Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool: Premier League preview, team news, stats & head-to-head

Wolves have lost 17 of their last 18 Premier League matches against Liverpool, winning the other 3-0 in February 2023 at Molineux under Julen Lopetegui.

Liverpool have won 83% of their Premier League games against Wolves, winning 19 of 23 games (D2 L2) – that is the best win ratio of any side to face another 20+ times in the competition’s history.

Wolves have lost 10 of their last 11 Premier League games against reigning champions, winning the other 2-1 against Manchester City in September 2023. Indeed, they have lost 74% of their games against defending champions in the competition (17/23); among sides with 20+ such matches, only West Brom (81% – 21/26) and Norwich (75% – 15/20) have a higher loss ratio.

Liverpool have won their last two away league games (both 1-0 v Sunderland and Nottingham Forest), as many as their previous 10 on the road beforehand (D3 L5). The Reds are looking to win three successive away Premier League fixtures for the first time since October 2024 (4 in a row), and could do so while keeping a clean sheet each time for the first time since March 2022.

Wolves have won seven of their last nine Premier League home games played on a Tuesday (L2). Indeed, their 58% home win rate on Tuesdays overall in the competition (7/12) is their best on any day of the week.

Each of Liverpool’s last four away goals in the Premier League have come from set-piece scenarios (2x corner, 1x direct free-kick, 1x throw). Excluding penalties, just four of their previous 23 strikes on the road in the league had been from set-plays.

Wolves won 2-0 against Aston Villa last time out, last winning consecutive Premier League games in March/April last year (6 in a row). Their last four league wins have been to nil, with Wolves winless in 29 games in which they’ve conceded at least once (D6 L23).

Just 14% of Liverpool’s away league goals this season have been scored in the first half (3/21), with only one of those coming before the 45th minute (Ryan Gravenberch, 35th min v Newcastle in August). In Premier League history, only three sides have a lower ratio of away goals in a season scored before half-time: West Brom in 2008-09 (10% – 1/10), Leicester in 1994-95 (12% – 2/17), and Southampton in 1998-99 (13% – 1/8).

Wolves haven’t scored before half time in any of their last nine Premier League games. Only once have they gone 10 games without a first half goal, doing so between August and November 2018.