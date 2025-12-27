Covert Affairs Reboot Storyline

Blue skies have returned as several USA Network series recently found their way back to TV screens. Monk and Psych both debuted new movies on Peacock, while NBC (sort of) revived Suits with an ill-fated reboot set in Los Angeles. Plus, a Royal Pains continuation featuring original star Mark Feuerstein is in the works at NBC, and White Collar creator Jeff Eastin has written a sequel series to the con-man two-hander that starred Matt Bomer and Tim DeKay. So could the Piper Perabo-led spy drama Covert Affairs, which ran from 2010-2015 before it got unceremoniously cancelled, be the next USA Network staple to get the reboot treatment?

“I’ve been pushing for years to try and get something going, and there’s been no takers from the studios is my understanding. I don’t know why,” Christopher Gorham, who played Perabo’s CIA handler Auggie, tells Soaps.com. “That would be a blast. And I know [creators] Matt [Corman] and Chris [Ord] would be up for it, and I think Piper would be up for it. And I don’t know why it hasn’t happened.”

Gorham says he’s even talked to Perabo about a continuation, and he has “just a banger of an idea for a story,” but the execs who would be responsible for footing the bill for the production “didn’t want to do it,” the actor reveals.

The series ended on several cliffhangers when it got abruptly axed after the Season 5 finale, in which Auggie decided to travel the world with Natasha (Liane Balaban), and Ryan McQuaid (Nicholas Bishop) proposed to Annie. In Gorham’s potential reboot, “[Annie and McQuaid] got married, and they were working together with McQuaid’s company, but then Annie finds out that Auggie’s gone missing, and Natasha has been killed, and so, she has to go and work with the CIA to go and find Auggie,” Gorham shares. “Then all kinds of craziness happens, and she finds him. And then at the end, she decides that the CIA is where she belongs, and it ends with her and Auggie walking back into the CIA — not as a couple, but back where they belong, working together as operatives.”

But Annie and Auggie are totally meant to be together as a couple, right? “With good writing, the audience will follow you anywhere, because if the writing is good, and the things that their characters are doing make sense, you don’t have to end up in one place,” Gorham says. “So they could end up together, sure, but do they have to end up together, romantically? I don’t know. I never really felt like they had to be. I didn’t actually feel that way, but I know a lot of people did, but not everybody. Some people wanted her to end up with Oded [Fehr’s] character. They had great chemistry. And there were lots of fans perfectly happy with her ending up with McQuaid.”

While Gorham is “not holding out hope anymore” for a Covert Affairs reboot, he believes it lives on, in a way, in his new series, CBS’ Sheriff Country.

“One of the things that I think Sheriff Country has kind of tapped into is it’s an updated version of that USA ‘Blue Sky’ aesthetic, where it’s people that you like,” Gorham says. “It’s darker because we’re dealing with crime, but it’s a town you want to live in, and people you want to hang out with. And so much of what USA Network back in the day was — I mean, yes, it was, like, physically being outside, seeing blue skies, but it was filled with colorful characters that that you wanted to be around.”

In that vein, with Sheriff Country, “you’re interested in Mickey, and you want to get to know her, and you like Boone, and you freaking love Wes, and you want to go smoke a joint with [him], you want to hang around the [station] and get the tea from Gina,” Gorham continues. “I think part of the reason that the show’s doing so well” — it’s already been renewed for Season 2 — “is it just kind of tapped into that aspirational environment.”

