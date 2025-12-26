Manchester United v Newcastle: Premier League – live | Premier League

By / December 27, 2025
Manchester United: Lammens, Martinez, Heaven, Shaw, Dalot, Casemiro, Ugarte, Dorgu, Cunha, Mount, Sesko.
Subs: Bayindir, Zirkzee, Malacia, Yoro, Fredricson, Jack Fletcher, Lacey, Mantato, Tyler Fletcher.

Newcastle United: Ramsdale, Miley, Thiaw, Schar, Hall, Tonali, Guimaraes, Ramsey, Jacob Murphy, Woltemade, Gordon.
Subs: Pope, Joelinton, Wissa, Barnes, Willock, Alex Murphy, Shahar, Neave, Alabi.

Referee: Anthony Taylor
The full Boxing Day fixture list for England’s top flight reads as follows:

“,”elementId”:”9b351345-9ee3-4706-abec-3b1f1ae66e14″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

    Manchester United v Newcastle United

And that’s it. So much for tradition. And yet! Never mind! Because this game could feasibly end up with a scoreline that would slot seamlessly into that 1963 results service, an ersatz pastiche of English football’s most famous festive feelgood farrago. You see, Newcastle haven’t had a clean sheet in the Premier League since the start of October, a run stretching back ten games; Manchester United’s last home fixture ended 4-4, for goodness sake. Newcastle have won five of the last six meetings between these sides, to the aggregate score of 14-4; Manchester United have won all previous Boxing Day meetings between the clubs in the Premier League era to the cumulative tune of 11-5. Fold in the unpredictable manner in which both teams are currently going about their business, and this could be a goal-glut for the ages. Kick-off is at 8pm GMT. It’s on!

“,”elementId”:”84ec11c2-c22f-48c1-bc34-32891f9b7c48″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

†: Apologies if we’ve tempted fate, and the Football Gods, into the delivery of a mind-numbing goalless draw. But what sort of life is this if you can’t whip yourself up into an anticipatory frenzy at Christmas?

The rewards on offer tonight. Seventh-placed Manchester United will leapfrog their old north-west pals Liverpool into fifth place with a win. Newcastle start the game in the bottom half of the table, but should they win by two goals this evening, they’ll nip in ahead of Manchester United and into seventh. Any victory would take Newcastle above Crystal Palace and into eighth.

