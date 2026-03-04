Machine Gun Kelly Unveils New Ink Dedicated To Him And Megan Fox’s Daughter Saga

Parenting appears to be cutting deep into Machine Gun Kelly as he takes fatherhood a notch higher by inscribing his daughter’s name on his hand.

The gesture comes nearly a year after the artist welcomed a baby girl with his ex, Megan Fox, with whom he split shortly after announcing they were expecting a child.

While the “Transformers” franchise actress has openly admitted that they were elated about the birth of their daughter, the former couple continues to make waves as co-parents, firmly sidelining any speculation about rekindling their romance.

Machine Gun Kelly Seen With Tattoo Of His Daughter’s Name

In a three-slide post shared on Instagram, Machine Gun Kelly’s tattoo artist, Zopfi Csepai, gave fans a closer look at the new ink dedicated to his nearly one-year-old daughter, whom he shares with Fox.

On the first slide, MGK is seen holding his hands together as though clapping, with “Saga” inscribed up close on the right side of his hand.

The second slide captures him holding his guitar, the tattoo clearly visible, while in the third, he appears to be making a gesture. In all three frames, the fresh ink takes center stage.

The caption of the post read, “Got some awesome pictures from the SAGA Tattoo I did on @machinegunkelly.” The tattoo artist wrote as he also added, “Love the vibe, and they look so fire!!”

The comment section quickly lit up, with many followers reacting by flooding it with fire emojis, echoing the excitement surrounding the tribute.

Machine Gun Kelly Revealed Daughter’s Name As ‘Saga,’ Clearing ‘Celestial Seed’ Name Rumor

River / MEGA

The new tattoo further reinforces a point MGK had previously made about his daughter’s real name. Back in April 2025, he addressed a viral post on TikTok that referred to his child as “Celestial Seed.”

Per The Blast, the pop-punk entertainer swiftly debunked the claim, noting that Fox would reveal their daughter’s name when they were ready.

About a month later, he subtly confirmed it himself. Sharing a heartwarming father-and-daughter bonding video on Instagram, he posted a clip of himself playing the ukulele for his baby girl, who responded with adorable kicks and giggles from her bouncer.

The entertainer, born Colson Baker, revealed in the caption that his daughter bears both parents’ last names: “Saga Blade Fox-Baker,” subtly putting any lingering rumors to rest.

Megan Fox Hinted Her Baby With MGK Wasn’t Planned

OConnor-Arroyo/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Although both parents appear head over heels in love with their daughter, Fox hinted after welcoming their baby in March 2025 that the pregnancy had been unexpected.

As previously reported by The Blast, the “Transformers” franchise actress shared a steamy video on Instagram in which she posed in a low-cut crop top, skirt, and high black stockings.

In the caption, she explained that the clip was taken when she was six weeks pregnant, adding, “unplanned but a happy surprise,” clarifying that while they were thrilled about her arrival, it had not been planned.

Machine Gun Kelly Takes A U-Turn With Appraisal After Megan Fox Fumes At Him

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Months after welcoming Saga, MGK reflected on fatherhood and the praise he has received for being hands-on. However, the “Lost Americana” artist was quick to redirect the credit.

He shared, “Someone the other day was like, ‘You’re such a good dad!’ Just because I was holding the baby. And she was fuming, like, ‘No, no, no, no.’ She’s the one. I just play the guitar and pray that the baby is happy.” Per The Blast.

He went on to describe life with a newborn as awesome, emphasizing that he prefers to shift the congratulations toward Fox, acknowledging that she does the heavy lifting when it comes to parenting.

Inside MGK And Megan Fox’s Relationship Status

ZapatA/MEGA

While the pair remain united in their love for their daughter, sources suggest that co-parenting is the extent of their current relationship.

Insiders claim that Fox and MGK are living separately, with the actress reportedly having full-time custody of their baby.

As The Blast reported, back in March 2024, Fox confirmed that their engagement had ended sometime in 2023. Despite calling it off, they appeared to remain cordial.

Months later, she made a surprise cameo in MGK’s music video for “Lonely Road,” his collaboration with Jelly Roll, sparking speculation that they were still romantically involved, just no longer engaged.

However, weeks after announcing her pregnancy on December 10, 2024, reports surfaced that the former couple had once again parted ways, a split that sources say still stands today.