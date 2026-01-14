LSU wide receiver Nic Anderson plans to enter the Transfer Portal

LSU Tigers wide receiver Nic Anderson plans to enter the Transfer Portal, On3’s Pete Nakos confirmed. He previously played for the Oklahoma Sooners.

Nic Anderson played his high school football at Katy in Texas. There, he was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2022. Anderson was the 200th-ranked player nationally and the 34th-ranked wide receiver in that recruiting cycle. Notre Dame, USC, and Penn State were among the teams that recruited him, but he’d go to Oklahoma out of high school. At the time, Charles Power wrote up what he saw from the talented young wide receiver.

“Smooth, coordinated pass catcher with strong athletic markers and a big catch radius,” Power wrote. “A standout in the camp setting, both from an athletic testing perspective and in drill work. Fluid and coordinated, moving very well for his size. Changes direction with ease. Sinks his hips to sell movement within his routes. A natural hands-catcher with the ability to adjust to poorly thrown balls, particularly those thrown behind him. Has long arms which aid in his catch radius. Plays for one of the top high school programs in Houston, but is not as heavily targeted as some other top receiver prospects, due to Katy’s run-heavy scheme. Is more of an athletic and skill set projection.”

He would spend the first three seasons of his career at Oklahoma, playing in 17 total games and using a redshirt during that time. That included his breakout season in 2023 when he was able to play in 13 games, snagging 38 receptions for 798 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The 2024 season was a difficult one for Anderson. A quad injury would cost him nearly the entire year, making it difficult to build on the success he had previously found with the Sooners.

Ahead of the 2025 season, Anderson decided to transfer out of Oklahoma and to LSU. Ultimately, he played in 10 games for the Tigers, snagging 12 receptions for 106 yards and two touchdowns. Again, he battled injury during the season. Now, he’s entering the Transfer Portal for a second time.

LSU is coming off a 7-6 season that saw the Tigers make a change at head coach, moving on from Brian Kelly and bringing in Lane Kiffin. Already, LSU has been very active in the portal, bringing in 25 players so far. That includes nine different receivers so far, with time for more to join the program.

