a made field goal.

H1 11:25 | Virginia Tech 20, Notre Dame 11

Lawal with a team-high six points — incl. a 4-for-4 mark at the line.

H1 13:30 | Virginia Tech 18, Notre Dame 9

The Hokies are on a 13-2 run with stellar play from Lawal, Hammond and Hansberry. Hansberry was doubled in the post but hit a spin move on the right block and cashed in. Hammond leads with five points after a nifty up-and-under.

H1 15:42 | Virginia Tech 10, Notre Dame 7

The Hokies lead by three at the first media timeout; they’ve shot 4-for-6 today.

H1 16:25 | Virginia Tech 8, Notre Dame 7

Hammond from deep. The Hokies take the lead back from Notre Dame after Sir Mohammed knocked down a trey for the Irish.

H1 18:19 | Virginia Tech 5, Notre Dame 4

The Hokies are 2-for-2 to start. Buckets from Bedford and Gurdak kick off their scoring.

H1 START | Virginia Tech 0, Notre Dame 0

#Hokies lose the tip and we’re off. You can follow along on ACC Network.

Pre-Game:

The Hokies’ starting lineup is as follows:

No. 0 – Jailen Bedford – Guard

– Jailen Bedford – Guard No. 3 – Ben Hammond – Guard

– Ben Hammond – Guard No. 13 – Amani Hansberry – Forward

– Amani Hansberry – Forward No. 17 – Neoklis Avdalas – Guard

– Neoklis Avdalas – Guard No. 32 – Christian Gurdak – Center

