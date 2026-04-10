Lucky Ticket in Stratford Turns Into $100K Payday

Stratford Cash5 ticket wins $100,000 prize at local convenience store

STRATFORD, Conn. – A $100,000 winning Cash5 ticket was sold in Stratford for Sunday’s drawing, the Connecticut Lottery Corporation announced, delivering a significant in-state prize and continuing a steady run of mid-tier lottery wins across Fairfield County.

The winning ticket was purchased at 24/7 Express, a retail location in Stratford, according to the Connecticut Lottery Corporation, the quasi-public state agency responsible for operating lottery games and returning revenue to the state. Officials confirmed the ticket matched all five numbers drawn on April 6, securing the game’s top prize.

Winning ticket details and prize structure

Cash5 is a daily draw game in Connecticut that requires players to match five numbers to win the top prize, which starts at $100,000 and can roll over if no winner is selected. The April 6 drawing produced at least one top-tier winner in Stratford, though lottery officials have not disclosed whether additional winning tickets were sold elsewhere in the state.

The identity of the winner has not been released, and it remains unclear whether the prize has been claimed. Under Connecticut Lottery rules, winners typically have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

Local impact and lottery trends

Retailers that sell winning tickets often receive a financial bonus and experience increased customer traffic following a high-value sale. Locations like 24/7 Express frequently become local points of interest after selling major prizes, as players seek out stores associated with recent wins.

The Stratford prize reflects a broader trend of consistent lottery wins across Connecticut, particularly in daily draw games like Cash5, which offer better odds than multi-state jackpots and continue to attract regular players. These wins contribute to sustained engagement and reliable funding streams for state-supported programs.

The Connecticut Lottery Corporation generates hundreds of millions of dollars annually for the state’s General Fund, supporting a wide range of public services, including education, infrastructure, and social programs.

Responsible gaming resources

Lottery officials continue to promote responsible gaming and provide resources for those experiencing gambling-related harm. Players can access support through the Connecticut Council on Problem Gambling and other state-backed initiatives.

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Key Points

• $100,000 Cash5 winning ticket sold in Stratford for April 6 drawing

• Ticket purchased at 24/7 Express retail location

• Winner has limited time to claim prize under Connecticut Lottery rules