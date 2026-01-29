Markkanen returns from 7 game absence as Jazz fall to LA Clippers

SALT LAKE CITY — Down Keyonte George and Jusuf Nurkic, Utah wasn’t able to hold off the Los Angeles Clippers in a 115-103 loss at home.

In the first of two nationally broadcasted games for the Jazz this season, the team came up short in the second half after playing a competitive first half of basketball.

“We’re getting better, and we’re getting closer,” Jazz head coach Will Hardy said. “We’re capable of playing really good basketball against good teams; we’ve shown that all year. The area that needs to be addressed the most is that we are fighting for focus for 48 minutes, and there’s a difference between executing and hooping.”

After missing the past seven games due to an illness, Markkanen was able to take the floor again, but he struggled to get going offensively in his return. After some early struggles and getting adjusted to the pace of the game, Markkanen finished with 19 points in his return.

“I was a little short on my shot, but slowly getting my legs back and started feeling better as we went,” Markkanen said. “Had one really good solid practice before coming back, so working back up, but not an excuse. It feels good to be out there and getting that rhythm again.”

The Jazz were able to get contributions from its entire lineup, but it wasn’t enough against a fully healthy Clippers team. Los Angeles has been red-hot recently, going 16-3 over their last 19 games to completely turn the season around.

“They’re, obviously, playing at a much higher level, especially on the defensive side of the ball,” Hardy said. “Ty (Lue) and his staff have done a great job with their group. I also think they’ve had some really good players playing really well lately. James (Harden) and Kawhi (Leonard) are playing great basketball, and then they’re finding a way to win.”

Rookie Ace Bailey led Utah with 20 points, and he didn’t shy away from guarding one of the best players in the NBA in Leonard. The veteran NBA star got the best of Bailey and other Jazz defenders, though, and led Los Angeles with 21 points.

The momentum shifted in the third quarter after the Jazz entered the halftime break with a 1-point lead. Former Jazzman Kris Dunn helped flip the game after he picked up three steals that led to some quick buckets for the Clippers.

Dunn scored 9 of his 14 points in the third, helping the Clippers get out to a big lead. That momentum would carry over into the fourth quarter where Los Angeles grew its lead to as much as 21.

With six Clippers in double figures, Los Angeles got plenty of scoring from its lineup as the visiting team shut down any chance of a Jazz comeback.

Bright spots were there for Utah despite another second-half collapse. Shorthanded and facing a team full of veteran players was difficult to overcome, but the Jazz showed grit as its young players continued to show growth.

Cody Williams has mostly made his impact felt on the defensive side of the ball, but he has found ways to score Tuesday, including a handful of dunks.

Isaiah Collier got the start at point guard with George absent, and he shined in the playmaking role. Setting up his teammates all game, Collier finished with nine assists to go along with his 12 points.

“There’s bright spots every night we take the floor,” Hardy said. “I thought that Ace played a good game tonight. I think Cody continues to show signs of a lot of improvement on both sides of the ball. I thought (Collier) did a good job of setting the table for his teammates tonight.”

Tuesday’s matchup was the first of a back-to-back, with a game against the Golden State Warriors coming Wednesday night. Utah should have George back, but it remains to be seen if Nurkic will be available and if Markkanen will play in consecutive nights.