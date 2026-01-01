Live weather updates: Evacuation warnings, road closures in place ahead of powerful Southern California storm system

Parts of Topanga Canyon Boulevard were shut down Sunday night ahead of an incoming winter storm, leaving local businesses preparing for disruptions.

Parts of Topanga Canyon Boulevard were shut down on Sunday night as officials warn of possible rock slides and debris flows ahead of an incoming winter storm, leaving local businesses preparing for another round of disruptions.

The roadway is a major connector between the San Fernando Valley and the coast, but residents and business owners say closures have become more common since last year’s fires weakened sections of the canyon.

Michael Levine, the owner of Monty’s on Topanga Canyon Boulevard, said he is remaining optimistic despite the storm forecast. When asked if he was worried about flooding, he said, “No, I got a new roof. We used to have all kinds of leaks. It’s an old building, built in the 70s.”

After decades in business, Levine said he has weathered many storms in the canyon.

“We’re going through floods in Topanga. How would you like to have the storms on the East Coast? We all get through it,” Levine said.

Officials routinely shut down vulnerable areas of Topanga Canyon Boulevard when heavy rain is expected, citing the risks of mudslides, falling rocks and debris. This latest closure stretches from Pacific Coast Highway to Grand View Drive.

“When they shut Topanga down, or any road down, cars go everywhere else, so it increases traffic,” Levine said. “It’s not just shutting off the road.”

For coastal residents, Topanga Canyon Boulevard is one of the most direct routes into the Valley. With the lower canyon closed, the drive to businesses like Monty’s is much more difficult. Still, Levine said he is confident customers will find their way.

“But as far as business goes, if people want to eat, they’re going to come out,” Levine said.

Closer to the coast, other business owners say the repeated closures have already taken a toll.

“We’ve been dealing with the road closures for some months now, especially after the fires, so it has drastically affected our business, and a lot of other owners in the area,” said Pauline Cohn, the co-owner of Cafe Mimosa.

With strong winds and heavy rain expected across the region, officials are urging residents — particularly those in the burn scar areas — to prepare for flooding and debris flows.

Topanga Canyon Boulevard will remain closed until crews can inspect the roadway and determine it is safe to reopen, which officials say may not happen until after the storm passes.