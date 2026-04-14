Marozsan vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Prediction, Odds to Win BMW Open

Data Skrive
April 11, 2026Updated April 14, 2026, 10:36 a.m. ET
No. 42-ranked Fabian Marozsan will meet No. 67 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the BMW Open Round of 32 on Tuesday, April 14.
Tsitsipas is favored (-175) in this match compared to the underdog Marozsan (+135).
Tennis odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds updated Tuesday at 10:36 AM ET. For a full list of sports betting odds, access USA TODAY Sports Betting Scores Odds Hub.
Fabian Marozsan vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas matchup info
- Tournament: BMW Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, April 14
- Court Surface: Clay
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Marozsan vs. Tsitsipas Prediction
Based on the implied probility from the moneyline, Marozsan has a 63.6% to win.
Marozsan vs. Tsitsipas Betting Odds
- Marozsan’s odds to win match: +135
- Tsitsipas’ odds to win match: -175
- Marozsan’s odds to win tournament: +2500
- Tsitsipas’ odds to win tournament: +1600
Marozsan vs. Tsitsipas matchup performance & stats
- In seven tournaments on clay over the past year, Marozsan has gone 10-7.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay over the past year, Marozsan has won 77.0% of his games on serve, and 28.1% on return.
- On clay over the past 12 months, Marozsan has converted 41 of 105 break points (39.0%).
- Marozsan was eliminated in the Round of 32 of his last tournament (the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters) 2-6, 3-6 by No. 74-ranked Hubert Hurkacz on April 8.
- Tsitsipas has participated in five tournaments on clay over the past 12 months, putting up a 5-5 record on that surface.
- Tsitsipas is 91-for-120 in service games on clay (winning 75.8%) and 30-for-114 in return games (26.3%).
- On clay Tsitsipas ranks 89th in break point winning percentage (32.4%) after going 24-for-74.
- In his previous tournament (the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters) on April 6, Tsitsipas matched up with Francisco Cerundolo in the Round of 64 and was defeated 5-7, 4-6.
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