Manchester United v Newcastle: Premier League – live | Premier League

“,”elementId”:”d932c46c-aa14-4a4b-b647-d44b3188c064″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Newcastle United: Ramsdale, Miley, Thiaw, Schar, Hall, Tonali, Guimaraes, Ramsey, Jacob Murphy, Woltemade, Gordon.

Subs: Pope, Joelinton, Wissa, Barnes, Willock, Alex Murphy, Shahar, Neave, Alabi.

“,”elementId”:”f52ad4c4-1362-4633-95cc-7bea0e21590c”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Referee: Anthony Taylor

n VAR: Stuart Attwell

“,”elementId”:”efd8f5dd-b6fa-41f6-a19f-4873239f5ecd”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.RichLinkBlockElement”,”prefix”:”Related: “,”text”:”Manchester United 0-2 Newcastle United: Premier League – as it happened”,”elementId”:”06efd99e-3f3d-4847-b8b2-7e464750d210″,”role”:”thumbnail”,”url”:” teams”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Fri 26 Dec 2025 14.08 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Fri 26 Dec 2025 13.30 EST”},{“id”:”694e9f2e8f089326d9f0d8d3″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

The full Boxing Day fixture list for England’s top flight reads as follows:

“,”elementId”:”9b351345-9ee3-4706-abec-3b1f1ae66e14″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

n n Manchester United v Newcastle United n

“,”elementId”:”86933987-852d-4a01-b87c-fc437ae5b63c”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

And that’s it. So much for tradition. And yet! Never mind! Because this game could feasibly end up with a scoreline that would slot seamlessly into that 1963 results service, an ersatz pastiche of English football’s most famous festive feelgood farrago. You see, Newcastle haven’t had a clean sheet in the Premier League since the start of October, a run stretching back ten games; Manchester United’s last home fixture ended 4-4, for goodness sake. Newcastle have won five of the last six meetings between these sides, to the aggregate score of 14-4; Manchester United have won all previous Boxing Day meetings between the clubs in the Premier League era to the cumulative tune of 11-5. Fold in the unpredictable manner in which both teams are currently going about their business, and this could be a goal-glut for the ages†. Kick-off is at 8pm GMT. It’s on!

“,”elementId”:”84ec11c2-c22f-48c1-bc34-32891f9b7c48″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

†: Apologies if we’ve tempted fate, and the Football Gods, into the delivery of a mind-numbing goalless draw. But what sort of life is this if you can’t whip yourself up into an anticipatory frenzy at Christmas?

“,”elementId”:”fca12e8b-c10e-4e31-ac2a-2507200ba1dc”}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1766773815000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”13.30 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1766763111000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”10.31 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1766773815000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”13.30 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”13.30″,”title”:”Preamble”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Fri 26 Dec 2025 14.08 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Fri 26 Dec 2025 13.30 EST”}],”filterKeyEvents”:false,”id”:”key-events-carousel-mobile”,”renderingTarget”:”Web”,”serverTime”:1766776672946}”>

Key events