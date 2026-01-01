Delray Beach Open by VITACOST.com Betting Odds and Match Previews for Feb. 16, 2026, Men’s Singles

Data Skrive
Updated Feb. 16, 2026, 2:13 p.m. ET
Today’s Delray Beach Open by VITACOST.com action features world No. 26 Valentin Vacherot and No. 41 Alex Michelsen going toe-to-toe at Delray Beach Tennis Center in Delray Beach, Florida as part of the round of 32, among five matches in all.
Vacherot has not won any of his three tournaments this year, with an overall match record of 4-3. Michelsen, who owns a 5-4 record in four tournaments so far this year, has yet to secure a tournament win.
Read through our odds breakdown of the Delray Beach Open by VITACOST.com for more information on the five matches today.
Tennis odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook.
Today’s matches at the Delray Beach Open by VITACOST.com
